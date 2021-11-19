Predict Your New Year with Cat-Themed Tarot Cards
A whimsical tarot deck inspired by something more mysterious than cartomancy — cats.
Since the dawn of time, cats have been characterized as witchyopens in a new tab, mysticalopens in a new tab creatures — for better or worse. But modern cat people have reaffirmed that while cats may seem mysteriously attuned to things, they have just as much control over the universe as we do — by which I mean little to none. In understanding the cat’s occult presence as more of the wink of an eye than the casting of a spell, we open ourselves up to all the novelties, tchotchkes, and astrological games that they inspire. One of which happens to be this beautiful deck of 78 holographic, hand-crafted Marseille tarot cards with gold foil edges.
Artist Ivy Feng created the cards in memory of her beloved cat, Bosco, and also as a tribute to closing out the “twisted year of 2020.” Unfortunately, we have to wait until 2023 until we land ourselves in the year of the cat in the Vietnamese Zodiac, which, we hope, promises to be less eventful than 2020. In the meantime, we’re planning to keep ourselves occupied with these imaginative tarot cards to gain insights into our present, future, and, slightly more reluctantly, our past.
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
