Predict Your New Year with Cat-Themed Tarot Cards

Since the dawn of time, cats have been characterized as witchy opens in a new tab , mystical opens in a new tab creatures — for better or worse. But modern cat people have reaffirmed that while cats may seem mysteriously attuned to things, they have just as much control over the universe as we do — by which I mean little to none. In understanding the cat’s occult presence as more of the wink of an eye than the casting of a spell, we open ourselves up to all the novelties, tchotchkes, and astrological games that they inspire. One of which happens to be this beautiful deck of 78 holographic, hand-crafted Marseille tarot cards with gold foil edges.

Artist Ivy Feng created the cards in memory of her beloved cat, Bosco, and also as a tribute to closing out the “twisted year of 2020.” Unfortunately, we have to wait until 2023 until we land ourselves in the year of the cat in the Vietnamese Zodiac, which, we hope, promises to be less eventful than 2020. In the meantime, we’re planning to keep ourselves occupied with these imaginative tarot cards to gain insights into our present, future, and, slightly more reluctantly, our past.