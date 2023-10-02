Have we gone too far with this Halloween dog costume thing?

It’s hard to resist the urge to put dogs in costumes. The cuteness factor can fly off the charts, and for many people, dressing up their dogs is as natural as dressing up children opens in a new tab . There’s a certain joy in seeing pups parading around as cowgirls, devils, sports stars, or Elvis, but I have bad news to share with you: Most dogs hate costumes.

Why don’t dogs like wearing costumes?

Dogs don’t like wearing costumes because they easily become stressed opens in a new tab and uncomfortable when wearing clothing, especially anything on their head or around their bodies.

“To a dog, a costume, fitting tight around the dog’s midriff and back, might well reproduce that ancestral feeling [of being scolded by a more powerful dog],” says dog cognition researcher and professor Dr. Alexandra Horowitz opens in a new tab in The New Yorker opens in a new tab . “The experience of wearing a costume would not be the experience of festivity.”

Signs that your dog doesn’t like wearing their costume might include looking tense with a closed mouth. A stiff body is indicative of a dog who is not comfortable — it’s as though they are frozen in angst. In contrast, a content dog will have a happy face and a relaxed body and tail.

Picking dog-friendly Halloween costumes

If you simply must have your dog participate in dressing up on Halloween, costumes that don’t impair your dog’s movements are best. Because most dogs are accustomed to wearing collars, small costumes that consist of something around the neck are the most easily tolerated.

The key word is “small.” Rather than dressing a dog up in a full tuxedo, for example, having them sport just a small bow tie may be easier for your dog to handle. This can be a great compromise that works for both people and dogs. Costumes that dogs barely notice are great options. When it comes to picking a Halloween costume for your pup, use a “less is more” approach:

Pick unobtrusive costumes.

Pick simple and soft.

Don’t cover their face.

Don’t impair their movement.

One easy costume idea for black dogs opens in a new tab : Use baby powder applied as a strip down their back to create a skunk — or a few more stripes of baby powder, and you’ve got yourself a skeleton. It’s cute, easy, and won’t bother most dogs.

Or, do what my aunt did. She used to ask trick-or-treaters what they thought about her dog, Nellie: “What do you think of my cat’s costume? Doesn’t she look exactly like a dog?” My aunt could then have her dog participate in the holiday spirit without making her pup feel uncomfortable. The older kids laughed, but the littlest kids were awed by Nellie’s “costume.”