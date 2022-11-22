Happy holidays, cat people. Have we got a gift guide for you — or for the furry little bundle of cuddles and claws that lives rent-free in your home. Adorable little freeloaders. In fact, these gifts are so good, we believe there is at least a 76 percent chance your cat will actually prefer these items to the box they came in, which is really saying something. Ungrateful little snuggle monsters. So cute. So frustrating. Ugh! Happy shopping.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Fur Gray Studios The Theo Toy opens in a new tab $ 50 The design of this simple wooden toy, with its wide base and low center of gravity, allows your cat to get as rambunctious as they want without running the risk of turning it over and spoiling the fun. Its minimalist design recalls the hand-carved wooden toys of the early 20th century; it’s Montessori chic, but for cats! $50 at Fur Gray Studios opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab MeYou Paris Vegas Scratching Post opens in a new tab $ 100 Cats gonna scratch. And if you don’t want the thing they scratch to be your gorgeous new couch, you need to provide them with some sturdy alternatives (plural). This particular post is made in France (ooh, la, la!) and mounts flush to the wall, so it takes up a lot less space than traditional free-standing scratch posts. Encourage your cat to utilize their new scratcher by sprinkling it with a little catnip and keep some treats nearby in an airtight canister so you can reward their good scratching behavior. $100 at Ssense opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Makesure Hola Food-Motivated Cat Toy opens in a new tab $ 30 This versatile toy can be played with multiple ways. The base has an embedded ball ring on one side and a peg board on the other for creating an appealing and challenging treat maze. The top has five holes for paws (and cat eyes to peer in), and there is even a fluffy little orb for additional stimulation. It also looks nicer than 95 percent of the cat toys out there, thanks to its clean lines and muted color palette. $30 at Makesure opens in a new tab

Gucci Extra Small Pet Collar $ 380 Dainty, refined, and something straight out of The Aristocats (1970). The collar is made in Italy from animal-free raw materials that are primarily made from sustainable, renewable, and bio-based sources and features a delicate black floral print on an ivory background with an interlocking “ G ” charm and a golden buckle closure. Honestly, it’s almost as lovely as your cat. Almost. $380 at Gucci

opens in a new tab Pidan Balloon Electric Tumbler Teaser Cat Toy opens in a new tab $ 31 Not only is this a wonderful, battery-powered toy for your cat, it looks like something a Scandi homeware company would make for the MoMA Design Store. And best of all, each balloon comes with three different colored cotton head replacement wands, perfect for kitties who like to leave it all on the field — or living room rug. $31 at Fluffurry opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Pets So Good Hide and Seek Bag opens in a new tab $ 96 Kitties love having a cozy place to hide, and this oversized brown bag has a sculptural, minimalist design that can fit easily into most interior decor aesthetics. Made of 100 percent natural pulp, it is stronger than leather and as lightweight as paper. A scratcher and organic catnip are also included to help encourage your kitty to settle into their new favorite spot. $96 at Pets So Good opens in a new tab