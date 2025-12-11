The Best Shampoo for Odor—Reviewed
They stink—but it doesn’t have to be this way forever.
The Top Five Shampoos for Odor Control Frequently Asked Questions
Let’s be honest: dogs can smell. Whether it’s the faint whiff of “wet dog” after a rainstorm or something far more mysterious after a romp through the park, odor control is a near-constant part of pet-parent life. Fortunately, the best dog shampoos for odor control can help neutralize bad smells instead of just masking them with overpowering perfumes. The tricky part? Some so-called “deodorizing” formulas rely on synthetic fragrances that irritate your pup’s skin or disrupt the coat’s natural oils.
The shampoos below go beyond masking odor. They’re formulated to neutralize it using ingredients that bind to odor molecules, balance pH, and leave the skin clean without over-stripping. These formulas are safe, effective, and gentle enough for regular use.
Whether your dog just loves the mud, has an oily coat that traps smells, or occasionally forgets where the skunk lives, one of these shampoos will help keep that coat (and your couch) fresh.
How to choose the shampoo that’s best for your pup
Look for these ingredients on the label
These include baking soda, coconut-derived cleansers, natural fruit or plant extracts, oatmeal, and vitamin E.
Avoid these ingredients
This list includes artificial dyes, sulfates, parabens, or anything listing “fragrance” without a specific source (which often means synthetic chemicals).
Are there any safety or health issues to consider with anti-odor shampoos?
Most odor-control shampoos are safe when used as directed. The main risk lies in overuse: frequent bathing can strip away natural oils, drying the skin and prompting even more odor over time. Some heavily perfumed formulas can also trigger allergic reactions or irritation. Always check for pH-balanced, soap-free labels designed specifically for dogs: Never substitute human shampoo.
How much does a good anti-odor shampoo cost?
You’ll find reliable options ranging from $8 to $20 per bottle, depending on size and formulation. High-end or veterinary-grade shampoos may cost a bit more, but they often use safer ingredients and last longer due to concentrated formulas.
The top five shampoos for odor control
Best overall: TropiClean Deodorizing Dog Shampoo for Smelly Dogs, Powerful Odor Controlopens in new tab
Best value: Arm & Hammer for Pets Super Deodorizing Shampoo for Dogsopens in new tab
Best moisturizing: DOUXO Skin & Coat SPA — Ultra-Safe Odor Control Dog Shampooopens in new tab
Best for efficiency: Wahl USA Odor Control Shampoo for Dogs & Petsopens in new tab
Best for sensitive skin: Lillian Ruff PRO Formula Deodorizing Oatmeal Dog Shampooopens in new tab
Best overall odor-control shampoo
Pros
Contains natural fruit extracts for cleansing and odor removal
Gentle, soap-free formula safe for routine use
Works well on long-haired and double-coated breeds
Pleasant but not overpowering tropical scent
Affordable and widely available
Cons
Mild formulation may not tackle very stubborn or skunk odors
Scent fades faster than some synthetic options
Some dogs may need a second wash for heavily soiled coats
Overall review
“TropiClean oatmeal and tea tree dog shampoo is very good. It pours out freely, our Sheltie lathered up nicely, let is set on her for a while then rinsed off very easily. No heavy perfume, just smells ‘clean and fresh.’ Coat dried up nice and soft and fluffy. Highly recommend.” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4.6
Best value for odor-control shampoo
Pros
Baking soda naturally neutralizes unpleasant odors
Infused with aloe vera and cucumber for moisturizing balance
Budget-friendly and easy to find in stores
pH-balanced for dogs and puppies
Cons
Some dogs may find the scent too strong initially
Not ideal for dogs with very sensitive or dry skin
Can require extra rinsing for thick coats
Overall review
“First off all, this shampoo smells absolutely amazing! and the scent lasts for days on end. The bottle size is honestly amazing for the price which makes it a great bang for your buck. After using it, my dog’s fur felt incredibly soft, had a shiny look, and was noticeably cleaner. It lathered well and rinsed out easily without leaving any residue. I definitely noticed less itching and dryness, which is a huge plus. The only thing I could complain about was it leaking but that might have just been my order but overall this is a great shampoo that I’ll definitely be repurchasing!” — Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4.4 out of 5
Best moisturizing odor-control shampoo
Pros
Dermatologist-formulated for safe, gentle cleansing
Helps balance the skin microbiome and reduce odor at the source
Ideal for sensitive or allergy-prone dogs
Soap-free and pH-balanced
Cons
Higher price point than most over-the-counter shampoos
May require consistent use for long-term results
Not as widely available in retail stores
Overall review
“My lab smells so much better and it was easy on her skin and coat. It’s never looked better.” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4.4 out of 5
Best odor-control shampoo for efficiency
Pros
Concentrated, plant-derived formula provides value and efficiency
A little goes a long way, which means the bottle lasts
Essential oils freshen naturally without artificial perfume
Gentle enough for puppies and frequent bathing
Made in the USA with no PEG-80, alcohol, or parabens
Cons
Essential oils may irritate some highly sensitive dogs
Strong mint scent may not appeal to all pet parents
Can require extra rinsing in very thick coats
Overall review
“I’ve been using this shampoo for my pet, and overall, I’m pretty happy with it. It’s gentle yet effective, leaving my pet’s fur and skin clean and soft after each wash. I also love the pleasant scent and how nicely it lathers. It feels like a good value for the price. Still, it’s a decent product that does the job well!” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4.6 out of 5
Pros
Professional grooming formula with natural oatmeal base
Lavender and coconut oils offer long-lasting freshness
Cruelty-free, vegan, and made in the USA
Doubles as a coat conditioner for smoother brushing
Cons
Pricier than basic store brands
May leave a slight residue if not rinsed thoroughly
Not designed for medical odor causes (such as yeast infections)
Overall review
“My dog had a few hot spots and itching overall on her tail area and stomach and her hands and I was looking for a product that made her skin feel less itchy and for her to not be so itchy and for her skin to be calmed and relaxed. ... I notice my dogs’ hot spots closing and fading. The itching stopped, and her hair — oh, my goodness, was so beautiful. Her hair was shiny and so soft, and the shampoo left her hair smelling delicious. I have never had a product that made her brown hair so shiny and so soft. I immediately saw the difference. I will definitely be buying this again and highly recommend. It’s worth the price, and the brush helped shed some of her dead skin cells and any excess dirt. It was amazing. 10/10, and I’m so happy I purchased this.”
Review rating: 4.7 out of 5
FAQs
How do odor-control shampoos work?
Most use neutralizing agents, such as baking soda or fruit enzymes, which break down the organic compounds causing odor rather than just masking them.
How often should I bathe my dog with deodorizing shampoo?
Once every two to four weeks is typical, depending on your dog’s activity level and coat type. Overbathing can lead to dryness and actually worsen odor over time.
What if my dog’s odor persists even after bathing?
Persistent odor may signal an underlying issue such as an infection, dental problemsopens in new tab, or dietary imbalance. If the smell returns within days of bathing, consult your veterinarian for a skin or ear exam.
Timothy Baker
Timothy Baker’s work has appeared in Thrillist, Chowhound, CNBC, Newsweek, CBS Sports, The Game Master’s Guides, SyFy, and NBCUniversal. He is lucky enough to have two dogs in his life: Snoop, a nine-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback / Dachshund mix (and complete diva) and Summer, a three-year-old Bernedoodle with a heart of gold.