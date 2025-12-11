The Best Shampoo for Odor—Reviewed

They stink—but it doesn’t have to be this way forever.

Let’s be honest: dogs can smell. Whether it’s the faint whiff of “wet dog” after a rainstorm or something far more mysterious after a romp through the park, odor control is a near-constant part of pet-parent life. Fortunately, the best dog shampoos for odor control can help neutralize bad smells instead of just masking them with overpowering perfumes. The tricky part? Some so-called “ deodorizing ” formulas rely on synthetic fragrances that irritate your pup’s skin or disrupt the coat’s natural oils.

The shampoos below go beyond masking odor. They’re formulated to neutralize it using ingredients that bind to odor molecules , balance pH, and leave the skin clean without over-stripping. These formulas are safe, effective, and gentle enough for regular use.

Whether your dog just loves the mud, has an oily coat that traps smells, or occasionally forgets where the skunk lives, one of these shampoos will help keep that coat (and your couch) fresh.

How to choose the shampoo that’s best for your pup

Look for these ingredients on the label

These include baking soda, coconut-derived cleansers, natural fruit or plant extracts, oatmeal, and vitamin E.

Avoid these ingredients

This list includes artificial dyes, sulfates, parabens, or anything listing “fragrance” without a specific source (which often means synthetic chemicals).

Are there any safety or health issues to consider with anti-odor shampoos?

Most odor-control shampoos are safe when used as directed. The main risk lies in overuse: frequent bathing can strip away natural oils, drying the skin and prompting even more odor over time. Some heavily perfumed formulas can also trigger allergic reactions or irritation. Always check for pH-balanced, soap-free labels designed specifically for dogs: Never substitute human shampoo.

How much does a good anti-odor shampoo cost?

You’ll find reliable options ranging from $8 to $20 per bottle, depending on size and formulation. High-end or veterinary-grade shampoos may cost a bit more, but they often use safer ingredients and last longer due to concentrated formulas.

The top five shampoos for odor control

Best overall odor-control shampoo

Pros

Contains natural fruit extracts for cleansing and odor removal

Gentle, soap-free formula safe for routine use

Works well on long-haired and double-coated breeds

Pleasant but not overpowering tropical scent

Affordable and widely available

Cons

Mild formulation may not tackle very stubborn or skunk odors

Scent fades faster than some synthetic options

Some dogs may need a second wash for heavily soiled coats

Overall review

“TropiClean oatmeal and tea tree dog shampoo is very good. It pours out freely, our Sheltie lathered up nicely, let is set on her for a while then rinsed off very easily. No heavy perfume, just smells ‘ clean and fresh. ’ Coat dried up nice and soft and fluffy. Highly recommend.” —Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 4.6

Best value for odor-control shampoo

opens in new tab Arm & Hammer for Pets Super Deodorizing Shampoo for Dogs opens in new tab $ 13 $ 10 $ 10 A household name in odor control for a reason, Arm & Hammer’s dog shampoo brings the power of baking soda to bath time. The formula neutralizes odor-causing acids while aloe vera and cucumber extract calm and refresh the skin. It’s a simple, effective choice for dog parents who want strong deodorizing performance without harsh chemicals or sulfates. $10 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Baking soda naturally neutralizes unpleasant odors

Infused with aloe vera and cucumber for moisturizing balance

Budget-friendly and easy to find in stores

pH-balanced for dogs and puppies

Cons

Some dogs may find the scent too strong initially

Not ideal for dogs with very sensitive or dry skin

Can require extra rinsing for thick coats

Overall review

“First off all, this shampoo smells absolutely amazing! and the scent lasts for days on end. The bottle size is honestly amazing for the price which makes it a great bang for your buck. After using it, my dog’s fur felt incredibly soft, had a shiny look, and was noticeably cleaner. It lathered well and rinsed out easily without leaving any residue. I definitely noticed less itching and dryness, which is a huge plus. The only thing I could complain about was it leaking but that might have just been my order but overall this is a great shampoo that I’ll definitely be repurchasing!” — Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 4.4 out of 5

Best moisturizing odor-control shampoo

opens in new tab DOUXO Skin & Coat SPA – Ultra-Safe Odor Control Dog Shampoo opens in new tab $ 21 DOUXO’s Skin & Coat SPA line takes a more clinical approach to odor control, designed by dermatological experts to gently cleanse while supporting the skin’s microbiome. It targets excess sebum and buildup that can trap odor, while botanical ingredients rebalance moisture and restore shine. The result is a fresh, clean scent that lasts without overwhelming fragrance or harsh surfactants. $21 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Dermatologist-formulated for safe, gentle cleansing

Helps balance the skin microbiome and reduce odor at the source

Ideal for sensitive or allergy-prone dogs

Soap-free and pH-balanced

Cons

Higher price point than most over-the-counter shampoos

May require consistent use for long-term results

Not as widely available in retail stores

Overall review

“My lab smells so much better and it was easy on her skin and coat. It’s never looked better.” —Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 4.4 out of 5

Best odor-control shampoo for efficiency

Pros

Concentrated, plant-derived formula provides value and efficiency

A little goes a long way, which means the bottle lasts

Essential oils freshen naturally without artificial perfume

Gentle enough for puppies and frequent bathing

Made in the USA with no PEG-80, alcohol, or parabens

Cons

Essential oils may irritate some highly sensitive dogs

Strong mint scent may not appeal to all pet parents

Can require extra rinsing in very thick coats

Overall review

“I’ve been using this shampoo for my pet, and overall, I’m pretty happy with it. It’s gentle yet effective, leaving my pet’s fur and skin clean and soft after each wash. I also love the pleasant scent and how nicely it lathers. It feels like a good value for the price. Still, it’s a decent product that does the job well!” —Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 4.6 out of 5

opens in new tab Lillian Ruff PRO Formula Deodorizing Oatmeal Dog Shampoo opens in new tab $ 20 Lillian Ruff’s professional-grade deodorizing shampoo combines colloidal oatmeal with lavender and coconut oils to calm skin and lock in moisture while neutralizing odor. The gentle surfactants cleanse effectively without stripping oils, and the formula doubles as a coat conditioner, leaving the fur soft and manageable. The lavender-coconut scent is subtle, spa-like, and long-lasting. $20 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Professional grooming formula with natural oatmeal base

Lavender and coconut oils offer long-lasting freshness

Cruelty-free, vegan, and made in the USA

Doubles as a coat conditioner for smoother brushing

Cons

Pricier than basic store brands

May leave a slight residue if not rinsed thoroughly

Not designed for medical odor causes (such as yeast infections)

Overall review

“My dog had a few hot spots and itching overall on her tail area and stomach and her hands and I was looking for a product that made her skin feel less itchy and for her to not be so itchy and for her skin to be calmed and relaxed. ... I notice my dogs’ hot spots closing and fading. The itching stopped, and her hair — oh, my goodness, was so beautiful. Her hair was shiny and so soft, and the shampoo left her hair smelling delicious. I have never had a product that made her brown hair so shiny and so soft. I immediately saw the difference. I will definitely be buying this again and highly recommend. It’s worth the price, and the brush helped shed some of her dead skin cells and any excess dirt. It was amazing. 10/10, and I’m so happy I purchased this.”

Review rating: 4.7 out of 5

FAQs

How do odor-control shampoos work?

Most use neutralizing agents, such as baking soda or fruit enzymes, which break down the organic compounds causing odor rather than just masking them.

How often should I bathe my dog with deodorizing shampoo?

Once every two to four weeks is typical, depending on your dog’s activity level and coat type. Overbathing can lead to dryness and actually worsen odor over time.

What if my dog’s odor persists even after bathing?