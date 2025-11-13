The Best Shampoos for Itchy Skin: Expert Reviews

Just like an itchy scalp can ruin a human’s day, itchy skin under a pup’s coat is a big problem for your pup. The good news is that there’s a wide range of anti-itch shampoos available to help. The bad news is that the world of anti-itch shampoos can be a minefield of tricky ingredients that might make matters worse if you’re not careful. The shampoos listed below contain soothing ingredients and healthy compounds designed to minimize scratching and keep the coat healthy, shiny, and irritation-free.

Many of these shampoos contain antipruritic ingredients, such as pramoxine, oatmeal, and aloe. Some also include antiseptic compounds, particularly chlorhexidine, which has a strong track record in veterinary dermatology for treating or preventing secondary bacterial infections (like superficial pyoderma) when used correctly. Just make sure you follow the recommended contact time and technique. Whether your dog is prone to seasonal allergies, lives in a hot and humid climate that triggers irritation, or has a pre-existing skin condition, one of these shampoos is likely to provide relief.

