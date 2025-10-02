What Is the Best Shampoo for Puppies?
Because nothing is cuter than a puppy bath.
Share Article
In This Article:
Factors to Consider When Selecting a Safe Dog Shampoo Best Puppy Shampoo Options Types of Dog Shampoos Why Different Dogs Need Different Shampoos How to Give a Puppy a Bath Frequently Asked Questions
There’s an entire social media video genre devoted to pet parents begging, pleading, chasing, and carrying pups into the bath. No matter how much your puppy might otherwise enjoy the water, bath time carries a lot of dread for the vast majority of dogs. Not that we really blame them — sometimes, we really don’t want to drag ourselves into the shower either after an exhausted and sweaty workout class.
But hey, sometimes they roll in goose poop, and you don’t want that in your bed, on your couches, and any other soft surface they enjoy, A great way to get your puppy conditioned to baths is to get them started when they’re young. Note: There is no guarantee that your puppy will ever love to get wet and covered in shampoo, but you can at least try.
Now that you’ve decided to give your puppies baths at home, you might be wondering what you should clean them with. That’s what we’re here to help with, because we can’t help you physically try to keep your wet, slippery puppy inside the tub. We’ll explain what you should look for in puppy shampoos and which ones are the best.