When you bring home a brand new puppy, there are so many things to consider to make sure they’re comfortable and safe. You need to puppy-proof your home, get them vaccinated, get the best food, get them checked out by a vet… it’s a lot.

One of the other things you will have to do after your new puppy is home is keep them clea opens in a new tab n. But this is also tricky, because it’s hard to know just how often you should (or can) bathe them opens in a new tab . Our guide will help you determine when it’s opens in a new tab OK to bathe your puppy opens in a new tab , and when you should wait a little while.

Main takeaways

There are no set rules as to how often you should bathe your puppy opens in a new tab .

Every puppy is different, and how often they need bathing depends on many factors.

If your dog spends a lot of time outdoors, they might need bathing more often.

How often can you bathe your puppy?

How often you should bathe your puppy depends on many factors: their skin, age, breed, and more. As a general rule, however, you probably shouldn’t need to bathe any dog unless they are dirty or smelly. Dogs aren’t like us and can regulate themselves, so they don’t need constant bathing.

Lindsey Johnson , an experienced dog groomer, says that you can bathe them as often as they need it, as long as you use low-scented shampoo with no chemicals. However, you shouldn’t bathe them until they’ve left their mom.

Signs your puppy needs a bath

It’s pretty obvious when your puppy needs bathing — they stink. If your dog is dirty, smells bad, has been playing outside… these are all times when they might need a bath. Your puppy has natural oils that you don’t want to strip away by bathing your dog too often. Johnson adds: “Very young puppies really only need to be bathed when they are obviously dirty, covered in wee or feces.”

Factors that impact how frequently you should give your puppy a bath

Below are some key things to consider before giving your dog or puppy a bath.

Type of fur

“Different breeds of dogs have different coat types: double coats, wool, silky, wire, corded, combination,” Johnson says. For example, dogs with very oily coats, like Basset Hounds, should be washed more, while Beagles actually don’t need to be washed very regularly.

Fur length

If your pup has fur that is very long or gets matted, they might need more frequent bathing or trips to the groomers. If their fur is short, their coat may get oily. That said, short-fur breeds generally need less grooming than those with long, luscious locks.

Puppy’s age

You shouldn’t bathe your puppy when they’re less than eight weeks old, because they cannot regulate their body temperature. After they’ve passed that milestone, you should only wash them in warm water until they are around three to four months, at which point you can introduce shampoo. Even then, you don’t need to do it too often, because you don’t want to deplete their natural oils. “Once they’ve left mom, it’s important to introduce all experiences very slowly — perhaps a little paddle in the water first, then get them used to being brushed,” Johnson says.

Indoor vs. outdoor dog

If your puppy plays mostly indoors, they won’t need bathing often, because there aren’t many opportunities for them to get dirty. However, when they start playing outside, they may need bathing more often, because they will be playing in the actual dirt and elements.

What is the best age to start bathing puppies?

You should bathe your puppy when they’re young, so they can get used to it. Groomers recommend starting at around eight weeks at the absolute earliest. Before this age, they may struggle to regulate their body temperature.

Puppy-bathing checklist

When buying products to bathe your puppy, you first need to figure out their coat type. From there, you can buy the best shampoo for them, but they won’t need it until they’re around four months old. (Talk to your vet if you’re unsure about when to start using shampoo.)

Otherwise, you just need a washcloth and lukewarm water. Johnson adds some helpful tips: “Go slowly, and introduce each action with consideration for the pup. This will be totally alien to them, so if it’s a frightening experience, they may never tolerate a bath. We want them to enjoy it and feel relaxed,” she says, adding that a lick mat could help to distract them from any distress.

How to bathe your puppy

Bathing your puppy is simple. You just need to put some lukewarm water in a bath or sink — not so much that it will make it hard to keep their head above water — and introduce them to it. Getting them used to the process is half the battle. Until they’re around four months old, they won’t really need shampoo opens in a new tab , so you can just gently wash them in warm water.

Can you give your puppy too many baths?

“As long as the correct products are used and bathing is not a scary experience, you can bathe your dog as often as you like,” Johnson adds. However, you need to remember to try not to disrupt their natural oils. Johnson explains, “It’s important to remember that your dog’s scent is important to them. Are we bathing them for their welfare or to make them smell like strawberries?”

Bottom line

How often you need to bathe your puppy depends on factors, such as their fur type, coat length, and age.

But generally, you shouldn’t need to do it more than once a month, especially if they are indoors and do not get particularly dirty.

FAQs

Is it OK to bathe a puppy once a week?

You shouldn’t bathe your puppy as often as once a week unless they’re really dirty, because you may strip their coat of their natural oils and make it harder for them to keep themselves clean.

How often should you bathe a three-month-old puppy?

If your puppy is around three months old, you shouldn’t need to bathe them more than once or twice a month. “Your dog’s skin is much thinner than yours, but very similar. Regular bathing even with the right products could cause dry skin,” Johnson adds.

How often should you bathe an indoor puppy?

There is no set rule. But generally, if your dog stays inside and doesn’t get dirty, they can be bathed once a month.