*2006 Tyra Banks voice* Standing before me are my two dogs, each perfect and stunning in their own way; however, only one of them can be crowned “America’s Next Top Dog Who Is Not Terrible At Taking a Bath.” Will it be Harper, the water-loving, perfectly behaved Lab mix? Or will it be Moose, the perfectly terribly behaved, water-hating Dachshund?

JK, it’s Moose, which is pretty wild, right? Here is a dog who hates water, can’t swim, and is overall pretty poorly behaved, compared to his obedient sister, Harper. So how did Moose win “America’s Next Top Dog Who Is Not Terrible at Taking a Bath?” The answer is simple: Moose had been taught how to take a bath as a puppy!

TLDR: Getting your dog comfortable with bathing has little to do with breed or temperament and a lot to do with getting them comfortable with bathing opens in a new tab early on. The sooner you start, the easier it will be as they get older, and to get started, you will need a shampoo designed with puppies in mind.

Factors to consider when selecting a puppy shampoo

Like human babies, puppies need a shampoo designed for their needs. When searching for the right shampoo for your pup, consider taking these factors into account.

Gentle formula

A puppy’s skin and fur can be very sensitive, so a gentle formula is a must. Look for formulas with soothing, dog-safe ingredients like oat and aloe — in addition to formulas that are extra moisturizing.

pH balanced

A dog’s skin and fur are naturally pH-balanced by their skin oils. Unfortunately, those skin oils can be stripped with harsh shampoos. Therefore, look for a formula that indicates a pH balancing component that will help keep your pup from developing itchy, dry skin.

Safe ingredients

No matter how old your pup is, always make sure to select grooming ingredients that are made with dogs in mind. Never use a product intended for human use; it might contain non-dog-safe ingredients, such as essential oils. opens in a new tab This goes double for puppies who are smaller and more likely to be affected by small amounts of unsafe ingredients.

Best puppy shampoo options

How to give a puppy a bath

1. Prepare the bathing area.

To set both you and your puppy up for success, clear your bathroom and bathtub as much as possible. Wrangling a puppy before and after a bath requires a good deal of space, so try to give yourself as much as possible.

2. Use water temperature and pressure.

When drawing a bath for your dog, it’s best to use lukewarm water. If you’re unsure, remember it’s better for water to be too cold than too hot. Puppies should be able to stand safely in the water. Never fill the tub to the point that they are swimming, no matter how cute their doggy paddle is.

3. Apply shampoo and rinse.

Remember, dog shampoo is super concentrated, even those that aren’t marked specifically as a concentrate. “If you don’t dilute the shampoo, you’ll never get it completely rinsed out. The industry-average dilution rate is 16 to one, but you can just eyeball it,” professional groomer Robyn Michaels told us in 2020 opens in a new tab . “You want just enough suds to tell you when you’ve covered the whole dog. If you want to really get the dog clean, brush the shampoo through their coat. This covers every hair, gets out some of the smaller tangles you might have missed, and removes the loose stuff.”

When you’re done, make sure to rinse out all leftover suds to prevent dry and irritated skin.

4. Dry and get ready for post-bath grooming

As with bathing, puppyhood is the ideal time to introduce and acclimate your dog to the blow dryer. Use on a low-power, low-heat setting and continuously reward your puppy with treats and verbal praise. If for whatever reason you choose not to use a blow dryer, always ensure ears opens in a new tab , armpits, and any other water-retaining nooks and crannies, are thoroughly towel dried.

Common puppy-bathing mistakes to avoid

To keep your pup safe during bath time always ensure the water is shallow and the tub is free of any slippery substances. In addition, keep any and all human products away from your pup to ensure they don’t ingest anything that smells too yummy. Finally, make sure you’re consistently rewarding your pup with high-value treats to create a positive association with bath time.

How often do you bathe a puppy?

Dogs with oilier skin or who are prone to matts and long-haired dogs should be given a bath every four to six weeks, while dogs with less oily skin can go six to 12 weeks before needing a bath. For more, check out our grooming guide here opens in a new tab .

What is the best dog shampoo?

Our top pick for puppies is the Burt’s Bees Puppy Shampoo for puppies. For adult dogs, check out our top picks here opens in a new tab .

What are safe dog shampoos?

Dog-safe shampoos are shampoos that are designed specifically for dogs to ensure they have dog-safe ingredients and formulas. Never use human cosmetics on your pets.