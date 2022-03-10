7 Ways Baking Soda Can Keep Your Dog (And Your House) Clean

This pantry staple is about to become your new secret cleaning weapon.

When it comes to grooming your dog, there are a million products to choose opens in a new tab from. But if you’re concerned about the chemicals in these products or you’re running low and looking for a quick replacement, you may want to try good old-fashioned baking soda. It might sound too good to be true, but this pantry staple is great for natural dog grooming, from brushing your dog’s teeth to giving them a bath opens in a new tab . Here are seven ways baking soda can keep your dog (and your home) feeling fresh.

Give your dog a dry bath.

Short on time? Sprinkle your pup with baking soda for a quick dry bath. Rub baking soda in their fur, and then brush it out.

Or a wet bath.

For a wet wash, combine 3 tablespoons baking soda with 1 teaspoon dishwashing liquid and 1 teaspoon baby oil in a spray bottle. Spritz your dog, and then wipe them dry.

Brush your dog’s teeth.

For healthy teeth and gums, dip a damp, soft brush in baking soda and gently brush your dog’s pearly whites. For the best dog dental hygiene, brush two to three times a week to help keep tartar buildup in check. You can also keep your pup’s breath fresh by rinsing their mouth regularly with a solution of 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon baking soda in 1 cup of warm water.

Trim up nails.

If you trim your dog’s toenails opens in a new tab and accidentally cut too close and draw blood, dip the affected nail in baking soda, and then apply pressure to stop the bleeding.

Rid fabrics of odors.

Baking soda is an awesome odor-eliminator for more than those strange smells in the fridge. Tackle canine-created aromas in your carpet by sprinkling baking soda on the surface, waiting 15 minutes (or longer for strong smells), and then vacuuming. You can do the same with your dog’s bedding opens in a new tab .

Clean up pet accidents.

Pet accident opens in a new tab on a rug or carpet? Soak up as much as you can, wash the area with club soda, and let dry. Then, sprinkle with baking soda, wait a bit, and vacuum opens in a new tab . Pro tip: Test this technique on an out-of-the-way spot first to be sure it won’t discolor your carpet.

Keep dog brushes clean.

Soak dog brushes in a solution of warm water and 1 teaspoon baking soda. Rinse and air dry.