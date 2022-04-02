Spring has officially sprung, and while everyone is excited to finally leave our apartments, some of us are just as excited to clean them. Especially if you have a pet who’s been cooped up inside for the past few months, you know that your apartment is a whole new level of grimy.

But before you start scrubbing those (easily lickable) baseboards, pet parents should know that some cleaning products aren’t always safe for dogs and cats. Between harsh chemicals and added fragrances, many common cleaning agents can do short- and long-term harm to your pets and the planet. If you’re looking to do some spring cleaning, consider these pet-safe alternatives that can help create a peaceful space and peace of mind.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab ECOS Parsley All Purpose Cleaner opens in a new tab $ 19 If you’re someone who lives and dies by a multipurpose cleaner, look no further than this planet and pet-friendly option by Ecos. This 100% vegan formula works on all surfaces AND is safe to use in places your pet might come in contact with. Another plus? This spray is carbon- and water-neutral and produced by a zero-waste manufacturer that uses 100% renewable energy. $19 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Bean & Lily Floor Cleaner opens in a new tab $ 14 Many floor cleaners contain harsh fragrances that can irritate your dog’s sensitive nose — and if your dog is likely to pick up a stray dinner scrap from time to time, they could ingest any residue a cleaner might leave behind. Steer away from harsh chemicals with this floor cleaner from Bean & Lily, a small, eco-friendly company that specifically states their product is for “people, pets, and the planet.” $14 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator opens in a new tab $ 19 For a pet-safe product for pet-related stains, this stain-and-odor eliminator is gentle and effective. Rocco & Roxie uses a “professional-strength bio-enzymatic formula” that breaks down the enzymes of pet messes (pee, poop, etc) so that the smell is erased — not just masked. It will also deter your pet from returning to the scene of the crime, which can be especially helpful if you are potty training this spring. $19 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Better Life Natural Toilet Bowl Cleaner opens in a new tab $ 13 Pet-safe toilet cleaner is a must — especially if your cat or dog has a tendency to take a sip or two from the bowl when you’re not watching. Traditional toilet cleaners use heavy-duty chemicals, while this cleaner by Better Life uses plant-based agents that can get the job done just as well. However, as with all cleaning products, this cleaner is not safe for any kind of ingestion, so make sure to keep the door closed when cleaning and flush well before allowing your pets in the bathroom. $13 at Amazon opens in a new tab