Spring has officially sprung, and while everyone is excited to finally leave our apartments, some of us are just as excited to clean them. Especially if you have a pet who’s been cooped up inside for the past few months, you know that your apartment is a whole new level of grimy.
But before you start scrubbing those (easily lickable) baseboards, pet parents should know that some cleaning products aren’t always safe for dogs and cats. Between harsh chemicals and added fragrances, many common cleaning agents can do short- and long-term harm to your pets and the planet. If you’re looking to do some spring cleaning, consider these pet-safe alternatives that can help create a peaceful space and peace of mind.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
If you’re someone who lives and dies by a multipurpose cleaner, look no further than this planet and pet-friendly option by Ecos. This 100% vegan formula works on all surfaces AND is safe to use in places your pet might come in contact with. Another plus? This spray is carbon- and water-neutral and produced by a zero-waste manufacturer that uses 100% renewable energy.
Many floor cleaners contain harsh fragrances that can irritate your dog’s sensitive nose — and if your dog is likely to pick up a stray dinner scrap from time to time, they could ingest any residue a cleaner might leave behind. Steer away from harsh chemicals with this floor cleaner from Bean & Lily, a small, eco-friendly company that specifically states their product is for “people, pets, and the planet.”
For a pet-safe product for pet-related stains, this stain-and-odor eliminator is gentle and effective. Rocco & Roxie uses a “professional-strength bio-enzymatic formula” that breaks down the enzymes of pet messes (pee, poop, etc) so that the smell is erased — not just masked. It will also deter your pet from returning to the scene of the crime, which can be especially helpful if you are potty training this spring.
Any pet parent knows that wipes are a much needed cleaning staple. These compostable wipes by Method are perfect for both quick messes and deep cleans. Their light fragrances and pet-safe formulas will leave your house smelling fresh, while not overwhelming your pet’s extra strong nose.
Sure, most sponges and scouring pads are technically safe for pets (as long as they aren’t ingested, anyway) — but most aren’t this safe for the planet. So, while you’re scrubbing away this spring, consider using this eco-friendly sponge in conjunction with your pet-friendly cleaning choice. The scrubber side is made from walnut shells and recycled PET fibers, and the sponge side is made from 100 percent plant-based cellulose.
Pet-safe toilet cleaner is a must — especially if your cat or dog has a tendency to take a sip or two from the bowl when you’re not watching. Traditional toilet cleaners use heavy-duty chemicals, while this cleaner by Better Life uses plant-based agents that can get the job done just as well. However, as with all cleaning products, this cleaner is not safe for any kind of ingestion, so make sure to keep the door closed when cleaning and flush well before allowing your pets in the bathroom.
One of the best pet-safe products you can use is also one of the most simple — and the most effective. By itself, baking sodaopens in a new tab is great for deodorizing carpets and upholstery, or you can add it to dish soap or vinegar to create an odor-busting multipurpose spray. Baking soda is even safe enough to add to your cat’s litter box to stop smells at the source.
While regular disposal lint rollers don’t pose a danger to our pets, they do pose a danger to our planet. To keep ours and our pet’s future safe, invest in a reusable lint roller that can be used on both yourself and your home. These metal lint rollers are gentle enough to glide along clothes but durable enough to dig out the pet hair hiding in your carpets and couches.
After a rigorous deep clean, there’s no better feeling than lighting your favorite candle to set the tone in your newly refreshed space. These 100% soy candles by Pet House are the perfect, pet-safe choice that comes in a variety of different options, including a spring fragrance line. Pet House candles are free from paraffin waxes, which can be toxic to pets if burned in large quantities.