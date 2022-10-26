A lumpy, worn-out dog bed doesn’t exactly scream “design goals” — no matter how much your pup loves it. Luckily, the internet runs amok with cute beds that will appeal to even the most decor-discerning of pet parents (and their comfort-obsessed companions). The following four even win the stamp of approval of interior designers and decorators.

While each one touts a slightly different style — from minimalist sleek to coastal grandma — they all have a few things in common: They come in colorways and patterns that could be mistaken for human furniture, feature simple builds that are comfy but not clunky, and stay oh-so-practical with machine washable covers and waterproof fabrics. It all adds up to a bed that you’ll want to rescue from that dark corner and put out on full display.

Raili Clasen

Philip Mitchell

opens in a new tab Casper Dog Bed opens in a new tab $ 169 $ 144 $ 144 The Casper Dog Bed has won the hearts and snuggles of interior designer Philip Mitchell’s opens in a new tab two pups, Jacob and Wylo. The dogs love the bed’s comfortable, soft-yet-supportive memory foam, while Mitchell appreciates their simple, unobtrusive design. “They come in three neutral colors which make them easy to add to any interior space — either traditional or contemporary,” he tells Kinship. “And the fact that the cover is removable and can be thrown in the washing machine and dryer on a gentle cycle for easy cleaning is a huge bonus.” —CT and JT $144 at Casper opens in a new tab

Courtney McLeod

Kathy Kuo