Articles by Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe
Emma is a writer, editor, and environmentalist based in New York City. She is the senior sustainability editor at mindbodygreen, the author of Return To Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us (April 2022), and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self-Care. While she doesn’t have any pets of her own, she is a loving dog aunt to Pip the pup.
- health
We Know That Forever Chemicals Are Bad For Us—But What About Our Pets?
Unpacking the research on whether PFAs pose a health risk to our besties.
- behavior
Your Dog Might Actually Care When You Cry, Says Science
Cue the Phoebe Bridgers—your pup may just soak up your tears.
- lifestyle
Does Your City Have a Dog Poop Problem? This Could Help
It’s a (literally) dirty business. Here’s how two cities found an eco-friendly way to control it.
- lifestyle
3 Ways to Make Sure Your Pet Food Packaging Actually Gets Recycled
With the help of innovative waste-management company TerraCycle, it’s easier than you think.
- lifestyle
Your Comprehensive Guide to Eco-Labels on Pet Products
Here are the sustainability buzzwords you should look out for on the packages of your fave products.
- lifestyle
8 Dog Hiking Services That’ll Take Your Pup on a Nature Adventure For You
Most dogs can benefit from taking a walk on the wild side.
- lifestyle
Soft Hiking Is Hardcore Good For You and Your Dog
Sorry, Miley. It’s not always about the climb.
- lifestyle
Don’t Be Trashy: Follow Lauren Singer’s Low-Waste Pet Care Tips
The founder of Package Free says there’s a low-waste alternative to every pet product sitting in your trash right now.
- lifestyle
3 Sustainability Reasons to Adopt Your Next Pet From a Shelter
Cue Sarah McLachlan.
- nutrition
8 Invasive Species Treats That Are Welcome in Your Dog’s Bowl
The pet food industry wants to rebalance ecosystems one green crab treat and nutria snack at a time. Here are some options to shop from.
- shopping
Interior Designers Don’t Hate These Cat Trees
No beige carpeting in sight.
- lifestyle
Urban Farmer Indy Srinath’s Pup Okra Lives the West Coast Granola-Fantasy Life
The star of the new Nat Geo series Farm Dreams feeds her pup fresh popsicles and foraged kelp.
- lifestyle
How to Turn Your Dog Into a Swim Fan
Get them to master the doggy paddle with these trainer-approved tips.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
The Bee-Inspired Toys Dogs Are Buzzing About
“Saving bees brings more beauty and joy into the world — just like dogs do.”
- lifestyle
5 Science-Backed Ways to De-Stress Outdoors (Your Pet Is Invited)
The author of Return to Nature on the mental health benefits of getting out into various natural landscapes with your pup.
- health
Doggie Sound Baths Are Obviously a Thing in 2023
Plus, the other effective holistic ways to get your dog to a zen place.
- lifestyle
One Bulk-Bin Kibble Brand’s Plan to Save the Planet
A new Petco initiative aims to keep 50,000 dog food bags out of landfills each year.
- lifestyle
How to Take Your Dog On a Mindful Nature Walk
Wellness experts and animal trainers agree: a tuned-in spring outing can be restorative for both people and pets.
- lifestyle
No Sh*t: Why You Should Never, Ever Leave Dog Poop On The Ground
It’ll mess up a lot more than your pristine white sneakers.
- lifestyle
Leah Thomas’s Cat Is a Specially Trained Climate Justice Warrior
The Intersectional Environmentalist founder finds big joy in the tiny lap cat who enjoys staring blankly at the Zoom screen.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
Scandi Brand PAIKKA Wants To Give Your Dog a Capsule Wardrobe
The vet-favorite brand sells staple pet clothes and other products that are as fashionable as they are functional.
- nutrition
Is Cultured Meat the Future of Sustainable Pet Food?
The Because, Animals co-founder on the eco-friendly way we could feed our pets.
- lifestyle
How to Be a First Responder to Pet-Stain Emergencies
Experts say pet stains are 911 situations — here’s how to act fast.
- nutrition
Are Celebrity Chefs Feeding Their Pets Five-Star Meals?
These expert-approved recipes will help you use all the food in your kitchen.
- lifestyle
5 Climate Developments That’ll Make Being an Eco-Friendly Pet Parent a Little Easier
From the next generation of upcycled treats to an actually helpful carbon counting app.
- health
A Walk a Day Keeps the Doggie Dementia Away
A new study finds that physical exercise could keep your dog sharp. Time for walkies!
- shopping
Interior Designers Recommend These Chic Dog Beds to Their Clients
They’re super practical, too.
- nutrition
How to Shop For Healthy, Eco-Friendly Ingredients to Feed Your Dog
From regenerative meats to low-carbon grains, these sustainable foods are fit for any conscious canine.
- lifestyle
Sustainable Pet Parenting Can Be Stressful. Here’s How to Deal
A climate psychologist on how to deal with eco-anxiety: “We have to be good to ourselves the way we want to be good to the planet.”
- lifestyle
5 Ways Minna Lee and Her Corgi Prioritize Their Collective Mental Health
The wellness entrepreneur on living with and learning from her anxious dog, from taking breaks to setting boundaries.
- lifestyle
Eco-Activist Lauren Singer on the Irony of Rescuing a Junkyard Dog
“I find it very fitting that the dog I would have was found in the trash. It’s the only trash that I like, I guess!”
- lifestyle
The Climate Crisis Needs Better PR. Stephanie Shepherd & Binx Are On It
The Future Earth founder on rescuing a pandemic puppy and using social media to save the planet:
“Our approach is that we’re all in this together during a really transitional, transformational time in society.”
The Future Earth founder on rescuing a pandemic puppy and using social media to save the planet:
- lifestyle
7 Times Celebrity Dogs Were Eco-Icons
What do Doug the Pug and Jiffpom have in common? They love their fans and the planet, of course.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
West Paw Is Leading the Pack in Pet Sustainability
Founder Spencer Williams shares his top tips for pet parents looking to lighten their impact.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
Soda Bottles & Fabric Scraps Get A Playful Reimagination In Jax & Bones
Tina Nguyen couldn’t find stylish, sustainable, and locally produced products for her dog — so she made them herself.
- lifestyle
How to Marie Kondo Your Pet’s Toy Collection
5 tips for decluttering dog and cat toys, according to KonMari certified consultants.
