How to Train With a Puppy Pad
First step: patience.
Skip to main content
Everything you need to know about that floppy, happy new puppy in your life—from potty training to first vet visits and all the toys they will ever need.
First step: patience.
Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely.
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.
Give them an alternative to your shoes.
It’ll make life easier for both of you—eventually.
Don’t let your new dog walk you.
And when will it stop?
First step: patience.
It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add “four little paws to run around your house” to the title.
They may be tiny, but their appetites are not.
First impressions are very important.
And the signs to look out for if you’re concerned.
If anything requires patience, it’s this.
Turns out, adolescence isn’t just tough for humans—it can be hard on dogs, too.
What to expect in the first three days, three weeks, and three months.
The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true.
Everything you need to know to get your new addition off to a good start.
Remember: You can find just about any breed you want at a rescue.
Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes.
There’s a scientific reason for this impulse.
Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.
Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it.
They might want to hurry up and be a big kid, but here’s why it’s good to wait.
If you’re feeling stressed or sad after bringing home a young pup, you’re not alone.
Sure, microchips can feel a little 1984. But if your pup has a chip, they’re four times more likely to make it home if they get lost.
Keep your pup safe in the pool, a pond, or the ocean.
Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog—from flat-faced breeds to tiny teacups to escape artists.