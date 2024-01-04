Everything you need—advice on those first vet visits, nail trims, accessories, nutrition tips, and more—to keep your kitten purring.

Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.

Learn what nutrients are a must for your new little one.

Get thy cat to a vet, even if it’s a struggle to get them out the door.

Get those little chompers ready for the kitten tooth fairy.

A cat behaviorist explains why they are so particular about where they pop a squat.

How to christen your cat with an ingenious name (and IG handle).

And why it’s important for their health to stay with her as long as possible.

You love them like a child, but is the feeling mutual?

Besides plenty of cuteness, of course.

And the signs to look out for if you’re concerned.

nutrition When Can a Kitten Eat Wet Food? And how to know what kind they need.

behavior How to Train a Cat to Use a Litter Box If you do nothing else, teach your cat to poop in their litter box (not your shoe).

behavior Why Does My Cat Knead Me? Among other things, “making biscuits” is a sign of affection. We’re not crying…

health 5 Development Stages You Should Know When You Get a Kitten What to expect from birth to 16 months.

nutrition Can a Kitten Eat Dry Food? And the nutrients you should make sure they’re getting.