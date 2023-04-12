5 Best Cat Litter Boxes, Recommended by Experts. · Kinship

5 Litter Boxes Your Cat Likely Won’t Reject

Think like a cat when choosing a litter box...so you can go back to not thinking about litter boxes.

by Cory and Jane Turner
Updated April 12, 2023
a cat peeks out of a litter box lid

Your cat has opinions...maybe even enough of them to leave unpleasant, non-verbal messages lying around to get your attention. We know — we’d all be relieved if we never had to think about our cats, er, relieving themselves. But our litter-box preferences don’t always align with our cats’. Such is the feline condition. Because your sweet cat can quickly morph from somewhat-miffed to pee terrorist, it’s worth knowing what works for your cat and why.

Think Like a Cat

“The main rule of thumb for litter boxes is to have one more than the number of cats, meaning: two boxes for one cat, three boxes for two cats, four boxes for three cats, and so on to decrease the potential for urinary problems and competition over resources,” says certified animal behaviorist Ruby Leslie, who recommends thinking like a cat when it comes to choosing a litter box. “It is very important for cats to have wide boxes with an easy-to-access entrance, and keep in mind that a litter box with a cover/lid can trap in smells, which could deter cats from using the box. You’ll also want to avoid pellets or anything scented and choose sand/clay litters since they mimic natural substrates cats would use in the wild like dirt or sand.”

Things Your Cat Wants You to Know

They hate dirty toilets as much as we do — maybe more.

Cats need a clean litter box like we need clean toilet paper. In fact, hygiene is one of their most natural inclinations. They want a litter box you can keep clean, with enough structure to keep all messiness contained. Pass their white glove test or they’ll simply go elsewhere.

They really don’t like surprises. 

All cats are individuals, but it’s a likely bet that the noise from an automatic scoop box will trigger their fight or flight instincts. More likely flight. Seriously, why risk getting the daylights scared out of you during your most vulnerable private time?

They don’t want you to cramp their style.

Cats want enough space to move around and get comfortable, so they need a proper-sized box to suit their size. Makes perfect sense, but not every human thinks of it. They also like to feel protected and safe during their litter box time.

We took a look at everything — from the classically efficient to the latest tech-y designs — to find solutions that work for both you and your cat, and pulled together seven litter boxes that your cat just might approve. And to paraphrase cats everywhere: if it works for your cat, it should work for you.

Catit Jumbo Hooded Cat Litter Pan
Catit SmartSift Cat Litter Box
$130

You’ll love this no-scooping option, and your cat will love that it’s silent and manual — no scary automatic movements. Just pull the hand lever, and the box sorts out the waste into a drawer for easy disposal.—AF

$130 at Amazon
Catit Jumbo Hooded Cat Litter Box
$54

For the cat who likes the security of a hooded enclosed space, with a carbon filter that removes odors that ruin the experience. Plus a low-tech addition humans appreciate: a bag anchor that keeps the bag open, the litter in place, and your hands free. —AF

$54 at Amazon
Ohm Stainless, Non-stick Cat Litter Box
$50

If you’ve been wondering when the reputation of stainless steel might influence the plastic world of litter boxes, Ohm has an answer. Turns out stainless steel is something of a dream material for litter boxes: It doesn’t absorb odors ever, it doesn’t scratch or rust, and it’s non-stick and easy to clean. Oh, and stainless steel lasts forever, so it’s good for the planet.

$50 at Amazon
Modkat Flip Litter Box
$90

Created by a cat dad/designer and his partner, an industrial designer, Modkat is exactly what you might hope for when design and personal need collide. And it’s not only good for its looks. The Flip model is sensitive to individual cat preferences with a three-position lid — closed, halfway, or all the way open. If your cat prefers a top entry or simple open box, there’s a Modkat for that too. Thanks, Cat Dad.

$90 at Amazon
Unipaws Cat Washroom & Litter Box Cover
$130

OK, this isn’t actually a litter box, but it’s a good option if you want to integrate your cat’s litter box seamlessly into your home. Made of white wood and designed to contain most standard litter boxes, this simple furniture-style covering has space to store your cat’s most treasured toys. —AF  

$130 at Amazon

cory and jane turner

Cory and Jane Turner

Cory and Jane are daughter-mother partners in just about everything including co-founding Dogly, a platform for pets and their people to live well together. They’re parents to a family full of magical rescue dogs and a bossy street cat from Shanghai who are their resident muses, testers of all things, and advisors on the meaning of life.

