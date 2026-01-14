N othing is worse than bringing home a fancy pair of new shoes, only to find them torn apart by your dog the second you leave them on the ground. Unfortunately, this can happen with a myriad of things in your home. And after you find a phone cord, a pen, a purse... destroyed, you’ve probably asked yourself, Do dogs ever grow out of chewing things?

Unfortunately, chewing isn’t just a puppy problem. Dogs chew for a wide range of reasons, from natural stress relief to boredom to unmet physical or mental needs. Below, pet experts explain why dogs chew, whether they ever truly outgrow the habit, when it might signal something more serious, and how to redirect chewing in a way that keeps both your dog and your belongings safe.

Why do dogs chew things?

Chewing is a natural behavior for dogs. Even beyond puppyhood and teething, where puppies explore their world with their mouths, adult dogs need appropriate chewing opportunities, too. “Much like sniffing, chewing and licking [things] release happy, stress-lowering endorphins in dogs,” explains professional dog trainer and certified dog behavior consultant Kate LaSala, of Rescued By Training opens in new tab .

Chewing can also be a displacement behavior — like a coping skill to help dogs deal with stressful or anxious situations. “It’s like humans twiddling our thumbs when we’re bored or unsure of something,” LaSala says. “It can also be a boredom-reducing activity, too.”

Mat Hayward / Adobe Stock

Do dogs ever grow out of chewing things?

According to Dr. Nathaniel Rakestraw, a veterinarian with TelaVets opens in new tab , most dogs begin to reduce their chewing habits once they finish teething, near six to seven months of age. “Nevertheless, the teenage phase, spanning six to 18 months, might still bring spouts of chewing, particularly in energetic or intelligent breeds,” Dr. Rakestraw says.

When a dog is between 18 and 24 months old, there is typically a reduction in the intensity of chewing as they develop mentally and physically. “Consistent training, frequent exercise, and appropriate chew toys can help,” Dr. Rakestraw suggests.

Interestingly, certain dogs are naturally inclined to chew more than others. Labs, Retrievers, herding dogs, and working breeds often remain chewers throughout their lives. These dogs are energetic, smart, and need ways to channel their energy.

“Breeds bred for ‘mouth tasks,’ like fetching, holding, or gripping, frequently retain this instinct throughout their adult lives,” Dr. Rakestraw says. “Typical examples are Labs, German Shepherds, Malinois, and Terriers. They don’t lose their chewing habit — instead, it needs to be directed properly.”

But with proper training and setting your dog up to succeed, many dogs outgrow destructive chewing. “However, there will always be those dogs that are perpetual puppies — curious and getting into things, well into adulthood,” LaSala says. “For their safety, and the safety of your stuff, it’s best to manage those dogs to prevent them from having access to things they shouldn’t chew.”

Is chewing things ever a sign that something is wrong?

When chewing goes beyond typical exploration or boredom, it may be a sign that there’s an underlying problem. According to Dr. Rakestraw, these problems could include:

Oral discomfort: Dogs who have teeth or periodontal issues or who have remaining baby teeth might chew more frequently to alleviate pain.

Discomfort or queasiness: Certain dogs excessively chew or lick when experiencing gastrointestinal problems.

Lack of nutrients: Although uncommon, specific shortages in minerals may cause atypical chewing patterns.

Skin allergies : Scratching near the paws can occasionally resemble biting items. It is frequently self-inflicted chewing or licking.

Anxiety: Chewing linked to stress varies significantly from developmental chewing. Dogs experiencing separation anxiety frequently gnaw on door frames, windowsills, or belongings such as shoes or clothing that have their pet parents’ smell. This action functions as a way to manage their anxiety.

“Any sudden behavior changes always warrant a vet check, but working with a qualified positive-reinforcement behavior consultant can also be helpful for owners to help uncover any underlying behavioral issues or gaps in exercise, enrichment, or management,” LaSala explains.

TOLGA DOGAN / iStock

How can you redirect chewing behavior in your dog?

While you can positively redirect in the moment by offering a more appropriate chew toy, it’s best to prevent the problem from happening in the first place by having those items readily available to them or engaging in play with your pup before they get bored.

“When you’re teaching good habits, the dog isn’t getting a chance to rehearse unwanted behavior, and so you’re not potentially reinforcing an unwanted, attention-seeking behavior,” LaSala says. “It’s like ‘If I chew on this thing, then mom pays attention to me.’” Offering appropriate chewing items is essential to enrichment and meeting your dog’s species-specific needs.

If you’re worried about your dog’s aggressive or excessive chewing, you might want to consider a vet visit. Dr. Rakestraw advises that you visit the vet if:

A dog who hasn’t previously been destructive abruptly begins chewing.

There are signs of pain, drooling, bad breath, or pawing at the mouth.

The dog keeps chewing nonstop regardless of being exercised or mentally engaged.

Chewing occurs along with vomiting, loss of appetite, or gastrointestinal problems.

The dog shows behavior solely when they are left by themselves, which could indicate separation anxiety.

The action consists of biting or licking their body, suggesting potential allergies, discomfort, or parasites.

Any sudden change in behavior can signal a medical issue, so Dr. Rakestraw advises to check things out early.

Final thoughts

Chewing, at its core, is a normal and necessary behavior for dogs. For many, it fades with age and maturity (thankfully), especially when their needs for exercise, enrichment, and appropriate chew outlets are consistently met. For others, chewing remains a lifelong habit that simply needs better direction and management rather than punishment.

The key is paying attention to patterns. If chewing feels excessive, sudden, or paired with other changes in your dog’s behavior or health, it’s worth taking a closer look with the help of a veterinarian or qualified trainer. With the right support, most dogs can learn what’s fair game to chew and what’s off-limits, allowing them to satisfy their instincts without destroying your home in the process.