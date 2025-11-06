Are Dogs Really Just Permanent Toddlers?

It isn’t hard to understand why so many people liken dogs to human toddlers. They both have big, round eyes. They both smell a little funny after playtime in the backyard. And most importantly, they’re both cute enough to make us want to smush them with endless hugs. But like any comparison, this one invites a natural question: how accurate is it, really?

Unlike so much conventional wisdom, there actually is some truth to this. Past research has suggested that dogs’ mental abilities opens in new tab and social intelligence opens in new tab are on par with human toddlers. Some vets, like Pumpkin Pet Insurance veterinary expert Dr. Mondrian Contreras, make the comparison to help pet parents better understand what’s going on with their pups.

At the same time, Dr. Contreras says, it’s also an oversimplification to say that adult dogs are just like human two- and three-year-olds. “There are grains of truth in certain comparisons,” Dr. Contreras says, “but it’s not at all an accurate descriptor of dogs’ cognitive and sensory abilities or emotionality over the course of their life.”

Read on to learn more about what our pups have in common with human tykes — and where the analogy falls apart.