Do Dogs Throw Temper Tantrums?

They’re definitely not happy when they don’t get their way.

Blue the Siberian Husky has been wronged, and he will not calm down until his blanket has been returned to him, thank you very much. He does not care that his dog sibling peed on it and that it is now being washed — he wants his blanket, and he wants it now.

His parents filmed his little meltdow opens in new tab n, and commenters weighed in: Dogs “really are just toddlers with fur.”

And if social media is to be believed, Blue’s not the only one in “temper tantrum” mode. This German Shepherd opens in new tab is fighting a great injustice: the fact that he might not get a pup cup today. This Pomeranian opens in new tab is livid that her person deigns to leave their apartment. This Doodle opens in new tab literally gives his mom the side eye when she tries to wipe his paws (rude). And this Siberian Husky opens in new tab — oh wait, it’s Blue again — is absolutely letting his dad have it over his new bed even though it’s kind of… fabulous? And this Dachshund opens in new tab might just be having the cutest little protest ever, with his paw stomps and sassy kicks.

But what’s really going on with all these pups?