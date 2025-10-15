Why Your Dog Suddenly Refuses to Move in the Middle of a Walk

Oh no, they are not going anywhere.

George is not budging. A neighbor has stopped by to let him outside, but he refuses to move. We won’t go so far as to call George stubborn, but he is never going to get off this couch opens in new tab . Ever.

This Golden Retriever gets it — he’s at the beach and sees no reason to leave opens in new tab , so he’s not moving either.

And when this Beagle plopped down and refused to finish her hike, she got her own personal Uber opens in new tab .

Every pet parent has experienced it: You��’re having a perfectly lovely time, then suddenly your dog just… stops. If you have a five-pound Yorkie, it’s easy enough to scoop them up. But when you live with a Great Dane, you’ve got to get to the bottom of things.