Why Your Dog Suddenly Refuses to Move in the Middle of a Walk · Kinship

Oh no, they are not going anywhere.

by Marti Trgovich
October 15, 2025
Woman trying to walk her dog outside on a leash.
Chalabala / Adobe Stock

George is not budging. A neighbor has stopped by to let him outside, but he refuses to move. We won’t go so far as to call George stubborn, but he is never going to get off this couch. Ever. 

This Golden Retriever gets it — he’s at the beach and sees no reason to leave, so he’s not moving either.  

And when this Beagle plopped down and refused to finish her hike, she got her own personal Uber

Every pet parent has experienced it: You’re having a perfectly lovely time, then suddenly your dog just… stops. If you have a five-pound Yorkie, it’s easy enough to scoop them up. But when you live with a Great Dane, you’ve got to get to the bottom of things. 

