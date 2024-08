“Labeling a dog as stubborn is often an easy way to shift the blame from a problem with the relationship to a problem with the dog.”

Note: The names of the pet parents in this story have been changed in this article to protect their privacy.

“Come on,” says my friend Tim, to his 11-year-old Pekinese, Brisket, as we attempt to take him for a walk. Brisket is surprisingly spry for such an old dog, but he is refusing to move at the moment. “Brisket, please!” Tim pleads. “Please! Daddy doesn’t have time for this. Ugh!”

“Do you have any treats?” I ask, trying to be helpful.

“No,” he says. “He’s just like this. He’s stubborn, that’s all. Brisket, let’s go!”

But is that all? Perhaps there is some issue Brisket is dealing with, something he needs, that my friend isn’t aware of. Are dogs even capable of being stubborn or is the idea that they are just another example of dog anthropomorphism? Maybe it’s not Brisket who's being stubborn but my friend. After all, he reacts the same way every time Brisket stops walking, complaining at him in various degrees of distress and refusing to invest in training or try a different approach to the problem.

Stubbornness happens for a lot of reasons.

“‘Stubborn’ is a label we apply to dogs when they either don’t respond as expected or are taking too long to do what we want,” says Nicole Kohanski opens in a new tab , certified dog trainer and founder of Wiggle Butt Academy opens in a new tab in Dallas, Texas. “Why a dog behaves this way can be due to fear, confusion, or a lack of motivation.”

Maybe Brisket didn’t like the way we were leading him on his walk. Or maybe he smelled something nearby that he wasn’t into. Maybe he thought we were going to go one way, because that’s the way Tim usually takes him, and got confused when we went another way. Maybe he just needed to be given some treats opens in a new tab to motivate him during his walk, instead of after his walk, as is Tim’s habit.

Whatever the case, it’s important to realize that nothing Brisket or any dog does is ever premeditated. Dogs do not plan their behaviors in advance. They do not act out of spite or hold grudges. “Dogs act in the moment and respond to the events going on around them,” says Sally Grottini, a certified therapy and service dog trainer and dog behavior expert at JustAnswer opens in a new tab . “This is not a behavior they are choosing; it is always the initial instinct of the dog. And calling a dog stubborn is 100 percent the owner projecting their language and impressions on the dog.”

“My dog [Gollum] is definitely stubborn,” says another friend of mine, Fern, when I tell her I was working on this story.

“Well, have you trained him properly,” I ask.

“Oh no,” she says with a laugh. “He’s trained us.”

“Except that dog’s don’t actually train people,” I say. “Their brains don’t work like that. You just haven’t put in the time and effort to train him. Well, you have, but not consciously. If he’s developed certain behavioral habits, it’s because you’ve been reinforcing them, not because he’s willful.”