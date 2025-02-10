We’ve all had restless nights, whether from too much caffeine, worrying about the next day, or just thinking about that weird thing you said three years ago. But what do you do when your dog is the one pacing the floor — and keeping you up as a result? Can dogs have a bad night’s sleep?

Dog’s sleep patterns are notably different than those of humans opens in a new tab , but they can still experience restlessness — and it can turn into a long night. Why do dogs pace? There are a lot of potential reasons, some more serious than others.

“If your dog is pacing every night, there’s a reason,” dog trainer and behavior consultant Daniel Neale opens in a new tab says. “Finding the root cause is key to helping them relax.”

Anxiety or stress

One of the most common reasons for restlessness and dogs pacing at night is anxiety or stress. These feelings can be the result of environmental changes, new situations, or loud noises opens in a new tab , like storms or fireworks. “Dogs struggling with separation anxiety or general nervousness often pace at night because they can’t relax,” Neale says. “This is especially true for dogs used to sleeping near their people.”

Hunger or thirst

Some dogs may pace if they’re hungry or thirsty, so it’s important to ensure they’re getting a nutritious diet during regular mealtimes. If your dog is hungry during the night, it may be time to do your research and make sure your pup is getting everything they need in their meals.

Need for potty breaks

Younger and older dogs may wake up in the night needing to go outside, especially if they’re new to your family and not yet used to your routine. Most dogs will give signs that they need to go out, such as whimpering or scratching at the door, but some may pace as well.

Lack of exercise

If your dog doesn’t get an appropriate amount of exercise opens in a new tab , they could become restless and reluctant to settle down at bedtime. This is especially true of puppies and younger dogs who tend to sleep more in the day opens in a new tab and may be ready to play at night. “A dog that isn’t physically and mentally satisfied during the day isn’t going to be magically tired at night,” Neale notes. “If your dog has excess energy, pacing is one way it’s going to show up.”

Age-related changes

As dogs grow older, they may experience more joint pain, which can cause restless pacing. They may also deal with changes in cognitive function or disorientation, which can lead to pacing and other unusual behaviors.

Pain or discomfort

If your dog feels pain opens in a new tab , especially suddenly, they may start pacing restlessly. Milder pain or discomfort can also cause this behavior. “Dogs dealing with arthritis, digestive issues, or even something as simple as an uncomfortable sleeping surface might pace instead of lying down,” Neale says. “If your dog shifts positions frequently but never seems settled, pain is a real possibility.”

Medical reasons for nighttime pacing

While a pacing dog isn’t usually a reason to worry, it’s important to monitor the behavior and look for any additional symptoms that could indicate a medical issue. Look out for signs like limping, scratching, or whimpering that could indicate your dog is in pain or suffering from something else.

Cognitive dysfunction syndrome (CDS)

Aging dogs can experience changes in brain function, comparable to dementia in people. Cognitive dysfunction syndrome (CDS) opens in a new tab is a common concern for senior dogs and can cause unusual behaviors like restlessness and pacing.

“Older dogs are prone to night pacing because their internal body clock gets thrown off,” Neale says. “They lose track of time, feel disoriented, and may start pacing aimlessly.”

Arthritis or joint pain

Pain can be a major cause of pacing or other restless behaviors and is usually accompanied by panting or whining. opens in a new tab If your dog is in pain, they may have trouble settling down or getting comfortable. Contact your vet if you suspect your dog is in any kind of pain.

Urinary or digestive issues

Gastrointestinal discomfort opens in a new tab can make your dog restless at night and lead to pacing. Keep an eye out for other related symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, or changes in appetite.

Neurological causes

Some medical conditions or diseases can cause changes in brain function, which can cause your dog to engage in unusual behaviors like pacing or walking sideways. Issues like seizure disorders, brain tumors, toxin exposure, or some liver diseases can all result in changes in brain function. Contact your vet immediately if your dog shows any other symptoms of unusual behavior.

Emotional and behavioral triggers

Anxiety and stress are often the most common reasons for behavioral changes in dogs, but they aren’t the only emotions that can impact the way your dog acts.

Separation anxiety

If your dog paces at night when you’re not home, the root cause could be separation anxiety opens in a new tab . Dogs may engage in a number of unusual behaviors when they’re upset about being separated from you, so work with your vet or a behaviorist to help your dog feel more comfortable on their own.

Fear of noises

Many dogs have strong fears opens in a new tab around loud noises, particularly thunder and fireworks. If these noises are happening at night, your dog may be too afraid to fall asleep. Look for ways to reduce their anxiety around these triggers.

Boredom or attention-seeking behavior

Sometimes dogs do things like pace just because they’re bored or want to get your attention. Invest in interactive toys or training classes to keep your dog entertained and mentally engaged.

Environmental factors

Changes to your dog’s environment can cause stress and anxiety, leading to restless nighttime behaviors like pacing. If you’ve recently moved to a new home or introduced a new pet or family member, your dog may react to this change with unusual behaviors. Similarly, any changes in their daily routine or sleeping location opens in a new tab can trigger behaviors like pacing as well.

“Dogs experience the world differently than we do,” Neale says. “What seems like a peaceful night to us might be full of noises and scents that they find unsettling. Wildlife outside, a neighbor’s TV, or even a change in room temperature could be triggering restlessness.”

How to help your dog stop pacing at night

When your dog is restless, you’re likely not sleeping all that well either, especially if they sleep with you opens in a new tab . Fortunately, there are steps you can take to help your dog settle down so you can both enjoy a good night’s sleep.

“Dogs don’t pace just because they feel like it,” Neale says. “It’s always a message. Whether it’s pain, stress, or something more serious, it’s our job to figure it out. And if you’re unsure, get your vet involved. You’d rather catch an issue early than wait until it gets worse.”

Establish a routine.

Dogs are creatures of habit, which means they thrive on consistent routines. Make an effort to feed, walk, and play with your dog at the same time each day to help reduce potential restlessness and anxiety at night opens in a new tab .

Provide adequate exercise.

Whether your dog gets enough exercise during the day can have a huge impact on their nighttime behavior. Consider scheduling time for an evening walk or play session, which not only burns off energy, but can also help keep your dog healthy and strengthen your bond.

Address medical concerns.

Watch your dog for additional symptoms beyond pacing, which may be signs of an underlying medical issue opens in a new tab . If your dog suddenly starts pacing frequently, take them to the vet for an exam as soon as possible.

Use comforting aids.

If your dog has trouble settling down for sleep, try comforting tactics like playing soft music, using pheromone diffusers, or offering verbal comfort and petting. You can also see if CBD treats opens in a new tab work for your dog to help them feel more relaxed and soothed.

Create a cozy sleeping environment.

We all like to be c omfy when we settle down to sleep opens in a new tab , and dogs are no different. Make a space in your home designated just for their bedtime, away from busier areas where people may move around. Choose a bed that’s large enough for your dog and consider adding some cozy bedding or favorite toys they can snuggle.

Limit evening feeding.

A large meal before bedtime can give your dog an upset stomach, just like you, resulting in restlessness or even pacing. Try to schedule your dog’s dinner time earlier in the evening and consider giving them a small snack closer to bedtime.

Offer mental stimulation.

Just as your dog needs physical exercise opens in a new tab , they also need mental exercise to stay healthy. Invest in interactive toys, puzzle feeders, and other games and activities that engage your dog’s mind. Training and regular playtime can also help keep your dog mentally stimulated and ensure they’re ready for bed.

Avoid nighttime disturbances.

Try to limit anything that could keep your dog awake, like noises or lights. Consider moving your dog’s bed to a quieter location if they’re near anything that could prevent them from resting.

FAQs

How can I tell if my dog’s restlessness is caused by a medical condition?

Medical issues usually have multiple symptoms, so look out for other signs your dog is suffering from an underlying medical condition, like changes in appetite opens in a new tab , signs of pain, or unusual behavior.

Can my dog’s diet affect their sleep?

The right diet is essential for your dog’s health and wellbeing, including their sleep patterns. Things like overeating, eating too close to bedtime, or an improper diet can cause discomfort and disrupt your dog’s sleep.

Are older dogs typically more restless?

Senior dogs tend to experience more changes in their sleep because of age. Things like joint pain or cognitive dysfunction can impact an older dog’s sleep. Always make sure to discuss any major behavioral changes with your dog’s vet, as well as how much sleep is healthy opens in a new tab .

References