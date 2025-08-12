Articles by Savannah Admire
Savannah Admire
Savannah Admire is a writer, poet, and pet mom to three dogs and a cat. She currently lives in Western Maryland. When she’s not writing, you can find her reading, taking photos, or volunteering as a content creator for her local community theatre. Her debut poetry book, Mother Viper, is due out August 12, 2025, and you can follow her on Instagram at @savannahcooperpoetopens in a new tab.
- behavior
Does Dog Pee Kill Grass?
It depends...
- nutrition
Are Sunflowers Toxic to My Cat?
You’ve gotta love sunflower season—here’s why your cat can, too.
- behavior
How to Introduce Cats
- behavior
How to Introduce Dogs
First impressions are very important.
- behavior
Do Dogs Love Their Human Parents?
You can certainly feel the love.
- lifestyle
What’s Stopping You From Fostering a Pet?
Here are six very good reasons why you should reconsider.
- behavior
Your Cat Wants to Go Outside More Than Anything — Should You Let Them?
The pros and cons of letting your cat explore the neighborhood (and beyond).
- health
Is Lawn Fertilizer Toxic to Dogs?
It keeps your grass lush and green, but your pup shouldn’t ingest it. Here’s why.
- health
Why Are Dogs Scared of Fireworks?
How to keep your dog mentally and physically safe this Fourth of July.
- lifestyle
Can Dogs See Colors or Are They Colorblind?
Yes, dogs can see muted colors.
- lifestyle
How I Built My Queer Family One Pet at a Time
My life looks nothing like I imagined growing up—but it’s perfectly complete.
- lifestyle
Have a Big Ol’ Case of Anxiety? Studies Say a Cat Can Help
Believe it or not, that little ball of energy is actually your answer to stress relief.
- health
How Much Does a Vet Visit Cost? Average Cost in 2024
And why those price tags look like they do.
- behavior
Can Cats See in the Dark? Facts About Cat “Night Vision” and Eyesight
Those glowing orbs certainly seem to be looking at something.
- behavior
How to Train a Puppy Not to Bite
Those little razor teeth are no fun.
- behavior
Can Cats See Ghosts?
They do love to stare at absolutely nothing.
- lifestyle
Pet Cremation: How Much Does It Cost?
You never want to think about it, but it’s important to plan.
- behavior
How to Calm a Puppy Down
Yes, it is possible.
- behavior
What Are Dog Communication Buttons? And How to Use Them
Cognitive Science professor Dr. Federico Rossano on how Bunny, TikTok’s “talking” dog, is sparking change in how we communicate with our pets.
- behavior
Can Dogs See Ghosts? What Science Says
This isn’t The Sixth Sense, but dogs are powerfully perceptive.
- lifestyle
Is My Dog’s Name More Dog or Human?
Don’t be surprised if you see your dog’s moniker in a book of baby names.
- lifestyle
How to Remove Dog Pee and Other Stains From Carpet—Without Harsh Chemicals
The next time your dog pees on your favorite rug, be prepared with this simple, three-step method.
- health
How to Groom Your Dog at Home: the Complete Guide
Spa days can happen at home.
- behavior
Have a Cat But Want a Dog, Too? Here’s How to Make It Work
Just a few things to keep in mind so everything goes smoothly as you all get adjusted.
- lifestyle
How to Ski With Your Dog
Dogs don’t have to be pro athletes to enjoy some quality time in the snow.
- behavior
Why Is My Dog Being Clingy?
Your dog’s Velcro habits are cute—but not always convenient.
- behavior
How Do Cat Diffusers Work?
Learn how you can get your chronically anxious cat to chill.
- behavior
How to Keep Your Cat Away From the Christmas Tree
It’s their favorite of your holiday decorations—for better or for worse (usually worse).
- lifestyle
Why Napping With Your Pet Is Actually Good for You
This study says you benefit from a power nap. Guess what? So does your cat or dog.
- health
A “Last-Ditch Effort” Antibiotic May Help Cure the Mystery Dog Illness
What we know about the antibiotic chloramphenicol.
- health
6 Ways to Keep Your Dog Safe From the Respiratory Illness Sweeping the U.S.
Don’t panic about the mysterious illness affecting dogs in the U.S. Instead, take these steps to protect your pup.
- lifestyle
Has a Cat Wandered Into Your Life? It Could Be the Cat Distribution System
TikTok thinks the universe just provides you a cat—is that really a thing?
- health
How to Trim Your Dog’s Nails
Five simple steps for trimming your dog’s nails at home.
- behavior | Why, Cat?!
Why Does My Cat Eat Plastic?
If your cat nibbles on pen caps and power cords, they could be bored...
- nutrition
How to Get a Dog to Eat
You can’t appease a picky dog with fish fingers like you can with your toddler. Here are some things you can do
- behavior
Why Do Dogs Lay on Your Feet?
Not that anyone’s complaining...
- health
How Often Should You Groom Your Dog?
Just make sure you spell out “B-A-T-H.”
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Twitch In Their Sleep?
Dogs twitch in their sleep for many reasons.
- nutrition
Wholesome Homemade Dog Food Recipes: Vet-Approved Starter Recipe
All it takes is healthy ingredients and a slow cooker.
- lifestyle
Black Cats: Good Luck Charms or Bad Omens?
August 17 is Black Cat Appreciation Day. Let’s dispel some silly superstitions that haunt them.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Watermelon and Watermelon Rind?
Yes, watermelon is a nutritious treat for cats.
- health
Canine Respiratory Illnesses Are Spreading Across the U.S.
What we know and what dog parents should look out for.
- lifestyle
What Colors Can Cats See?
Yes, cats can see colors.
