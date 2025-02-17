The sound may annoy you to no end, but they are obsessed.

Squeaky toys are incredibly popular among dogs — and significantly less so among pet parents. Yes, those squeaking sounds are annoying, especially when your dog just won’t stop doing it. What’s so great about a squeaky plush squirrel, anyway?

“Squeaky toys are like the dog version of a great thriller — exciting, unpredictable, and totally engaging,” dog behavior expert and trainer Shelby Semel opens in a new tab says. “The sound taps into their natural instincts, triggering that chase-and-capture drive.”

Dog toys that squeak offer instant feedback for pups, Semel says, which makes them more interesting and stimulating than a toy that doesn’t make any noise or move. Below, we explore what dogs love about squeaky toys and how to choose the best options for your canine friend.

Why do dogs like squeaky toys?

Playtime is quite a bit more than entertainment — it’s a way for your dog to healthily engage in their natural instincts and to get the physical and mental stimulation they need. Your dog could easily grow bored without plenty of fun and interactive toys available, and squeaky toys especially provide a number of benefits to curious pups.

“Studies show that dogs naturally prefer toys that make noise and have a chewable texture, which suggests it’s not just about play — it’s about sensory satisfaction,” Semel says. “Some dogs will even adjust how they bite a squeaky toy to control the sound, showing just how engaged they are. Whether they’re gently squeaking it or going full destruction mode, it’s keeping them busy, happy, and mentally engaged.”

Instinctual hunting behavior

Many dogs like playing with toys that simulate prey animals, and squeaky toys fall squarely in that category. A dog squeaky toy sounds like — and sometimes even looks like — small animals, aka prey for wild dogs. With a squeaky toy, your dog gets to enact their natural hunting instincts and pretend they’re a big bad wolf, safely getting out any aggression opens in a new tab .

“Squeaky toys tap into a dog’s natural predatory instincts,” dog trainer and behavior consultant Alexandra Bassett opens in a new tab says. “The high-pitched squeak mimics the sound of small prey animals, making the toy seem ‘alive’ and more engaging.”

Sensory stimulation

For some dogs, a squeaky toy’s high-pitched noise can be very satisfying. So can ripping the toy apart. Thanks to their sound and texture, squeaky toys provide sensory stimulation, and with plenty of variety in toys, your dog can enjoy mental enrichment that keeps them brain-healthy and happy.

Positive reinforcement

Favorite toys can be surprisingly effective training aids, especially if your dog isn’t super motivated by food opens in a new tab . Squeaky animal dog toys can quickly get your dog’s attention, and the sound can establish positive reinforcement for good behaviors.

Entertainment and boredom relief

Squeaky toys for dogs — and other kinds of toys — can help prevent boredom opens in a new tab by giving your dog a healthy outlet to chew, play, and bite. Set aside regular time to play to help encourage your dog’s natural instincts in an appropriate way.

The science behind dogs’ love for squeaky toys

Dogs’ instinctual love for squeaky toys goes all the way back to their ancient roots. Squeaky toys mimic the sound of prey opens in a new tab , which triggers a dog’s predatory instincts and their most primal hunting behaviors. It’s a little disturbing when you think about it, but playing with a squeaky toy allows your dog to tap into their natural urge to hunt and capture. Those squeaky noises, for dogs, are just like the sounds a small animal makes when a predator (aka your pup) pounces.

The high-pitched sound of a squeaky toy also triggers the release of dopamine, the “feel good” neurotransmitter in the brain. Other pleasurable activities for dogs, like receiving a treat or petting, also release dopamine, establishing a positive association with these activities.

Benefits of squeaky toys for dogs

Playtime with squeaky toys is more than just a game — providing toys for your dog and setting aside time to play can have actual benefits on your dog’s health and well-being.

Mental stimulation

A variety of toys, including squeaky ones, can provide your dog with much-needed mental stimulation, keeping them entertained — and away from things they shouldn’t chew, like your shoes.

“[Squeaky toys] help prevent boredom,” Semel says. “Studies show that dogs who have access to engaging toys are less likely to develop destructive behaviors. A squeaky toy provides constant feedback, keeping their brains busy.”

Physical exercise

Regular playtime gives your dog the physical exercise they need to stay healthy. Plus, a chewy toy can provide a safe outlet for chewing behavior that could easily be destructive otherwise.

Bonding opportunity

A squeaky toy is a quick way for your dog to get your attention and invite you to play with them. Sharing playtime with your pup can create positive bonding experiences opens in a new tab for both of you, offering a shared source of enjoyment that brings you closer opens in a new tab . “Play is one of the best ways to strengthen the human-dog relationship,” Semel notes. “Engaging in a game of tug or fetch with a squeaky toy creates positive associations and helps build trust.”

Reducing stress and anxiety

Having a toy to focus their attention can help reduce feelings of anxiety and stress opens in a new tab in your dog. A favorite toy often provides a sense of comfort and security that can help with issues like separation anxiety.

Dental health

Depending on what material a toy is made of, it may be able to help improve your dog’s dental health opens in a new tab . Toys made of rubber with small nubs can help massage your dog’s gums and even scrape away any tartar buildup on their teeth.

How to choose safe squeaky toys

When you give your dog a new toy, it’s always a good idea to supervise them until you know how they play with it — and how destructive opens in a new tab they’ll be. Make sure not to leave your dog alone opens in a new tab with any toys that they may easily destroy or take apart, and check toys regularly for any damage that could lead to ingestion to keep your dog safe opens in a new tab .

“When in doubt, look for toys labeled for tough chewers or ask your vet for recommendations,” Semel says. “Safety first — fun second!”

Look for non-toxic materials

Choose dog toys made from non-toxic materials opens in a new tab that are less likely to present a hazard to your pet. You can also alter any toys that aren’t dog-safe by removing dangerous items like strings or eyes that your dog could take off and eat.

Size matters

When selecting toys for your dog, choose toys that are the right size for your pet. If a toy is too small, it could be a choking hazard opens in a new tab . On the other hand, if a toy is too large, it may be difficult for your dog to play with.

Avoid overuse

Limit your dog’s playtime, especially with their favorite toys, to help toys last longer and prevent overuse. Make sure to throw away any toys that are severely damaged from chewing and play.

Supervised play

If your dog has a tendency to destroy soft toys, always supervise their playtime. Swallowing a squeaker or toy can lead to serious medical issues and often requires surgery. Once playtime is done, put the toy away where your dog can’t reach it, which will also help toys last longer.

“Always monitor your dog, especially if they tend to tear toys apart,” Bassett says. “Be ready and willing to stop a dog from destroying toys to get the squeaker out. It's advisable to play with a dog with a squeaky toy rather than just let them ‘have at it’ if they tend to destroy them.”

FAQs

Why do dogs love squeaky toys so much?

Squeaky toys activate a dog’s natural hunting and chewing instincts by mimicking the sound and feel of prey animals.

Are squeaky toys safe for dogs?

Look for squeaky toys made of non-toxic materials that don’t have pieces your dog could easily swallow. Always supervise your dog’s playtime with new toys and make sure to dispose of any damaged toys.

Can squeaky toys help with training?

You can use a favorite toy to help with training your dog. The toy can serve as a reward and positive reinforcement for good behavior opens in a new tab .

Do all dogs like squeaky toys?

Every dog has their own preferences for food, playtime, and toys. Some dogs, like hunting breeds opens in a new tab , may especially enjoy squeaky toys, while others may prefer a quieter chewing experience.

