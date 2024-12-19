When it comes to missing clothes, socks are always the items to disappear first — whether that’s in the depths of a dryer, in a shoe, or maybe due to a pet friend in your home.

Why would your pup want to steal your socks? This behavior can arise due to many reasons, ranging from attention-seeking, playing, or even separation anxiety. Below, a closer look at why they may be nabbing your socks, and what you can do about it.

Main takeaways

Your dog could stealing and chewing your socks because they want your attention, they want to play, or they’re bored — among other reasons.

You can use positive-reinforcement techniques opens in a new tab to train this habit out of your pup.

You can also set up a schedule full of activity for your dog so they’re not bored and don’t resort to taking your socks.

Main reasons your dog is stealing your socks

If your socks keep disappearing and you have a dog, your canine companion is probably the culprit. Why is your pup into socks? From being able to smell your scent, teething, or being bored — we examine all the possibly reasons why.

1. They are seeking attention.

The main reason that dogs steal socks is because they are looking for attention. Shir Limazati, a dog trainer and owner of Another Chance Training opens in a new tab , explains: “Most often, if a dog steals your socks, it is attention-seeking behavior. The dog wants you to play with them, wants you to stop what you’re doing, and put all focus on them.”

She suggests that you schedule time each day to hang out with your pup. “You want to make sure to give your dog plenty of exercise and mental stimulation throughout the day to tire them out and satisfy their needs for attention,” Limazati says. However, do not chase them or say their name and accidentally reinforce the behavior by giving them attention once you’ve discovered them with a sock.

2. It’s a form of playing.

Dogs may see socks as toys. The colors and textures may seem similar to other toys they have, so it can be confusing for a pup. But trying to take a sock away from a pup who is trying to play with it could accidentally reinforce that it’s OK to play with socks. Either wait until they lose interest in the sock and move it elsewhere, or try to redirect your pup to an actual toy.

3. The socks and shoes smell like you.

Dogs have a great sense of smell opens in a new tab , so showing interest in your socks, which are filled to the brim with your signature scent, makes sense. Although it might be an annoying behavior, for your dog it’s a sign that they want to bond with you and that your scent comforts them. Since there’s no way to fully get your scent out of your socks, the best way to keep your dog from getting to them is by putting them in a place (like a drawer) where they can’t reach them.

4. They are teething.

If you have a young puppy who keeps going for your socks, it might be because it’s soothing for them while they’re teething opens in a new tab . The texture of socks or shoes is perfect for chewing. To help curb this, put socks and shoes where your puppy can’t access them, and make sure they have lots of safe options for teething toys and chews.

5. They are bored.

Simply put, your pup might just be bored opens in a new tab , and socks are something that has captured their attention. That’s why it’s important to have a daily routine that’s filled with mental and physical stimulation, walks, and playtime — all of which prevent boredom in puppies.

6. They may have some separation anxiety.

If your pup misses you opens in a new tab , your socks, which are filled with your scent, are the perfect comfort for them while you’re away.

7. They are channeling their ancestral instincts.

Sock stealing actually harkens back to a dog’s ancestral instincts to collect. Undomesticated dogs would hunt prey and scavenge to collect objects, bringing them back home as trophies. Your pup just might see your socks as a trophy.

How do you prevent your dog from stealing your socks?

One of the first things to do is make sure your socks are in a place where they can’t be accessed by your pup. That could mean putting them in a drawer, a closed container, a closet, or any other space that your dog can’t access. If they still find a way to access your socks, here are some strategies to discourage your pup from taking them.

Use positive reinforcement training. Reward good behavior (ie leaving your socks alone and playing with a proper toy), and ignore the naughty behavior.

Teach your dog to “drop it” when they have a sock, and reward them when they drop the sock.

If you catch your dog with a sock, tell them “no” firmly, and redirect them to another toy.

Have a variety of toys available that can stimulate a dog and prevent them from looking for socks for play.

Have a daily schedule for your dog that includes plenty of physical activity to curb boredom.

Limazati suggests some additional training. “There are two types of training I like to do to prevent sock stealing and stealing of objects in general: place training (teaching your dog to stay on a bed and self-soothe) and ‘ leave it opens in a new tab ’ training (teaching your dog not to take the sock in the first place, on cue).”

My dog ate a sock: What should I do?

If your dog eats a sock, you should immediately seek medical attention. “Some dogs swallow socks. If this happens, immediately call your vet. If it’s after hours and your vet is closed, call the nearest 24-hour emergency vet,” Limazati says. “Eating a sock can lead to obstruction. The sooner you call the vet, the better chance there is for them to induce vomiting and avoid potential surgery.”

When to contact a vet for this problem

Contact a vet if your dog too frequently steals socks, especially if they keep eating them. Eating socks can cause all kinds of health issues for dogs, including bowel obstruction, vomiting, abdominal pain, and loss of appetite.