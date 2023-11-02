Have you ever noticed how people always kinda look like their dogs? Whether it is matching a hair color or style, or even just a vibe, pups and their parents tend to mirror one another. According to science opens in a new tab , it is not a coincidence — we really are more likely to pick a pet if we think they look like us. Science (okay, the writer of this article) has dubbed this the “Twinsies” phenomenon and it’s about time we start embracing it hardcore. And what could be more hardcore than a super soft pastel matching hoodie set for you and your dog?

First launched in 2017 by self-proclaimed “crazy dog parents,” SparkPaws opens in a new tab has recently taken over DogTok in full force thanks to their wildly popular matching hoodie sets. Any pup with a follower count can be found dressed in one of these super-soft hoodies — alongside their matching humans, of course. SparkPaws themselves have amassed over 120,000 TikTok followers, many of whom can be found in SparkPaws’ comment section asking about new drops and restocks. If they’re not there, they are probably on SparkPaws Instagram, which features over 1,000 sickeningly adorable family photos of pups, parents, and kids.

So, what makes these hoodies worthy of DogTok style iconography? For starters, SparkPaws offers a little something for everyone. Whether you’re into pastels, neutrals, tie-dye, or brights, this company has its paw on the pulse of the trend cycle. Not only that, but SparkPaws’ many options bring in a demographic that has generally shied away from the joy of Twinsie-life: dudes (or people who like dude/more androgynous styles).

For a long time this fashion cycle really only catered to the pup owner who was down to embrace more traditionally feminine styles. You know, the kind that the phrase “Can I pet her?” inspire. And while those styles are super fun, there really hasn’t been a company that creates matching looks for people with a more masculine aesthetic. With these hoodies, SparkPaws seriously changed the game, allowing people of all gender expressions to participate.

As it goes, the inclusivity gods giveth and they taketh away; in the case of SparkPaws, they taketh away sizing. In their human hoodies, SparkPaws only offers up to a 2x — which might be considered closer to a 1x, as it comes after their XL size. While their dog sizes go up to a 4XL, their sizing guide, which allows you to search by breed, is a bit confusing.

According to their breed guide, a Miniature Poodle would wear a size large, while larger dogs, such as a Great Dane, size out completely. Larger dog sizes also cost more than smaller dog sizes, which is not uncommon in dog clothes but still stings when you’re laying out thirty-plus bucks for the world’s cutest drool catcher. The good news is that SparkPaws allows for a free exchange on your first order if you end up with the wrong size for either you or your pup.

If you’re looking to Mary-Kate and Ashley (or, for that matter, Rami and Sami Malek) with your pup, SparkPaws is your go-to for the science of twinning. The beauty of it all? Neither of us has to change.