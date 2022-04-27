The Spring Cashmere Sweater Your Dog Needs

Seinfeld’s George Costanza said it best: “Who doesn’t like cashmere? Find me one person in the world that doesn’t like cashmere.”

Okay, Seinfeld may not have inspired The Barkers opens in a new tab — who describe themselves as an “all-inclusive dog family with a love for the finer things” — to design a cashmere turtleneck for dogs, but indeed, you can’t go wrong with the adaptable fabric. Especially in New York where the weather is at best inconsistent and at worst chaotic AF. Layers are less a preference than a necessity, and while our dogs are already born with one, the Brooklyn-based brand opens in a new tab understands that’s not always enough.

But unlike the circumstances responsible for Jerry’s bestie’s sweater purchase in the ’90s (the offending red dot), no small blemish is necessary to render The Barkers’ sweater affordable. The 100% cashmere cable knit is subtly textured, otherworldly soft, and comes in classic colorways (camel, grey, navy, green, and off-white).

What’s more, The Barkers only work with Italian fabric mills that are known for their sustainable practices, like using circular fabrics, water filtration and conservation systems, and some recycled and repurposed fabrics. Their products are OEKO-TEX-certified opens in a new tab , meaning they were made under safe working conditions, without harmful chemicals or substances, and they use minimal packaging, which is biodegradable and post-consumer.

Look, New York weather may never make sense. There remain few phrases to properly articulate it, but the same can be said for how cute dogs look in turtlenecks. We don’t make the rules — just recommendations.