The Spring Cashmere Sweater Your Dog Needs

The Barkers’ lightweight, sustainable knit is always in season.

by Sean Zucker
May 31, 2022
dogs in barkers cashmere turtleneck
Courtesy of The Barkers

Seinfeld’s George Costanza said it best: “Who doesn’t like cashmere? Find me one person in the world that doesn’t like cashmere.”

Okay, Seinfeld may not have inspired The Barkers — who describe themselves as an “all-inclusive dog family with a love for the finer things” — to design a cashmere turtleneck for dogs, but indeed, you can’t go wrong with the adaptable fabric. Especially in New York where the weather is at best inconsistent and at worst chaotic AF. Layers are less a preference than a necessity, and while our dogs are already born with one, the Brooklyn-based brand understands that’s not always enough.

But unlike the circumstances responsible for Jerry’s bestie’s sweater purchase in the ’90s (the offending red dot), no small blemish is necessary to render The Barkers’ sweater affordable. The 100% cashmere cable knit is subtly textured, otherworldly soft, and comes in classic colorways (camel, grey, navy, green, and off-white).

What’s more, The Barkers only work with Italian fabric mills that are known for their sustainable practices, like using circular fabrics, water filtration and conservation systems, and some recycled and repurposed fabrics. Their products are OEKO-TEX-certified, meaning they were made under safe working conditions, without harmful chemicals or substances, and they use minimal packaging, which is biodegradable and post-consumer.

Look, New York weather may never make sense. There remain few phrases to properly articulate it, but the same can be said for how cute dogs look in turtlenecks. We don’t make the rules — just recommendations.

The Barkers Fido Turtleneck
The Barkers Fido Turtleneck
$89

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

