Why Does My Dog Roll in Poop?
Do dogs just want to smell bad?
Share Article
In This Article:
Why Does My Dog Like to Roll in Poop? Main Reasons Dogs Roll in Poop How to Stop a Dog From Rolling in Poop
You take your dog to the dog park or for a casual stroll, and they find a spot of another dog’s poop left behind. They give an investigative sniff and then, to your horror, throw themselves onto the ground and roll in the poop.
You can try to pull your pup away, but it’s too late. They’re smiling and stinky, and now you have to give them an unplanned scrub in the bath so they don’t rub poop all over your home. Dogs definitely have some weird behaviors, but this one is especially strange.
Dogs aren’t really into rolling in their own poop. Instead, they prefer that of other dogs…or foxes or cows or whichever animal has left their droppings behind. “Scent rolling” may be all fun and games to your dog, but it’s a nightmare for pet parents who have to deal with not just the smell but the residue. So, why do dogs roll in other dogs’ poop?
“This frustrating habit is actually very common and natural for dogs,” author and dog trainer Sassafras Patterdale says. “Dogs see the world through their noses and are attracted to intense smells. As a result, many dogs will be drawn to the poop of different species. Part of enjoying that odor is rolling in it to experience more of the smell.”
Why does my dog like to roll in poop?
A dog rolling in mud is bad enough, but a dog rolling in poop is disgusting. Suddenly, you have a stinky dog who desperately needs a bath but has no idea why you’re annoyed with their actions.
A dog’s particularly strong, sensitive sense of smellopens in new tab is critical to helping them navigate the world. For the same reason, canines are actually attracted to strong and new scentsopens in new tab, which leads to this peculiar behavior.
Why did my dog roll in poop? The main reasons
So, why do dogs roll in poop (and dead things)? Dogs have an incredibly powerful sense of smellopens in new tab. While we still don’t know exactly why they love rolling in poop, experts have a few theories about this behavior.
Maybe your dog rolled in poop because this is a practice that goes all the way back to their wild ancestors. Gray foxes, a relative of the domestic dog, are known to rub their faces, cheeks, and necks in the urine and feces of larger predatorsopens in new tab such as pumas. Why? By camouflaging themselves, they avoid detection by more dominant predators. Your dog probably isn’t in danger from the Great Dane at the dog park, but they could feel compelled to roll in another dog’s poop to keep themselves safe, just like their wilder counterparts.
Rolling in poop may also be a way for dogs to communicate with one another. Because smell is a dog’s primary sense, scents like urineopens in new tab are a way for dogs to send messages. And poop may work in much the same way: Dogs may roll in poop to communicate to each other about the world around them. Gross, but effective?
Pack animals like dogs are known for scent marking, or using the scent in their urine to mark their territory. Rolling in poop could be another way to scent mark, except that dogs tend to roll in other dogs’ poop, so this explanation is the least likely. Your dog may just be attracted to new scents. Even wolvesopens in new tab tend to roll in unfamiliar substances, such as motor oil, out of sheer curiosity.
How to stop my dog from rolling in poop
How do I stop my dog from rolling in poop? The answer, unfortunately, is that you may not be able to. This (admittedly gross) behavior is very natural for dogs and can extend beyond poop to rolling in mud, dirt, and even dead animals. Dogs use scentopens in new tab to understand and explore the world around them, so keeping them away from a stinky pile of poop may be a challenge.
“Rolling in poop is problematic in that it could then expose you and others to things like bacteria and parasites,” Dr. Leslie Sinnopens in new tab says. “Interrupting your dog before they access poop and rewarding them for coming to you or performing some other activity like chasing a ball is the best way to prevent that from happening.”
One thing you can do is limit your dog’s opportunities to interact with poop. If they find poop on a walk, use the leash and cues to steer them away. If your backyard is often visited by foxes or other animals, check the area for poop before letting your dog out.
“Keep your yard scooped, and try to bring your dog to walk or play in areas that are regularly scooped,” Patterdale says. (Meanwhile, you should also always make sure to pick up your dog’s poop for the sake of other pet parents.) “Carry high-value treats with you, and regularly reward your dog for refocusing on you while out on walks or in distracting environments.”
If you catch your dog rolling in mud (or worse), work on recall training to teach them to stop and come to you when called, no matter what they’re doing. Make sure to refresh their training regularly to keep these skills fresh. And if your dog rolls in poop, well, it’s time to run that bath and clean them up.
References
“5 Tips for Successful Dog Training.” Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine | Virginia Tech, vetmed.vt.edu/news/2023/dog-training-tips.htmlopens in new tab.
Allen, Maximilian L., et al. “The Scent of Your Enemy Is My Friend? The Acquisition of Large Carnivore Scent by a Smaller Carnivore.” Journal of Ethology, vol. 25, no. 1, 1 Jan. 2017, pp. 13-19, doi.org/10.1007/s10164-016-0492-6opens in new tab.
Basic Dog Training Concepts. www4.uwsp.edu/psych/dog/la/drp12.htmopens in new tab.
Bekoff, Marc. “Observations of Scent-Marking and Discriminating Self from Others by a Domestic Dog (Canis Familiaris): Tales of Displaced Yellow Snow.” Behavioural Processes, vol. 55, no. 2, Aug. 2001, pp. 75-79, doi.org/10.1016/s0376-6357(01)00142-5opens in new tab.
Clinical Animal Behavior Service. “Urine Marking in Dogs.” Advances in Small Animal Medicine and Surgery, vol. 17, no. 5, May 2004, pp. 3-4, doi.org/10.1016/j.asams.2004.09.002opens in new tab.
Horowitz, Alexandra. “Smelling Themselves: Dogs Investigate Their Own Odours Longer When Modified in an ‘Olfactory Mirror’ Test.” Behavioural Processes, vol. 143, Aug. 2017, pp. 17-24. doi.org/10.1016/j.beproc.2017.08.001opens in new tab.
Kokocińska, Agata, et al. “Canine Smell Preferences—Do Dogs Have Their Favorite Scents?” Animals, vol. 12, no. 12, 8 June 2022, p. 1488, doi.org/10.3390/ani12121488opens in new tab.
Kokocińska-Kusiak, Agata, et al. “Canine Olfaction: Physiology, Behavior, and Possibilities for Practical Applications.” Animals, vol. 11, no. 8, Aug. 2021, p. 2463, doi.org/10.3390/ani11082463opens in new tab.
“The Real Scoop on Dog Poop.” Watershed | Salt Lake County, 3 May 2023, www.saltlakecounty.gov/watershed/get-involved/stream-friendly-practices/the-real-scoop-on-dog-poopopens in new tab.
Ryon, Jenny, et al. “Scent Rubbing in Wolves (Canis Lupus): The Effect of Novelty.” Canadian Journal of Zoology, vol. 64, no. 3, Mar. 1986, pp. 573-77. https://doi.org/10.1139/z86-084opens in new tab.
Spotting the Difference Between Urine Marking and Urinary Problems. 20 July 2023, stores.tamu.edu/news/2023/07/20/spotting-the-difference-between-urine-marking-and-urinary-problemsopens in new tab.
Savannah Admire
Savannah Admire is a writer, poet, and pet mom to three dogs and a cat. She currently lives in Western Maryland. When she’s not writing, you can find her reading, taking photos, or volunteering as a content creator for her local community theatre. Her debut poetry book, Mother Viper, is forthcoming on August 12, 2025.
Related articles
Why Do Dogs Eat Poop?
What to do when your dog has questionable tastes.
Does Your City Have a Dog Poop Problem? This Could Help
It’s a (literally) dirty business. Here’s how two cities found an eco-friendly way to control it.
Why Does My Dog Eat Cat Poop?
Yes, we have to talk about it.
How to Compost Your Pet’s Poop
Without getting totally grossed out.
Your Dog Takes Forever to Find a Place to Poop Because of This Scientific Phenomenon
Your pup is a compass, but only when they are doing their business.