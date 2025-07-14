Why Does My Dog Roll in Poop?

You take your dog to the dog park or for a casual stroll, and they find a spot of another dog’s poop left behind. They give an investigative sniff and then, to your horror, throw themselves onto the ground and roll in the poop.

You can try to pull your pup away, but it’s too late. They’re smiling and stinky, and now you have to give them an unplanned scrub in the bath so they don’t rub poop all over your home. Dogs definitely have some weird behaviors, but this one is especially strange.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Dogs aren’t really into rolling in their own poop. Instead, they prefer that of other dogs…or foxes or cows or whichever animal has left their droppings behind. “Scent rolling” may be all fun and games to your dog, but it’s a nightmare for pet parents who have to deal with not just the smell but the residue. So, why do dogs roll in other dogs’ poop?

“This frustrating habit is actually very common and natural for dogs,” author and dog trainer Sassafras Patterdale says. “Dogs see the world through their noses and are attracted to intense smells. As a result, many dogs will be drawn to the poop of different species. Part of enjoying that odor is rolling in it to experience more of the smell.”

Main takeaways Dogs may roll in poop to camouflage their own scent, to communicate, or simply out of curiosity at a new smell.

A dog’s sense of smell is incredibly strong and helps them navigate their world.

Rolling in poop is a natural behavior for dogs, so you may not ever eliminate it entirely.

Train your dog to come when called, and limit their opportunities to interact with poop.

Why does my dog like to roll in poop?

A dog rolling in mud is bad enough, but a dog rolling in poop is disgusting. Suddenly, you have a stinky dog who desperately needs a bath but has no idea why you’re annoyed with their actions.

A dog’s particularly strong, sensitive sense of smell opens in new tab is critical to helping them navigate the world. For the same reason, canines are actually attracted to strong and new scents opens in new tab , which leads to this peculiar behavior.

Related article Is My Dog’s Poop Normal? From bloody poop to diarrhea—all your dog’s poop problems explained.

Why did my dog roll in poop? The main reasons

So, why do dogs roll in poop (and dead things)? Dogs have an incredibly powerful sense of smell opens in new tab . While we still don’t know exactly why they love rolling in poop, experts have a few theories about this behavior.

Maybe your dog rolled in poop because this is a practice that goes all the way back to their wild ancestors. Gray foxes, a relative of the domestic dog, are known to rub their faces, cheeks, and necks in the urine and feces of larger predators opens in new tab such as pumas. Why? By camouflaging themselves, they avoid detection by more dominant predators. Your dog probably isn’t in danger from the Great Dane at the dog park, but they could feel compelled to roll in another dog’s poop to keep themselves safe, just like their wilder counterparts.

Rolling in poop may also be a way for dogs to communicate with one another. Because smell is a dog’s primary sense, scents like urine opens in new tab are a way for dogs to send messages. And poop may work in much the same way: Dogs may roll in poop to communicate to each other about the world around them. Gross, but effective?

Pack animals like dogs are known for scent marking, or using the scent in their urine to mark their territory. Rolling in poop could be another way to scent mark, except that dogs tend to roll in other dogs’ poop, so this explanation is the least likely. Your dog may just be attracted to new scents. Even wolves opens in new tab tend to roll in unfamiliar substances, such as motor oil, out of sheer curiosity.

How to stop my dog from rolling in poop

How do I stop my dog from rolling in poop? The answer, unfortunately, is that you may not be able to. This (admittedly gross) behavior is very natural for dogs and can extend beyond poop to rolling in mud, dirt, and even dead animals. Dogs use scent opens in new tab to understand and explore the world around them, so keeping them away from a stinky pile of poop may be a challenge.

“Rolling in poop is problematic in that it could then expose you and others to things like bacteria and parasites,” Dr. Leslie Sinn opens in new tab says. “Interrupting your dog before they access poop and rewarding them for coming to you or performing some other activity like chasing a ball is the best way to prevent that from happening.”

One thing you can do is limit your dog’s opportunities to interact with poop. If they find poop on a walk, use the leash and cues to steer them away. If your backyard is often visited by foxes or other animals, check the area for poop before letting your dog out.

“Keep your yard scooped, and try to bring your dog to walk or play in areas that are regularly scooped,” Patterdale says. (Meanwhile, you should also always make sure to pick up your dog’s poop for the sake of other pet parents.) “Carry high-value treats with you, and regularly reward your dog for refocusing on you while out on walks or in distracting environments.”

If you catch your dog rolling in mud (or worse), work on recall training to teach them to stop and come to you when called, no matter what they’re doing. Make sure to refresh their training regularly to keep these skills fresh. And if your dog rolls in poop, well, it’s time to run that bath and clean them up.

References