Sassafrass Pattrdale is a certified professional dog trainer — knowledge assessed (CPDT-KA). an award-winning author and freelance writer. Sassafras’s work has been honored by organizations ranging from the American Library Association, and the Lambda Literary Foundation, to the Dog Writers Association of America and the Cat Writers Association. Sassafras is the author of 12 fiction and nonfiction books. The film rights to Sassafras’ Lambda Literary Finalists novel, Lost Boi, were recently acquired. Their training books are Tricks In The City and Chew This Journal.

  • Portland State University: Bachelor of Science, women’s studies

  • Goddard College: Master of Fine Arts (MFA), fiction

  • American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen Evaluator

  • Certified Trick Dog Instructor

  • Fear-Free Certified Professional

