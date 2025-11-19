How to Take a Road Trip With Your Dog Instead of Dealing With Airport Chaos

When the recent United States government shutdown started causing flights disruptions, I panicked. I had already purchased a plane ticket to visit my partner in Canada and booked a pet sitter for my two dogs. I was nervous my trip would get cancelled at the last minute, and if I made it there, I didn’t want to find myself in a position where I was delayed returning home. One of my dogs is a medically fragile, senior giant breed who needs a sitter who can handle her special needs, so I can’t be away for too long.

My airline was offering buyouts for cancellations, so I decided to take them up on it and drive from my home in Portland, Oregon to Niagara Falls. This plan significantly lengthened my travel, though, and my sitter wasn’t able to stay with my dogs for a longer stretch of time. Solution? I would take the dogs on the road trip. As I wrapped my mind around my new course of action, I realized I probably wasn’t the only dog guardian struggling with making travel plans.

Although the government shutdown ended just as I arrived in Canada, the remaining effects are expected to continue to hit airlines and impact holiday travelers. If you, too, decide to pivot to a road trip to avoid airline hell, here are some of my best tips for road tripping with your dogs.

Make a detailed route.

I went from thinking I was flying to suddenly planning a road trip within a few days, which didn’t leave a lot of time. I selected a more southern route for crossing the country that would minimize bad weather, and a friend helped me map out how far I could drive each day. I also found ideal stop options, complete with pet-friendly hotel choices for each city.