10 Best Dog-Friendly Hotels in the U.S. For Cozy Fall Getaways
Frolic in the leaves with your pup at these gorgeous spots.
Share Article
Fall is officially here, and you’re probably already dreaming of all the ways to make the most of the colorful, cozy season. Obviously, that means finding plenty of dog-friendly autumn activities. If you’re looking to venture beyond a local fall festival or day trip, though, it’s high time to plan your dream fall getaway with your four-legged friends along for the ride.
The first order of business is picking a destination and determining where to stay, and we’re here to help. With the crisp air and shade-shifting foliage top of mind, we set out to uncover the best dog-friendly hotels for fall getaways in the United States. In the end, we landed on 10 properties spanning both coasts, and even a few cities out West. Keep reading to find the perfect pick for your Fido-approved fall trip.
Snap a pic of your pup’s teeth, and GREENIES™ will help you spot potential signs of oral health issues.
Our best dog-friendly fall getaway hotel picks
The Virginian Lodgeopens in new tab in Wyoming
Eastwind Lake Placidopens in new tab in New York
Outbound Stoweopens in new tab in Vermont
Limelight Boulderopens in new tab in Colorado
Omni Bedford Springs Resort & Spaopens in new tab in Pennsylvania
Waldorf Astoria Washington DCopens in new tab in Washington, D.C.
The Forum Hotel opens in new tabin Virginia
The Hotel Zagsopens in new tab in Oregon
Weekapaug Innopens in new tab in Rhode Island
AWOL Kennebunkportopens in new tab in Maine
The Virginian Lodge — Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Live out your Western dog-friendly fantasy at The Virginian Lodgeopens in new tab in Jackson Hole. Set against the backdrop of Grand Teton National Park, The Virginian Lodge is a retro-chic frontier retreat, complete with Pendleton wool blankets and matching dog beds to boot.
Come fall, the park’s aspens and cottonwoods turn gold and fiery orange and red, offering stunning contrast with the area’s dark evergreens. Whether you view them from your room’s window, your car window, or up close and personal on a trail with your pups(s), Jackson Hole’s gorgeous fall foliage is bound to leave a mark on your mind. Key dog-friendly things to do while in town? Wander the Cache Creek trails, pick up some treats at Teton Tails, and enjoy al fresco dining with your pup at places like Cowboy Coffee, Snake River Brewing Co., and Persephone Bakery.