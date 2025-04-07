10 Best Dog-Friendly Breweries in the U.S. Where You Can Chill With Your Pup

Breweries have become a staple in social culture in America. Whether you have a local brewery you frequent or like to stop by a new, local spot when you’re traveling opens in a new tab , they’re one of America’s main watering holes. And like in Cheers, you want to go somewhere where everyone knows your — but more importantly, your dog’s — name. Being in a crowded indoor or outdoor location, where there are likely to be many leashed dogs, is not something every dog enjoys opens in a new tab . But if your pup likes being the life of the party, breweries can be a great way to spend quality time together.

It doesn’t matter if you live in a big city opens in a new tab or a small town, you can usually throw a rock and hit a good brewery. But the perennial questions remain: Will they let your pup inside? If not, is there at least a dog-friendly patio? That’s why we’re here to spotlight some of the best dog-friendly breweries in every corner of this country.

Pet parenting deals, just for our kin Get (totally free) deals for food, treats, accessories, tech, and way more pet parenting must-haves. Get Deals opens in a new tab

Note, though, that most breweries will not let your dog (and sometimes even you) on the production floor, so they likely won’t be able to accompany you on an entire brewery tour. Some breweries let dogs inside, provide fun treats, have dog runs, or are even pup-themed.

Other Half Brewery — Brooklyn, New York

Other Half opens in a new tab , which is famous for its intriguing Broccoli IPA, is also famously dog-friendly. Pups are allowed inside, as long as they are well-behaved, on a leash, and wouldn’t mind getting some attention from Other Half staff, according to the website opens in a new tab . Other Half serves beer, wine, cider, and non-alcoholic soft drinks, and has to-go cans for purchase. They sell light snacks and sometimes have food pop-ups within the brewery but also will allow you to bring in outside food.

I have been to both Brooklyn locations multiple times and can say that the dog-watching is excellent. The Brooklyn-founded brewery has a total of eight taprooms, including in Philadelphia, Western New York, and Washington D.C., if you don’t want to trek out to one of the NYC locations.

Half-Moon Bay Brewing Company — Half-Moon Bay, California

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Half-Moon Bay Brewing Company is the perfect spot to watch the sunset over the Pacific Ocean with your pup. It’s located right on the water with a sprawling dog-friendly patio opens in a new tab . The brewery partners with a local rescue, Pack Lyfe Rescue opens in a new tab , and hosts adoption events, if you’re looking to add another addition to your family.

As for the human-focused amenities, Half-Moon Bay has 12 of its own beers on tap, as well as wine and cocktails. The restaurant also has a robust food menu, which appropriately features a lot of seafood. You can also go for trivia, movie discussions, and more.

Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. — Austin, Texas

The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co opens in a new tab ., more commonly known as the ABGB, is a staple of the city. This brewery has a dog-friendly patio, tasty treats, and water bowls available for your pup. Warning: This might cause your dog to look forlorn whenever you drive past ABGB. I went to this brewery a few years ago and can attest that there is more than enough space for dogs to explore. A bit of advice: It is a popular spot, so I’d recommend getting there on the earlier side if you want to snag a picnic table.

ABGB has five beers that are always on tap and five that filter in and out of the menu. They also make cocktails, including the Salty Dog (showcased by the pup above) and a food menu that offers something for everyone, even gluten-free pizzas. For pet parents, ABGB is much more than just a spot for excellent beer; it’s also a live music venue and occasionally hosts artisanal markets.

Little Beast Brewing — Portland, Oregon

You and your pup will want to check out Little Beast Brewing opens in a new tab for just the name and unique logo (though the “beast” is inspired by the fermentation process, not dogs). That said, this Portland-based brewery allows well-behaved, leashed dogs outside in the beer garden and covered porch and inside on rainy days.

Little Beast Brewing offers a plethora of classic and seasonal beer options, and while they’re searching for a new culinary partner, outside food is allowed.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery — Milton, Delaware

Once again, it seems like this brewery might be named after a dog, but it is, in fact, named after the founder’s favorite place, Dogfish Head opens in a new tab , Maine. Don’t get confused, though — this brewery is in Milton, Delaware. Dogfish Head Brewery allows leashed pups both indoors and outdoors, but dogs are not permitted to go on brewery or distillery tours opens in a new tab for safety and quality reasons. Dogfish Head brewery also has a 16-room inn onsite opens in a new tab and some of the rooms are dog-friendly, though the brewery highly recommends calling to make the reservation.

Boasting 40-plus beer and cocktail taps and a food menu that’s specifically designed to pair with what you’re sipping, Dogfish Brewery has a lot to enjoy. If you live in the area and want to make repeat visits, Dogfish Head brewery has an abundance of events, including bingo, trivia nights, live music, video game tournaments, and a Shark Cuterie meat, cheese, and beer pairings.

New Glarus Brewing Company — New Glarus, Wisconsin

Another brewery vetted by yours truly, the New Glarus Brewing Company opens in a new tab is a gem for pups and pet parents alike. This employee-owned brewery is basically a Bavarian-inspired castle and has the grounds to match. You and your pooch can bask in the sun on the stone patio or wander on paths to quieter, shadier spots.

There are dog bowls for water on the patio, and your dog can have their own Spotted Cow beer (sort of), thanks to cutest New Glarus plush beer can toys opens in a new tab in the gift shop. As with other brewery tours, your pup will not be able to accompany you on the New Glarus tour for safety reasons. Although if you opt for the tour, you’ll notice that the founders are dog lovers as well; you’ll see pictures of them holding their Cavalier King Charles Spaniels all over the place.

Midwest Coast Brewing Company — Chicago, Illinois

Bringing your pup to Midwest Coast Brewing opens in a new tab is not just allowed but it’s encouraged! Midwest Coast Brewing has a reputation for being dog-friendly, so much so that they have a beer called Vertical Canine opens in a new tab , which is named after their brewery dog, Opie. Dogs are allowed both inside and outside of the brewery. It’s a great place to host your pup’s next birthday party or gotcha day.

Although there are plenty of beers to choose from, Midwest Coast Brewing only serves light snacks (though they do occasionally have food pop-ups), so pet parents (and pups) are allowed to bring their own bites. The brewery, which is located in West Town, has plenty of fun events, including puppy yoga opens in a new tab , which features rescue pups and benefits local rescues Moyo Village and Paradise Rescue.

Pinellas Ale Works — St. Petersburg, Florida

Pinellas Ale Works opens in a new tab , called PAW for short, is entirely dog-themed, which makes it a paradise for dog lovers in this tropical locale. The brewery is dog-friendly to the extreme with a weekly Yappy Hour on Thursdays opens in a new tab from 6 to 8 p.m. — $1 from every beer sold is donated to a local rescue and a different organization is featured each week.

As for the beers themselves, they all have delightful pooch-inspired names opens in a new tab , including Stay, Doggy Paddle, Orange Wheaten, and many more. PAW usually partners with a local food truck, has board game nights and live music, and also has plenty of cute merch for both pups and pet parents alike.

East Nashville Beer Works — Nashville, Tennessee

East Nashville Beer Works opens in a new tab rolls out the red carpet for their canine customers — dogs have their own special entrance (pictured above) and a spacious area to enjoy outside as their humans sip beers. There’s a full, fenced-in playground for children and a large food menu opens in a new tab that will delight even the pickiest eater. East Nashville Beer Works tries to make craft brewing as approachable as possible, so it’s the perfect place to sample beers if you’re trying to figure out what you like or are intimidated by breweries. And if you’re not a beer fan, there are wine and cocktail options, too.

Switchback Brewing Co. — Burlington, Vermont

Switchback Brewing Co. is a great place to grab a brewski and hang out with your best friend. Switchback, which is located in Burlington, has a large beer garden area where your pup can hang out. Only service dogs are allowed to go in the food-service facilities. The brewery occasionally hosts events that support animal shelters and rescues (see above). Some of these events offer up outside off-leash fun for pups, weather dependent.

As for humans, Switchback has plenty of food options for both adults and kids, as well as fun events, like a Latin Dance Night and New Girl trivia.