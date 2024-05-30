The Dog-Friendly New York City Guide for Your Favorite City Slicker

Whether you’re brunching, barhopping, or looking for a place to crash in NYC, your dog deserves to come with you.

New York City is known for many things: its vibrancy, its history, and the “rats don’t run this city” TikTok sound. opens in a new tab While residents of the five boroughs share a lot in common — namely our overall quest for sleep, coffee, or the best dollar-slice — there is one thing that unites the vast majority of us, and that’s our absolute dedication to our pups. New Yorkers love dogs as much as they loathe waiting for the L train.

New Yorkers will go to the ends of Brooklyn (or Queens or Staten Island) to make sure their favorite roommates are healthy and happy. They research off-leash hours at Prospect Park, scope out the dog runs that aren’t overrun with poop, form their puppy playdate groups, and find that perfectly sized bag opens in a new tab for transporting their pals on the MTA (even if they look very silly opens in a new tab doing so). They are dog people. So, naturally, many establishments are learning the importance of accommodating our pups.

Below is a guide to the only parts of the city worth visiting: the places your dog is not only allowed but welcomed and celebrated.

Cafes & Eateries

Coffee, bagels, brunch food — these are New York staples. There’s no reason your dog should have to stay home while you order pancakes to soak up the consequences of Saturday night’s activities. The only thing you should be worried about is whether your brunch crew is going to charge you for those last-minute bottomless mimosas you didn’t want. Your dog’s presence at your early afternoon hangover-recovery session should, however, be a given.

Boris & Horton

195 Avenue A, New York

@borisandhorton opens in a new tab

Claiming to be New York’s first dog-friendly cafe, this spot has all the essentials — cute animals, coffee, and pastries. Like Disneyland, it’s been called the “happiest place on earth.” Although very much unlike Disneyland, it doesn’t require navigating hordes of frenetic children to get there.

Le Doggie Cool

149 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn

@ledoggiecool opens in a new tab

Le Doggie Cool has you covered for your dogsitting and grooming needs — but when you just wanna grab a cup of joe with your pup, they also have a dog-friendly cafe with human and dog menus.

Ollie’s Ice Cream & Stuff

158 Irving Ave, Brooklyn

@olliesbk opens in a new tab

It’s ice cream for your dog — what else do you need to know? They also have human options, but that’s less important. What are you still doing sitting here reading this? Your pup will lick up any deliciously frozen dairy treat you feed them — no matter the weather. It’s really best that you get them some Ollie’s ASAP.

Bar Primi

325 Bowery, New York

@barprimi opens in a new tab

If you’ve dreamed of taking your dog on a trip to Italy but have reservations about bringing them on a 10-hour flight (or you’re worried they’ll become an insufferable White Lotus character), Bar Primi might be the closest you’ll get. With its traditional Italian menu, decorated chef Andrew Carmellini’s pasta shop is essentially begging to give your dogs their Lady and the Tramp moment.

The Wilson

132 W 27th St, New York

@eatatthewilson opens in a new tab

Finally, a restaurant that understands your preferred dinner date is not a human. The Wilson features a full dog menu so your number-one can be your plus-one.

Château le Woof

3101 Vernon Blvd, Queens

@chateaulewoof opens in a new tab

Since opening in 2015, Astoria’s premier dog cafe has met New Yorkers’ demand for a spot where they can grab coffee and some high-value dog treats for your well-behaved pal.

Barking Dog

1678 3rd Ave, New York

@barkingdog94th opens in a new tab

Given it has a dog-themed menu and is only a few blocks outside of Central Park, Barking Dog was already a solid stop on your way in or out of the park. Add in their dog drinking fountain, and this place is practically essential to your outing.

Bars

While dogs are technically not allowed in NYC bars and restaurants, that hasn’t stopped several establishments from encouraging them to enter as loudly as they (legally) can. Whether it’s providing patio accommodations, treats, or dog water fountains, these local watering holes are making it easier for your favorite drinking buddy to tag along.

A Bar Brooklyn

597 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

@abarbrooklyn opens in a new tab

Just as Arya Stark would exclaim, “A girl has no name” before decapitating a dude, A Bar Brooklyn will blow your mind (not your head) away with its cozy aesthetic, long list of events, and pro-pup attitude.

Pine Box Rock Shop

12 Grattan St, Brooklyn

@pineboxrockshop opens in a new tab

Any outing is always going to be a tough sell when the L train is involved. But Pine Box’s highly-curated craft beer and cocktail menu — along with its frequent comedy shows — make the likely transit delays worth it.

Courtesy of Lucky Dog Bar

Lucky Dog Bar

303 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

@luckydogbar opens in a new tab

There’s nothing better than a good dive, right? Well, maybe one that not only welcomes but encourages furry patrons. Let’s call this a lucky find.

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn

@publicrecordsnyc opens in a new tab

This space aims to unify its community through music and sound. Thankfully, they also understand that pups like to jam out, too.

Barcade

388 Union Ave, Brooklyn

@barcade opens in a new tab

Classic games (Frogger) and bizarre brews (Flying Dog Raging Bitch). opens in a new tab Our doggos couldn’t ask for anything more...except maybe opposable thumbs.

DBA

41 1st Ave, New York

@d.b.a.eastvillage opens in a new tab

If you’re wandering around the East Village looking for a place where “everybody knows your name” (anyone else watch reruns of Cheers way past their bedtime?) or just a spot where your dog can rest their paws at the bar, this is it.

Do or Dive

1108 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

@doordivebedstuy opens in a new tab

This bar has a similar feel as Lucky Dog and Skinny Dennis, which makes sense because they operate under the same ownership. If you’ve ever visited either of those dives, you know how great the vibes are — as well as the frozen coffee slushies.

Art & Culture

Sure, dogs may not be able to truly appreciate art — but that’s probably only because they themselves are priceless masterpieces.

The Hole

312 Bowery, New York

@theholenyc opens in a new tab

Run by well-known New York dog mom Kathy Grayson, opens in a new tab this contemporary art gallery run is super welcoming to dogs — they might even have a few celebrity pups working there (give Bertram The Pomeranian opens in a new tab a friendly wave!)

McNally Jackson Books

134 Prince St, New York

@mcnallyjackson opens in a new tab

There may be no two activities more relaxing than hanging out with your dog and curling up with a good book. Given that, this indie bookstore has everything you need to truly zen out — until your dog gets bored of reading hour and begs you to hit the bustling streets of Soho with them.

Greenpoint Terminal Art Gallery

67 West St, Brooklyn

@greenpointterminalgallery opens in a new tab

This gallery is run by Bostonian Brian Willmont, opens in a new tab but don’t worry — he makes up for it with his encouraging attitude toward our four-legged friends. Don’t come for us, Boston locals; a little good-natured ribbing between East Coast cities never hurt anyone.

The Invisible Dog Art Center

51 Bergen St, Brooklyn

@theinvisibledog opens in a new tab

This three-story museum and arts center lives in an old factory that has dog-loving roots dating back to the manufacturing of Walt Disney’s famous “invisible dog” opens in a new tab party-trick toy.

Shops

You won’t catch a native New Yorker braving crowds of tourists just to shop at a brick-and-mortar store if they can do so online. But they will venture out of their apartment buildings if it means bringing something stylish, yummy, or practical back home to their pup. Bonus points if they can get those items at an adorable boutique sourced by fellow city pet parents.

Mr. Friendly

228 Clifton Pl, Brooklyn

@mrfriendlynewyork opens in a new tab

Living up to its moniker, Mr. Friendly welcomes you and your dog, no matter if you’re there for something they want (a Best in Show-inspired Busy Bee toy) opens in a new tab or something they need (some Kin + Kind shampoo opens in a new tab for their next dreaded bath).

Zoomies

434 Hudson St, New York

@zoomiesnyc opens in a new tab

This lifestyle boutique includes a biscuit bar likely to give your pup the very feeling opens in a new tab that inspires its namesake.

Dog & Co.

555 6th Avenue, New York

@shop_dog_and_co opens in a new tab

With a curated selection of dog products that are as practical as they are stylish, this is a one-stop shop for pups looking to turn heads on the subway.

HI-BK

76 Rockwell Pl, Brooklyn

@hibk.dog opens in a new tab

As much as we’d all love to spend all day every day hanging out with our dogs, we eventually have to go back to doing boring human things (a.k.a. making the money that gives our dogs access to the good life). HI-BK’s doggy daycare aims to ease the transition.

Love Thy Beast

115 N 5th St, Brooklyn

@lovethybeast opens in a new tab

Love Thy Beast opens in a new tab is described as “the friendliest dog at the dog park,” and it has definitely earned that title by selling dog toys for the intellectual, whimsical, and foodie types alike. They also offer eye-catching looks, including jackets opens in a new tab and sweaters opens in a new tab that will rival the wardrobes of your most sartorially adventurous Gen Z neighbors.

Wagwear

48 E 11th St, New York

@wagwear opens in a new tab

Winter on the East Coast can be rough for dogs. All the salt dumped on icy roads and sidewalks can do a real number on dog paws. Wagwear remedied this situation with their development of WagWellies® — essentially “Wellington” boots for dogs. They’re durable and protective, and get the camera ready because your pup will walk like a newborn deer the first time they go for a stroll in them.

Bushwick Bark

175 Knickerbocker Ave, Brooklyn

@bushwickbark opens in a new tab

This female-owned pet food and supply shop is as serious about their love for dogs as they are about city nightlife. For nearly a decade, they’ve hosted Bushwick Bark After Hours, opens in a new tab a series of parties that help raise money for local animal rescues. Who said nothing good comes from drinking? opens in a new tab

Canine Styles

830 Lexington Ave, New York

@CanineStylesNYC opens in a new tab

Established in 1959, Canine Styles is one of New York’s oldest pet resources. With lines of exclusive toys and designer styles, it’s not surprising that they’ve stuck around for 60-plus years.

Hotels

New Yorkers love a staycation. Time off from meetings that could have been emails? Yes. Getting to actually enjoy the city to which you pay good tax money to live? Definitely yes. Staying somewhere your work-from-home desk and heavy-footed upstairs neighbors aren’t? Essential. You’ll also want to check in at a hotel where your dog can stay with you — they deserve to get away from the mundane apartment goings on as much as you do.

The Crosby

79 Crosby St, New York

@firmdale_hotels opens in a new tab

With the exception of Fernando Botero’s 12-foot “Crosby the Cat” opens in a new tab sculpture, The Crosby hotel’s long-term guests include Justine Smith’s papier-mâché dogs, a painting of François Bard’s Jack Russell Terrier Simone, and more dog-centric art. Creative director Kit Kemp curated the hotel’s lobby and drawing room (no pun intended) with a canine motif inspired by the many pups she saw traipsing around Soho.

Wythe Hotel

80 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn

@wythehotel opens in a new tab

The Wythe Hotel might sound like something haunted from a Stephen King novel, but this establishment represents everything that makes Williamsburg great — an industrial building that’s seen a major makeover and now frequently serves as a hub for artists. Of course, they’re also very dog-friendly.

Soho Grand Hotel

310 W Broadway, New York

@sohograndhotel opens in a new tab

Soho Grand doesn’t just accommodate dogs, it caters to them by offering a private dog park, relief areas, and crates at no extra cost. That kind of top-notch service deserves high praise around the dog park.

1 Hotel

60 Furman St, Brooklyn

@1hotels opens in a new tab

Located on a pier overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge, this hotel has rooms with iconic window views nearly as beautiful as the sight of your dog — whom you didn’t need to sneak in through the back — snoozing comfortably on the bed.

Penny Hotel

288 N 8th St, Brooklyn

@pennyhotel opens in a new tab

A dog-adorned flag greets guests outside the Penny Hotel — and not just any dog, but the hotel’s namesake, a “small dog with a big personality” named Penny. And the hotel’s canine catering doesn’t stop there: dogs of any size are allowed free of charge in any room, and pet bowls are provided to guests free of charge.

Courtesy of @virginhotels

Virgin Hotel

1227 Broadway, New York

@virginhotelsnyc opens in a new tab