Your Commute Is About to Get Infinitely Cuter With These Dog City Carriers
The perfect tote for carrying your phone, keys, wallet — oh, and dog — around town.
You’ve seen those people toting their pups around the city — carrying them onto the subway, through the park, or around city blocks. They look at ease, chic, even. That’s because they’ve cracked the code to the perfect shoulder bag — you know the one: the boat tote that has room for you and your pup’s travel water bottles, your sunglasses and their sunscreen, your CBD chews and their CBD chews (not to be confused). The blissful preparedness of a city dweller is unmatched.
As all New Yorkers (and other suburban dwellers know), finding the right bag to carry your daily essentials (phone, keys, wallet, headphones, hand sanitizer, etc.) is a challenge all on its own. When you add a pup into the mix, dimensions, textiles, and durability become astronomically more important. With the stakes of both of your comfort being this high, it’s best to consult the experts. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite shoulder bags that double as carriers, so you can easily whisk your pup away for a stress-free day on the town.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
