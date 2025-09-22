Dogs and Babies Have a Lot More in Common Than You Think, New Study Shows

The way they learn about toys, for one.

As a dog trainer, I often tell people to think of their dogs like a toddler in terms of their mental capacity to learn and retain information (and sometimes have tantrums!), but this comparison might be more accurate than I ever realized.

A new study opens in new tab published last week in Cell Press’ Current Biology Journal found that dogs learn through play, similar to human children. What does this mean? They can successfully categorize objects in their environment based on what that object does (e.g., is it used for fetch or for tug?).

The dogs involved in this study were regular pet dogs, but they were categorized as “gifted word learners.” This is defined as dogs who, through normal play interactions with their parents, have learned the names of a large number of different toys and retain the names of those toys over time.

The dogs participating in the study were able to naturally process sentences involving objects they had learned the names of and were able to make associations between similar objects. At a young age, human children are capable of performing sorting based on functional classification of objects, and researchers wanted to know if this was a skill that was specific to humans or if dogs could do the same.