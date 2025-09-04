How Your Dog Actually Feels About All Those Silly Nicknames You Give Them

Like any good pet parent, I have roughly 1.3 million nicknames for my dogs, and almost none of them have anything to do with their actual names. My older pup, Frasier, also goes by the name Bubba, Bubba Newman (don’t ask), Bubsy, and Bubby, and his younger sister, Rosey, is also known as Rosebud, Rose Bush, Ms. Bush, Bush Baby, Bush Baby Bongo, Ms. Carbungalo, Ms. Bonk, Bonky, Baby Bonk, Bonk Baby, Bonkerella, Ms. Bink, Binkley, and… Carmine. (Again — don’t ask.)

As with most pet names, each of these aliases carries enough lore to make even J.R.R. Tolkien flinch. But every now and again, as I catch myself testing out a new variation, I wonder if my dogs will ever reach their limit and stop responding entirely. Do dogs appreciate a good inside reference like our human friends do, or is there something to be said for keeping One Name to Rule Them All?

After consulting with experts, I’m happy to report that giving your dogs an egregious number of nicknames will not do any lasting psychological damage. In fact, there might (might!) be reason to believe that a nickname can even reinforce an exclusive shared context between you and your dog, evoking your special bond each time you use it.

At the very least, everyone agreed that this very cute practice means a lot to us — and sometimes, that alone is enough to make it worthwhile.