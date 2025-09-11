You may be okay with this lifestyle, but a dog trainer warns it’s no good for your pup.

Do you ever feel like your work-week self is a completely different person than your weekend self? It’s like the second you clock out on Friday night, your zombie-like work brain shuts off and you become a self-care icon. You suddenly have time to dedicate to your full skincare routine, get eight hours of sleep, and bank that high-intensity workout you’ve been meaning to get around to.

If that’s the way you like to do things, more power to you — even if it does feel a little hellish to suddenly hike six miles after you’ve been sitting at your desk all week. (You might want to at least get some stretching in Monday through Friday so you’re not screaming in pain post-weekend hike.) But while you may be able to handle your “weekend warrior” ways, if your dog is also taking things to the physical extreme on Saturday and Sunday with you, it could actually be dangerous for them.

Dogs aren’t exactly the best at knowing their own limits and can push too hard when their level of physical activity increases through rigorous games of fetch or going on big hikes over a weekend or on vacation. As much as you wish they could keep up with you, they aren’t the best at just being warriors on the weekend.

What is a weekend warrior and how can a dog be one?

Being a weekend warrior refers to someone who participates in high-intensity physical activity periodically and without the necessary conditioning. This experience can describe someone who goes hard with a new hobby or who goes out and does something physically intense, like a strenuous hike, when they are usually more prone to couch rotting, as the kids say.