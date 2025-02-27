Aren’t dogs supposed to love going on walks? Every blog I read says walks will make dogs happy, and that we should spell out “w-a-l-k” so they don’t go bananas every time they hear the actual word. Except maybe you have a dog who doesn’t jump around in excited circles every time you get out the leash. To be honest, it seems like they could care less about taking a w-a-l-k. Are you wondering, Did I just adopt the only dog on the planet who doesn’t know a walk is supposed to be their favorite part of the day? Luckily, you're not.

It’s true that most dogs live for their daily trek around the neighborhood (OK, that and treats, chasing squirrels, and of course, cuddles with you opens in a new tab ). But every dog is different, and not all of them know Dog Code 101. Below are seven reasons why a dog may resist a stroll, and some suggestions for exercise alternatives you can try instead.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab

They’re very young.

A lot of puppies are not interested in walks. They dawdle, dig their heels in, and generally can’t get with the program, and that’s OK. It’s important to get them used to wearing a collar and using a leash opens in a new tab , but if they only want to be in the yard or just go a short distance on the sidewalk, that’s what you should do.

You can’t gain much by pushing them. Instead, encourage them with treats opens in a new tab or a toy, keep it short, and gradually make your strolls longer over the early weeks and months. Some puppies become better walkers if you carry them (or drive them) a block away and then hoof it back home. Many puppies are more eager to return to the familiarity of their house than they are to wander off into the great unknown.

The weather is bad.

Some dogs can’t tolerate cold, others say no, thank you to snow or rain opens in a new tab , while others wilt when it’s even the slightest bit warm outside. Many dogs let us know when they object to the weather by refusing to go out in it. Consider it a blessing when dogs communicate their discomfort to us — how else would we know if they don’t like something?

We can help make it easier for our dogs to deal with weather extremes by getting them used to wearing booties opens in a new tab and a sweater for snow if they resist snow and cold, use an umbrella if rain is the problem, and stick to shady routes in sweltering conditions opens in a new tab . It also helps to walk at the warmest time of day in the winter and during the coolest part of the day in summer. And when the rain or snow is really heavy, it’s sometimes best just to wait that out.

Ivan Jovanovic / Stocksy

They had a bad experience on a walk.

Dogs can react to trauma opens in a new tab much like people do. This can cause big changes in how they behave, what they choose to do, and the situations in which they’re comfortable. That’s especially relevant if the dog had a previous traumatic experience.

If, in the past, the loudest clap of thunder opens in a new tab they’ve ever heard scared them, another dog attacked them opens in a new tab , a snowplow hurled chunks of ice on them, or they were hit by a bike, they may associate the fear from that particular walk with going on walks in general. A lot of dogs become scared of the place where they got freaked out, so some of them will be totally fine if you take them to a completely new location, even if that means driving to it opens in a new tab .

Walks are boring for them.

Some dogs find walks a bit dull. Often, this is the case for pups who love to play and would prefer their outdoor time be dedicated to fun and games opens in a new tab , not meandering slowly and calmly around the neighborhood. If your dog is all about high-energy adventures and not super into leisurely strolls, you might be able to make outings more appealing to them. Going faster can sometimes help, especially if you are willing to run with opens in a new tab them.

You don’t have to turn the entire jaunt into a run — just add some bursts of speed into your outing to liven things up. It can also help to change the pace and directions often. Some dogs prefer a route with lots of interesting smells opens in a new tab , so try exploring new places; this could be in a big city, on rural trails, or at a park. Another option is to bring a toy along and head to a fenced-in area opens in a new tab to play, or even engage in some tug opens in a new tab while you’re on the move. If your dog is social, they may enjoy walking with another dog opens in a new tab .

They are not comfortable with the leash or collar.

Some dogs are more resistant to the gear they have to wear than the walk itself. Not all dogs are comfortable with a leash-and-collar situation. Sometimes, that’s because they’re not used to wearing these things. In that case, it’s necessary to teach them to be comfortable with them. To do that, put the leash and collar on, and give them a really yummy, high-value treat, like peanut butter opens in a new tab or chicken. Then take it off for a beat, but put it back on and give them more treats.

Doing this three to five times each day opens in a new tab for a few weeks will help most dogs feel good about the accessories they used to reject. It can also help to try using different gear. Many dogs dislike having something around their neck, or they detest the loud sound of a clip opens in a new tab so close to their ears, so a harness may work better. In general, most dogs have an easier time with a smaller, lighter clip or thinner leashes and smaller collars, rather than any that are too chunky and heavy. So, going minimalist with them may also make a big difference.

skye torossian / Stocksy

They are in pain.

If a dog has an illness or injury, and it hurts them to go on a walk, they will naturally resist going. Pain or stiffness is more easily recognized in older dogs because we expect it, but younger dogs may be suffering, too. If you even suspect your pup might be in pain, it’s essential to consult with your veterinarian right away.

Some of the signs of a dog in pain opens in a new tab are:

They are slow to get up from a resting position.

They have have good days and bad days with their mobility.

They object to the kind of touching and petting they used to enjoy, or their change in behavior came on suddenly.

They get overwhelmed easily.

Many dogs find walks overwhelming; there’s always the possibility of running into unfamiliar people, dealing with loud noises opens in a new tab like trucks or a jackhammer at a construction site, loose dogs running up to them, or finding themselves in a new place that makes them uncomfortable.

For a dog who is generally anxious, opens in a new tab is triggered by new things, or can’t handle the unexpected skateboarder or bike rider whizzing past, walks may not be a fun time. If it’s possible, find a more peaceful setting, such as a trail away from crowds.

Some non-walk exercise alternatives to consider

If your dog is completely overwhelmed by walks, consider offering other enrichment opportunities opens in a new tab . The point of walks is to give your dog some much-needed stimulation and let them stretch their legs, but they can get the same benefits from other activities. If you play fetch, puzzle games opens in a new tab , or tug, or try trick-training and nose work opens in a new tab , some dogs will be far happier. Others would enjoy swimming opens in a new tab , training classes opens in a new tab , agility lessons opens in a new tab , or playing hide-and-seek at home. Other alternative exercise options include: chase games with you, play dates with other dogs, or lots of training sessions.

While most dogs enjoy going on walks, there are plenty of reasons why some don’t. Think of a walk like a party. Many people love going to parties and think you can’t have too many on your social calendar, but plenty of other people consider them torture (for a variety of reasons).