Does Your Dog Need an Exercise Routine?

They don’t have to max out at the gym—but some simple exercises will definitely help.

Your dog’s life may seem like it’s all naps, snuggles, and more naps. But a good amount of their days should also be filled with movement. They don’t necessarily need to be a CrossFit champion, but they should be getting their steps and stretches in.

While some dogs, especially breeds like Border Collies, are known for needing a lot of exercise, all dogs — regardless of age, size or breed/breed mix — need regular exercise. Making sure that dogs get enough physical exercise is critical for their overall health and wellbeing.

Free virtual dental health check Snap a pic of your pup’s teeth, and GREENIES™ will help you spot potential signs of oral health issues. Try It Out

Exercise helps dogs to reach and maintain a healthy weight, improves their overall cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles, helps dogs age more gracefully, and lowers the risk of diseases. Daily exercise also helps their emotional health and can decrease symptoms of reactivity, and anxiety. As an American Kennel Club FIT DOG Instructor here are some of my favorite ways to create a fitness plan for your dog. As Jane Fonda says at the beginning of her iconic ’80s and ’90s exercise videos, “Are you ready to do the workout?!”

Before increasing exercise:

Before starting to bump up the amount of exercise your dog regularly gets, you’ll want to make sure that they are healthy and won’t get injured. Schedule a full physical for your dog, which will give their veterinarian the chance to let you know if they have any preexisting medical conditions like arthritis. Something like that could be aggravated by a sudden increase in exercise.