This Viral TikTok Trend Is Super Dangerous and Scary for Dogs

For many of us, dogs are the best part of social media. If I’m honest, they are the only reason worth staying online these days. But there can be a much darker side to our internet obsession — even the one that is all about our pets.

Have you seen the new TikTok challenge where dog parents pretend to get kidnapped to see if their pups will save them or just keep on eating their treats instead? This viral trend is all about posting a video of dogs being scared, and is not only mean-spirited — it’s dangerous.

In this challenge, a dog’s guardian feeds them a meal and sits near their dog while they are eating. Then, a masked individual storms into the room and pretends to kidnap the dog’s guardian. The video focuses on the dog; viewers watch to see if the dog reacts or just keeps chowing down. Here’s a compilation:

Some of these videos have garnered opens in new tab hundreds of thousands of “likes” and comments online, inspiring others to create similar content. But this trend is harmful and needs to end, right now. Here’s why.

It’s relationship-damaging.

The problem with this and similar TikTok challenges that scare dogs (there is an entire “ opens in new tab Scare Your Dog opens in new tab ” opens in new tab section opens in new tab on the app) is that the core idea is to attempt to see if the dog will be scared. We want our dogs to see us as safe people who will keep them from harm, not people who will intentionally frighten them. This challenge has the potential to erode the trust our dogs have in us.

The relationship we have with our pups is so special, and we never want to do anything that causes our dogs to lose trust in us, especially just to get a reaction on social media. For dogs who are upset by the challenge, in the best case, they might experience a moment of anxiety. In the worst case, dogs could believe that their guardian is in danger and respond protectively. The result could be a dog who believes they or their family are being threatened, warranting them to respond defensively.

The bite risk is real.

If a dog believes that their person is in the process of being kidnapped, it would be completely reasonable for them to respond protectively, including attacking and biting the intruder. Unfortunately, while this is a behaviorally reasonable response on the part of the dog, it can create serious consequences.

First of all, the pretend “ kidnappers” may become injured, especially if bitten by a large and powerful dog. Dog bites also carry significant consequences, including the dog being legally labeled as a “dangerous” dog. This can result in law enforcement getting involved, loss of home insurance, or eviction. In some cases, dogs with known bite histories may even pay for their actions with their life, all for a prank on TikTok.

It’s just dangerous — and mean — in general.

This particular challenge is especially dangerous and should never be attempted because the risks to dogs are so high. We don’t ever want to put our dogs in a position where they don’t trust us, especially for entertainment. This mean-spirited trend is all about trying to lie to dogs while simultaneously causing them distress.

The result can cause damage to the relationship you have with your dog, leading them to understandably not trust you, or develop fears about strangers entering your home. This challenge isn’t even that funny and definitely not worth it; just don’t do it.

The harm of following trends.

Peer pressure online is real, even for adults. To gain popularity or connect with others online, dog parents may feel pressured to follow these trends and try to replicate them at home with their dogs. While some dogs may have a very mild response (my puppy, would happily take treats from anyone who walks in the door), that isn’t going to be the case for every dog. I know for certain my older dog would be very distressed.

Dogs are naturally protective of their people. For many breeds, this is a desirable breed trait that has been bred and cultivated for generations. This becomes a problem when in our modern society when we expect our dogs to ignore these instincts to perform for social media.

It feels good when other people think that your dog is cute or smart when you post a video of them on social media. But keeping your dog safe online means thinking critically about any activity before you participate. Be thoughtful about participating in any popular trend or challenge to ensure it isn’t just about getting views but is actually something your dog will enjoy — or at the very least doesn’t run the risk of causing fear, pain, or discomfort.