Do Dogs Experience Anxiety?

Dogs are so expressive and full of emotion, which is why we connect with them on such a deep level, and why many dogs will experience anxiety at some point in their lives. When you see your dog with a furrowed brow, shaking, or whimpering, it’s easy to relate to how they’re feeling and interpret that as anxiety.

Other times, dogs display anxiety in ways that are more subtle and these signs may be confused with other physical or behavioral concerns. The good news is that there are lots of effective ways to help ease your pup’s anxiety.

Main takeaways Many dogs experience anxiety and this can manifest in many different physical and behavioral signs.

Some of the most common forms of anxiety in dogs are separation anxiety, phobias of specific things like loud noises, or anxiety related to old age.

If you can pinpoint what type of anxiety your dog has and some of the underlying causes, it will help make treatment more effective.

What is dog anxiety?

Anxiety is a reaction to an anticipated threat that has not actually happened. It can result in both behavioral and physical changes that are commonly referred to as the body’s “fight or flight response.” In dogs, this includes changes in their body language like lip-licking opens in a new tab , panting, whining, tucking their tail, pulling their ears back opens in a new tab , shaking, hiding, barking, growling, or avoiding eye contact. It can also involve physical changes, like dilated pupils, tense muscles, an increased heart rate, urinating, or defecating.

These same changes are seen in situations when dogs are experiencing fear. The difference is that fear implies there is an active threat while anxiety is based on a future event that they expect to encounter. The flight-or-fight response is adaptive, meaning it has beneficial effects in the right setting. When there really is a clear and present threat, dogs need to protect themselves by running away or fighting back.

The physical changes that occur during this response help a dog to focus, run faster, and get a boost of energy to protect themselves. The trouble is that this response is not adaptive when the threat is the vacuum cleaner, opens in a new tab or simply you leaving the house to get the mail. When a dog’s fear or anxiety is working overtime and in settings that are not actually threatening, it can be problematic. Dogs displaying these signs are distressed, and they don’t feel safe or happy. They may also make you stressed out by creating situations that are destructive or unsafe. For both your dog’s sake and your own peace of mind, it is very important to help them overcome their fears and anxieties. This involves first characterizing their fear or anxiety and learning what triggers it opens in a new tab . There are many different underlying reasons for a dog’s behavior, and targeting your treatment to the right one is crucial.

Dog separation anxiety

Separation anxiety is one of the most common forms of fear and anxiety seen in dogs and may affect up to 50 percent of dogs. Separation anxiety is an umbrella term opens in a new tab for a collection of signs and behaviors in dogs, and it can have many different motivations.

Some common signs of separation anxiety are dogs who are like Velcro with their humans, never leaving their sides and following them from room to room. When they see their pet parents preparing to leave opens in a new tab —picking up on cues like putting on a coat or picking up their car keys — dogs may start to whimper opens in a new tab , pace, lick their lips, or show other signs of distress.

Once they are alone, they may bark or howl incessantly, scratch at the door, chew up furniture or clothing, or pee and poop inside. This is associated with a fear that their favorite person is never coming back. These behaviors are often compounded by other challenges they are facing including boredom or frustration.

Anxiety due to specific fears

Sometimes, the line between anxiety and fear is blurred, as is often the case with specific phobias. A phobia is a fear of something they perceive as a threat, leading to that whole fight-or-flight response. Some dogs may also have anxiety beforehand if they suspect they will be exposed to their phobia. For example, dogs that get anxious on every car ride because they predict they are going to the vet.

Some of the most common phobias in dogs are noise-related phobias opens in a new tab like vacuum cleaners, hair dryers, or loud vehicles. Storm, thunder, and firework phobias are also very common in dogs. Dogs who are under-socialized may also be afraid of small children, strangers, or even other dogs if they do not know how to properly interact. They may show signs of fear in new situations or with unfamiliar objects. This can lead to a range of behaviors including hiding, running away, growling, barking, or even acts of aggression when they feel threatened.

Age-related anxiety

Dogs can show mental and behavioral changes related to old age that lead to anxiety, just like humans. Cognitive dysfunction is the term used in dogs opens in a new tab when they show signs mimicking dementia opens in a new tab . This includes pacing and whining opens in a new tab , especially at night, getting stuck in corners or behind doors, confusion, forgetting cues they were trained on previously, or having accidents in the house. Old age can also be associated with increased anxiety due to certain physical changes.

Senior dogs may have decreased vision opens in a new tab or hearing, which can make them feel less certain about their surroundings. They may have more trouble keeping tabs on where their favorite human is or be caught off guard by sights and sounds. They may also have pain related to chronic conditions, like arthritis opens in a new tab , which make them anxious about being handled or playing rough with other dogs.

When to seek expert help

If you notice sudden behavioral changes in your dog, especially if there are also physical changes, like shaking, accidents in the house, or panting, it is important to see a vet right away. Medical conditions can also lead to behavioral changes, including increased anxiety and signs related to pain opens in a new tab . It is important to rule out a medical cause first. Your vet can also be a helpful resource in treating anxiety. Most of the time, a multimodal approach is the best way to improve a dog’s anxiety.

This means using lots of different tools including exercise opens in a new tab , behavior modification, training, enrichment, and medication to bring them maximum relief opens in a new tab . A veterinary behaviorist or trainer can help you create a behavior modification plan as well. Some pet parents have a tendency to downplay behavioral problems like anxiety in their pets and presume that they can manage them on their own. However, it is important to recognize that managing a dog’s anxiety, especially when it leads to destructive or aggressive behaviors can be extremely distressing to pet parents and take a toll on their own mental health. Seeking professional help can make a big difference in your relationship with your dog and avoid more serious consequences like having to rehome your dog or incur large expenses if your dog damages your home. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

B ottom line

Anxiety is common in dogs and may be related to specific situations or experiences.

Treatment will be most effective once you identify the type of anxiety your dog has and their particular triggers.

It is always a good idea to seek professional help in treating your dog’s anxiety in order to rule out underlying medical causes and learn the most effective treatment options.

References