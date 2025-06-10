Just about every person is a sucker for a sad puppy face and a pitiful whimper. Add a few tears to the eyes, and most dog parents would likely give their pup the world. But do dogs cry when they’re sad? Or are we as humans just susceptible to anyone weeping?

While dogs can cry and they feel emotions like sadness, there’s no proof that the two are ever related. Instead, your dog is likely crying because of something like allergies or an irritation in their eye.

“Dogs do not produce tears in response to emotions, so they definitely do not ‘cry’ in the same way that people do,” Chelsea Kronick, senior trainer at Shelby Semel Dog Training opens in new tab , says. “Some dogs will whine and vocalize when they are distressed, anxious, or frustrated, though. For example, a dog might ‘cry’ watching their friend walk away when they want to follow or whine if their toy ball rolls out of reach, but they should not be vocalizing continuously for hours.”

Main takeaways Dogs can produce tears, but there is no proof that they do when they’re sad.

If your dog is crying, they’re likely dealing with allergies or something stuck in their eye, so be sure to consult with your vet.

Dogs can be sad, even if they don’t show it through crying.

Be aware of the signs of depression in dogs, such as lethargy, changes in appetite, and more frequent whining.

Can dogs cry tears?

Why is my dog crying? If you’ve noticed your dog’s eyes getting a little leaky, you’re not imagining things. Dogs can produce tears, and some breeds, like Shih Tzus, have larger eyes that tend to water more easily.

Dogs produce tears to keep their cornea and surrounding tissue moist (known as basal tear production). They may also tear up if their eyes are irritated. If your dog seems to be crying excessively, you should check in with your vet to find the root of the problem. Dog tears can be a result of a number of issues, including:

Allergies

Damage to the eye

Debris or some foreign body in the eye

Eye infection

Uveitis (inflammation inside the eye)

Corneal ulceration

Glaucoma (increased pressure inside the eye)

Blocked tear duct

Can dogs cry when sad?

Humans cry when we’re emotional, so we tend to see crying opens in new tab as an indication of sadness or other strong feelings. But while dogs can experience emotion and produce tears, the two aren’t necessarily related.

Research has found that dogs can experience an increase in tear volume when reunited with opens in new tab their pet parents after an absence, but this is a result of higher oxytocin levels opens in new tab — not an emotional reaction. Dogs may also be more relieved their human parents are home if they suffer opens in new tab from separation anxiety.

The truth is that science hasn’t found any clear-cut evidence that dogs cry when they’re sad, and so far, humans are the only ones who produce tears because of high emotion. Instead, dogs communicate with vocalizations opens in new tab like barking and whining , and research shows that pet parents tend to understand when their dogs express negative emotions opens in new tab through these sounds.

“Dogs will vocalize for many reasons,” Kronick says. “Anxiety, frustration, pain, excitement. Barking, whining, howling, and growling are all types of communication and have some degree of social function.”

Symptoms of dog depression

Research suggests that dogs certainly experience emotions, even if they don’t show sadness by crying like we do. But dogs can feel excitement, anger, grief, and even depression. Dogs can also recognize emotions when other dogs show them, as well as humans.

If your dog is feeling blue, they won’t necessarily cry tears, but they will show their emotions through body language opens in new tab and other signs:

Lower levels of activity

Changes in eating or sleeping habits

Whining or crying more frequently

Putting their ears back

Not showing interest in things they normally enjoy

If you notice any of these symptoms, it’s a good idea to consult your vet to determine what’s going on.

When to seek expert help

If you notice your dog’s eyes leaking, those tears are likely the result of some sort of discomfort. Look closely for any debris on the eye’s surface and consult your vet if the issue continues. If your dog’s eye is bothering them, you may notice other symptoms, like frequent blinking, pawing at their eye, or redness.

“Some dogs are more vocal than others,” Kronick notes. “If your dog is particularly vocal, or you have difficulty understanding what your dog wants, reaching out to a qualified trainer would be a great way to improve your relationship.”

