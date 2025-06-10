Is My Dog Sad? Why Is Your Dog Crying? · Kinship

Why Is Your Dog Crying?

Get the tissues...

by Savannah Admire
June 10, 2025
Woman comforting her dog on the bed at home.

In This Article:

Can Dogs Cry Tears? Can Dogs Cry When Sad? Symptoms of Dog Depression

Just about every person is a sucker for a sad puppy face and a pitiful whimper. Add a few tears to the eyes, and most dog parents would likely give their pup the world. But do dogs cry when they’re sad? Or are we as humans just susceptible to anyone weeping?

While dogs can cry and they feel emotions like sadness, there’s no proof that the two are ever related. Instead, your dog is likely crying because of something like allergies or an irritation in their eye. 

“Dogs do not produce tears in response to emotions, so they definitely do not ‘cry’ in the same way that people do,” Chelsea Kronick, senior trainer at Shelby Semel Dog Training, says. “Some dogs will whine and vocalize when they are distressed, anxious, or frustrated, though. For example, a dog might ‘cry’ watching their friend walk away when they want to follow or whine if their toy ball rolls out of reach, but they should not be vocalizing continuously for hours.”

Main takeaways

  • Dogs can produce tears, but there is no proof that they do when they’re sad.

  • If your dog is crying, they’re likely dealing with allergies or something stuck in their eye, so be sure to consult with your vet.

  • Dogs can be sad, even if they don’t show it through crying. 

  • Be aware of the signs of depression in dogs, such as lethargy, changes in appetite, and more frequent whining.

Can dogs cry tears?

Why is my dog crying? If you’ve noticed your dog’s eyes getting a little leaky, you’re not imagining things. Dogs can produce tears, and some breeds, like Shih Tzus, have larger eyes that tend to water more easily. 

Dogs produce tears to keep their cornea and surrounding tissue moist (known as basal tear production). They may also tear up if their eyes are irritated. If your dog seems to be crying excessively, you should check in with your vet to find the root of the problem. Dog tears can be a result of a number of issues, including:

  • Allergies

  • Damage to the eye

  • Debris or some foreign body in the eye

  • Eye infection

  • Uveitis (inflammation inside the eye)

  • Corneal ulceration

  • Glaucoma (increased pressure inside the eye)

  • Blocked tear duct

Can dogs cry when sad?

Humans cry when we’re emotional, so we tend to see crying as an indication of sadness or other strong feelings. But while dogs can experience emotion and produce tears, the two aren’t necessarily related. 

Research has found that dogs can experience an increase in tear volume when reunited with their pet parents after an absence, but this is a result of higher oxytocin levels — not an emotional reaction. Dogs may also be more relieved their human parents are home if they suffer from separation anxiety

The truth is that science hasn’t found any clear-cut evidence that dogs cry when they’re sad, and so far, humans are the only ones who produce tears because of high emotion. Instead, dogs communicate with vocalizations like barking and whining, and research shows that pet parents tend to understand when their dogs express negative emotions through these sounds. 

“Dogs will vocalize for many reasons,” Kronick says. “Anxiety, frustration, pain, excitement. Barking, whining, howling, and growling are all types of communication and have some degree of social function.”

Symptoms of dog depression

Research suggests that dogs certainly experience emotions, even if they don’t show sadness by crying like we do. But dogs can feel excitement, anger, grief, and even depression. Dogs can also recognize emotions when other dogs show them, as well as humans. 

If your dog is feeling blue, they won’t necessarily cry tears, but they will show their emotions through body language and other signs:

  • Lower levels of activity

  • Changes in eating or sleeping habits

  • Whining or crying more frequently 

  • Putting their ears back

  • Not showing interest in things they normally enjoy

If you notice any of these symptoms, it’s a good idea to consult your vet to determine what’s going on.

When to seek expert help

If you notice your dog’s eyes leaking, those tears are likely the result of some sort of discomfort. Look closely for any debris on the eye’s surface and consult your vet if the issue continues. If your dog’s eye is bothering them, you may notice other symptoms, like frequent blinking, pawing at their eye, or redness.  

“Some dogs are more vocal than others,” Kronick notes. “If your dog is particularly vocal, or you have difficulty understanding what your dog wants, reaching out to a qualified trainer would be a great way to improve your relationship.”

Savannah Admire

Savannah Admire is a writer, poet, and pet mom to three dogs and a cat. She currently lives in Western Maryland. When she’s not writing, you can find her reading, taking photos, or volunteering as a content creator for her local community theatre. Her debut poetry book, Mother Viper, is due out August 12, 2025, and you can follow her on Instagram at @savannahcooperpoet.

