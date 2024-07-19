When Can Puppies Go Outside?

And how to keep them safe when they do.

As a dog parent, you want your new puppy opens in a new tab to be properly socialized and to experience all the fun and excitement the world has to offer. But you also don’t want to expose your puppy to environments where they have the chance to contract potentially life-threatening illnesses.

The general rule is that puppies can go outside to public spaces like parks and dog parks about two weeks after their second round of vaccinations. But what should you do with your energetic pup in the meantime? Should you really keep them trapped inside opens in a new tab , hidden away from the world like a fairytale princess?

While you should always consult with your vet first, we offer some general guidance on how to socialize your puppy opens in a new tab without risking their health in the outside world.

Factors to consider before bringing your puppy outside

The more new things a puppy encounters in their first weeks of life (new sounds, sights, and experiences), the better set they are for success as they grow into an adult dog. But for a young, unvaccinated puppy, the outside world can be full of danger that pet parents can’t see, even on a simple walk at the park opens in a new tab .

Age of puppy

The younger a puppy is, the higher the risk of them contracting an illness from their environment or another dog. Young puppies also don’t have the benefit of core vaccines to protect them, so it’s important to keep your puppy away from public outdoor spaces as much as possible.

Vaccination status

Veterinarians recommend keeping your puppy away from public spaces until they are fully vaccinated with their core vaccines. Doing so can help minimize the risk of your puppy contracting an illness that could be fatal. About two weeks after your puppy receives their final core vaccine, they can safely go outside and be around other dogs and people, whether at the park or in puppy training classes opens in a new tab . Ask your vet for a specific timeline for your pet.

“Most puppies that have followed a routine vaccination schedule will finish around 16 weeks,” Dr. Katja Lang opens in a new tab at Heart of Chelsea Veterinary Group opens in a new tab says. “It takes two weeks for the body immune system to build up antibodies following certain vaccinations.”

Socialization needs

To help them grow into friendly, confident dogs and prevent future behavior issues, all puppies need proper socialization opens in a new tab . For puppies, the most critical socialization period opens in a new tab is when they’re three to 12 weeks old, but they won’t be fully vaccinated until they’re at least 18 weeks old. What’s a dog parent to do?

Help your puppy experience as much of the world as possible from the safety of your home:

Take them on a leash into a driveway or other road-facing area so they can watch people and animals, traffic, and local wildlife.

Play noises in your home that your puppy may eventually experience outside, like the sounds of traffic .

Explore the inside of your home and outside areas around the house or apartment building by carrying your puppy.

Environmental risks

The biggest concern for puppies going outside is that they may be exposed to illnesses from another dog or the environment. Any dog at your local dog park opens in a new tab could potentially be sick, or a sick dog could have contaminated the environment, and you would have no way of knowing. This is why puppies shouldn’t be allowed in public outside areas until they have received all their core vaccines.

When can puppies go outside for the first time?

So, when exactly can your puppy go outside safely? That depends on what you mean by “outside.” If you live in an area with a communal outside space, you may want to opt for pee pads opens in a new tab in your home to ensure your puppy doesn’t come into contact with any potential diseases. However, if you have a fenced yard or garden, your puppy is safe to explore with supervision.

“If you have a private outdoor area (without paw traffic from other dogs), puppies can go outside to eliminate,” Dr. Lang says. “They should not be walked outside on sidewalks, streets, or parks where other dogs have been.”

When can new puppies go outside at home?

Take advantage of private outside spaces around your home, like a patio, garden, or fenced area. These places can allow your puppy to explore the world safely, which is critical to their early socialization opens in a new tab . You can even set up a puppy pen so you can both comfortably relax outside — and so you don’t have to worry about chasing your pup all over the yard.

Vaccination guidelines and outdoor access

The timeline for puppy vaccination may vary from dog to dog, but your vet can help you determine the right schedule for all your puppy’s core vaccines. Puppies are usually considered “done” with their vaccinations once they have received all of their DAPP vaccine series, which protects them against distemper, adenovirus, parainfluenza, and parvovirus.

But how long after the second puppy vaccination can they go outside? Most vets recommend around two weeks after receiving the last round of vaccines, a puppy is fully vaccinated and safe to mingle with other dogs opens in a new tab and humans.

What diseases are commonly transmitted to puppies pre-vaccination?

Prior to complete vaccination, your puppy is more susceptible to several common dog diseases, including:

Parvovirus opens in a new tab

Distemper virus opens in a new tab

Kennel cough (Bordetella, parainfluenza virus, and influenza virus)

Leptospirosis

Adenovirus and rabies, both of which are highly unlikely but still possible

Many of these diseases don’t have a treatment currently available or can cost thousands of dollars to treat, so it’s best to protect your puppy as much as possible.

“As a veterinarian, the disease I worry most about in puppies with immature immune systems is parvovirus opens in a new tab ,” Dr. Lang says. “Puppies are at highest risk since they need to complete the full round of vaccination to be protected. Parvo is a potentially fatal virus that causes severe gastrointestinal signs and affects their white blood cells.”

FAQs (People also ask):

Can puppies go on grass?

It’s generally safe for your puppy to go outside in your backyard, as long as you haven’t had any sick animals there in the last year or so. Your yard is a controlled environment, particularly if it’s fenced, which ensures that your pup is protected. But you should avoid dog parks and other public spaces until your puppy has received all their core vaccines.

How often should a puppy go outside?

To ensure your puppy is properly socialized in their first three months of life, it’s important to make sure they spend some time outside exploring the world. Be sure to handle your puppy’s socialization opens in a new tab in a way that keeps them safe from contracting disease since they’re not yet fully vaccinated. This can include spending time in the front yard watching the neighborhood, going for car rides, and exploring around the house.

Can I carry my puppy outside before vaccinations?

Before your puppy is fully vaccinated, you can carry them outside so they can still see, hear, and smell the world around them. Just be sure not to let your puppy interact with other dogs and people and avoid putting their paws on the ground if possible.

