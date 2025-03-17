While some pet parents may be chill with having their pup’s fur all over the sofa cushions, others may want the furniture to be just for the two-legged members of the family. If you’re wondering how to stop your dog from jumping on the couch, the answer is that it’s going to take time, effort, and a lot of patience.

“If, for some reason, you don’t want your dog on your couch, it’s important to provide them with alternative behaviors,” certified professional dog trainer and author Sassafras Patterdale opens in a new tab says. “Make sure that your dog has comfortable and appropriate places to lay and sleep near where you are, such as dog beds. Reward your dog for being in the places where you want them.”

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab

Why do dogs dig on the couch?

Your dog likely wants to sit on the sofa to be near you and rest comfortably, but the behavior can be a problem if they dig at the cushions.

“Dogs dig at the couch and other furniture for a wide range of reasons,” Patterdale says. “Many dogs enjoy nesting, and so they may dig in the couch in order to create a comfortable spot to rest. Dogs may also dig in the couch because there are crumbs, food, treats, etc., buried in the cushions.”

Some dogs may also dig at the couch as an attention-seeking behavior or even out of boredom, so make sure your pup gets plenty of exercise and purchase some interactive toys to stimulate their mind. If it’s a hot summer day, your dog may simply be looking for a cool spot, and digging at the sofa is their way of finding one.

5 tips to keep your dog off the sofa

“When it comes to keeping your dog off the sofa, set your dog up for success,” Patterdale recommends.

Some ways to do this? “Don’t leave them unattended in rooms where you don’t want them on furniture. Then, make places you do want your dog, like their bed, a highly rewarding place to be. Rewarding your dog for being where you want them is the fastest way to keep your dog off the places where you don’t want them.”

Here are some other tips for keeping your dog off the sofa.

Set clear boundaries

The best way to stop a dog from getting on the couch is never to allow them on the furniture from the beginning. Make sure you set clear boundaries and don’t have different rules for different furniture throughout the house. Be consistent in keeping your dog off the sofa and ensure that everyone in the family and visitors adhere to the rules opens in a new tab .

Provide them with a comfortable bed or couch

If you want your dog off the sofa, create a comfortable place opens in a new tab for them to rest near where you hang out. Choose a plush dog bed that’s large enough for them, and add blankets, favorite toys, and other bedding to make the space more inviting.

Block access to the sofa when you’re gone

Since you can’t easily monitor your dog’s behavior when you’re out of the house, consider blocking access to the sofa when you’re gone opens in a new tab . Crate train your dog opens in a new tab or gate off the area around the couch. Your pup is less likely to try to jump on the furniture if it’s inconvenient for them to do so.

Positive reinforcement training

Positive reinforcement opens in a new tab training can also go a long way, especially with young dogs opens in a new tab , but you can train an adult dog, too. Reward your dog with treats for avoiding the furniture. You can also use clicker training. Just make sure to train consistently and regularly to help reinforce the behavior you want.

Compromise

If you try all the above solutions and nothing works, you may need to consider a compromise — or even letting your dog win. Some people allow their pets on the furniture, and that’s fine. You may just want to invest in waterproof pet blankets or couch covers to protect your sofa.

How to deter your dog from jumping on the sofa

If you’re frantically googling “how to keep my dog off the sofa,” you’re likely to find a lot of suggestions, but it’s important to choose a method that works best for your dog and their particular personality. Deterrents can be helpful when it comes to keeping your pet off the couch, but they work best when paired with consistent training. Focus on those obedience basics opens in a new tab while also considering these solutions.

Aluminum foil

Placing aluminum foil on the couch, especially when you’re away from home, can deter your dog from jumping on the sofa. The uncomfortable texture and crinkly noise make the couch cushions significantly less appealing.

Noise makers

Making noise, such as shaking coins in a jar when your dog jumps on the sofa, may deter them from jumping up there in the future. Just consider whether your dog is already easily startled by loud noises, such as thunder or fireworks. You don’t want to give your pup a new fear or make an existing one worse.

Physically block the couch

When you’re away from home or out of the room, you can physically block the sofa so your dog can’t access it. If the room has a door, simply close it or use baby gates to keep your pet away from the couch. You can also set up cushions as a barrier around the furniture.

Couch defenders

If you need a stronger deterrent for a dog on the couch, consider investing in products like couch defenders or training mats. Couch defenders are small barriers that you can place around furniture to keep pets away. They’re available in neutral colors to match your decor and can be easily folded up and stored when you have company.

Training mats

Training mats are placed directly on the couch cushions and are available in a variety of sizes. They can be covered in small, pointy nubs that are uncomfortable for your dog to sit on, or there are more high-tech versions that emit an annoying noise or a small static shock when your dog touches them. Both options are safe deterrents to help keep your dog away from your furniture.

References