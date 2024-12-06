Most of the time, being a pet parent is wonderful. Our dogs offer us unconditional love, entertain us, and keep us on our toes. Sometimes, though, we’re called upon to deal with some of the messier, and, well, stinkier aspects of dog parenthood. Whether it’s a new puppy learning the ropes, an older dog struggling with incontinence, or the occasional “ oops ” moment, accidents happen.

Dealing with dog pee can feel overwhelming; if you’ve ever tried to banish that persistent smell from your carpet, couch, bed, or even your yard, you know it’s not as simple as a quick scrub. But with the right cleaning products and a few tried-and-true techniques, you can rid your home of the stink opens in a new tab and breathe fresh, clean air again. Read on to find out how.

Main takeaways

Understanding the cause of persistent odors is essential. Urine crystals, poor ventilation, and missed spots are common culprits that make dog pee smell linger.

Home remedies can be effective. Simple solutions, like baking soda and vinegar, can help neutralize odors, but enzyme-based cleaners are necessary for breaking down uric acid crystals.

Tailor cleaning methods to specific surfaces. Different materials, like carpet, hardwood, or concrete, require specialized approaches to eliminate smells and prevent damage.

Prevent future smells with consistent care. Regular cleaning, proper ventilation, and addressing medical or behavioral issues are key to keeping your home fresh and odor-free.

Common reasons for persistent urine smell

If you’ve tried your best to clean up a dog-pee accident, but are still haunted by the smell, there are a few reasons why it could be lingering. You may have missed a spot, or you may have only cleaned the surface, when the urine has actually soaked through to whatever is underneath: carpet padding or upholstery foam, for example.

Carpets, rugs, and upholstered furniture are porous and absorb urine. Even hardwood floors can absorb moisture if they are not sealed properly, trapping the smell. Here are a few more common reasons why you may not be able to get rid of dog pee smell:

Urine crystals

Dog urine contains uric acid, which forms crystals that are resistant to water-based cleaning solutions. These crystals can persist and release odors, especially in humid conditions.

Using ammonia to clean

It’s important to choose the right cleaning products to banish dog pee smell. Ammonia-based cleaners can exacerbate the problem. Ammonia smells similar to urine, which may also confuse the dog and lead to repeated accidents.

Humidity and lack of ventilation

Humidity activates old urine stains, releasing odors that were previously dormant. This is particularly noticeable in warmer or more humid climates. On top of that, poor airflow in your home can trap odors, making it harder to disperse the smell.

Repeated marking

Old habits die hard. If your dog smells traces of previous accidents, they may return to the same spot and mark it again, perpetuating the smell. And older stains that haven’t been cleaned properly become harder to remove, as the urine may have penetrated deeper into materials like carpet padding, subfloors, or upholstery.

Health problems

Certain medical conditions, such as urinary tract infections, incontinence, or kidney issues, may give your dog's urine a stronger and more persistent odor.

Home remedies for removing dog pee smell

You don't necessarily need to run to the store for special cleaning products in order to get your home smelling fresh again. There are a number of home remedies that work wonders to get rid of dog pee smell. Try these before you spend money on commercial products to clean up after your dog.

Blot the area immediately

As soon as you realize what's happened, you'll want to blot up the pee with paper towels (or old towels you don't mind throwing away). Soak up as much as you can, without smearing the urine around and making the problem worse. Then throw out the towels, paper or otherwise — preferably in an outside trash bin.

Baking soda

Good old baking soda opens in a new tab is fantastic at neutralizing odors — and it's non-toxic, to boot. Sprinkle it over the spot in question and let it soak up any leftover dog pee. If the accident happened on upholstery or carpet, work the powder into the fibers and let it sit overnight so it absorbs completely. Leave it overnight, then vacuum it up in the morning.

Vinegar solutions

White vinegar is a popular ingredient in many DIY cleaning solutions, but it's not always the best for cleaning up dog pee. While it does neutralize odors, is non-toxic, and has some antibacterial properties, it doesn't break down uric acid crystals, and may not fully eliminate smells from porous surfaces. It can also damage hardwood floor finishes and natural stone, such as marble or granite.

If you want to try it, mix one part white vinegar with one part water and spray or pour it onto the area in question. Let it sit for five or so minutes, then blot it dry and use a fan or open the windows until it dries. Vinegar works best in combination with other cleaning methods, so it's a good first step if you're dealing with a surface that can handle it.

Lemon juice

While lemon juice smells good, it has many of the same issues as vinegar: It can't break down uric acid crystals, and it can damage certain surfaces because it's so acidic. It may also leave a sticky residue behind. For those reasons it's not the best home remedy for removing dog pee smell. If you do use lemon juice, dilute it with two parts water to one part lemon juice. You can add a tablespoon of baking soda to make it even more effective at odor removal.

Wet vacuums

If you're dealing with an old stain in a rug or carpet, or a very deep pee stain, a wet vac may be your best bet. Use cold water, and add an enzymatic cleaner, such as Skout's Honor Pet Stain and Odor Remover opens in a new tab , to help break down the proteins in the urine. Let the area dry completely, with the windows open or a fan going to help the air circulate.

Commercial products for odor removal

When it comes to tackling stubborn dog pee odors, sometimes DIY solutions just don’t cut it. That’s where commercial products come in. These are specially formulated solutions opens in a new tab designed to break down odor-causing compounds and eliminate the stink for good. Whether you're dealing with carpets, furniture, or outdoor spaces, there's bound to be something that will work opens in a new tab for you.

Enzymatic cleaners

Enzyme-based cleaners break down uric acid crystals that vinegar, lemon juice, and other homemade solutions cannot address. Here are a few of our favorites:

Skout’s Honor Pet Stain and Odor Remover opens in a new tab is plant-based and non-toxic, so it's safe for pets and human family members alike. It's effective on pee accidents that happen on carpets, rugs, furniture, bedding, or any other surface that's water-safe.

Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator opens in a new tab works on carpet, tile, couch upholstery, car interiors, and pretty much anywhere your dog might pee. It smells like fresh orange peels and can be sprayed directly on stains.

Nature's Miracle Urine Destroyer Plus opens in a new tab is a powerful enzymatic cleaner that works on carpets, hardwood floors, furniture, and fabrics. As with any cleaning product, check the label to make sure it's safe for the surface you want to use it on, as it's not suitable for certain porous materials such as stone and ceramic.

How to remove urine smell from different surfaces

Not sure how best to tackle the persistent dog pee smell that's haunting your home, car, or yard? Here's a rundown on different areas where your dog might have had an accident, and what to do about it. Just be sure to check the instructions on whatever cleaning product you plan to use, to make sure it's meant for the surface you're going to spray or pour it on.

Carpet and rugs

To banish dog pee smell from carpets and rugs opens in a new tab , an enzymatic cleaner is going to be your best bet. Blot up the pee stain, then use an enzymatic cleaner on it. Follow the instructions on the label, keep the area ventilated, and make sure the carpet or rug dries completely after cleaning.

Couches and bedding

To remove dog pee smell from couches and bedding opens in a new tab , start by blotting the area with paper towels to absorb as much urine as possible. Use an enzyme-based cleaner to break down odor-causing compounds, following instructions on the product’s label.

Hardwood floors

To remove dog pee smell from hardwood floors, quickly blot up any liquid to prevent it from soaking into the wood. Clean the area with a mixture of water and white vinegar or an enzymatic cleaner designed for hardwood, ensuring it won’t damage the finish. Finish by thoroughly drying the area and applying a pet-safe wood polish if needed to restore the surface.

Tile and vinyl flooring

To remove dog pee smell from tile and vinyl flooring, start by wiping up the mess with a paper towel or cloth. Clean the area with a mixture of warm water and a pet-safe cleaner or enzyme-based solution to eliminate lingering odors. Rinse with water and dry thoroughly to prevent moisture from seeping into grout lines or edges.

Cars

If your pup has an accident in your car, blot it up immediately with paper towels to absorb as much urine as possible. Use an enzyme-based cleaner on the area, ensuring it penetrates deeply into the upholstery or carpet. Once cleaned, leave the windows open or use a fan to thoroughly dry the area and prevent any lingering odors.

Grass

Peeing in grass is preferred to peeing inside, but after a while, the smell can become overwhelming. Hose down the area, then use a pet-safe enzymatic cleaner specifically designed for outdoor use to neutralize the smell. For persistent dog pee smell, consider treating the area with a natural deodorizer like baking soda or garden lime.

Concrete and cement

To remove dog pee smell from concrete or cement, start by rinsing the area with water to dilute the urine. Spray it down with a pet-safe enzymatic cleaner designed for porous surfaces. Let it sit for the recommended time, then rinse thoroughly and allow the area to dry completely.

How to prevent the smell from coming back

Once you've defeated the dog pee smell, you want to keep it from coming back. Cleaning the area thoroughly is the best way to do this, so your dog isn't tempted to re-mark the area. Ventilation is key, as is de-humidifying the air. Fans, air purifiers, and keeping windows open can all help keep the fresh air flowing.

How to prevent future incidents

Establish a consistent bathroom routine, making sure your dog gets plenty of outside time. Keep your home clean and orderly, and ensure your dog’s health with vet check-ups to address any medical issues that could contribute to frequent accidents opens in a new tab or extra-smelly pee.

Pee pads

If your dog consistently has accidents indoors, laying down pee pads may help. Change them regularly, and take out the garbage as soon as there's a soiled pee pad in it.

House training

If your dog is continuing to have accidents, consider consulting a trainer opens in a new tab to help you get your pup's potty routine under control.

Long term strategies for odor control

A clean and well-ventilated home is key for keeping dog pee smell at bay. Here are some steps to take, to keep your home smelling fresh:

Regular cleaning

Keeping things tidy and having a routine, both for your dog and yourself, can help. Take your dog for walks at the same time, and give your home a thorough cleaning on weekends or whenever you have time to do so.

Air purifiers

An air purifier can do wonders for the air quality in your home. Consider purchasing one, or several, to use wherever you have persistent dog pee smell.

Professional cleaning services

If it's in your budget, employing a professional housecleaner can be a game-changer. Make sure they’re familiar with what cleaning products are safe for dogs, and that they know what your specific concerns and trouble spots are.