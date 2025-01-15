If you’ve ever noticed your dog’s teeth chattering, it may not be because they’re cold. This behavior is actually common not just in dogs but in cats and other animals as well. And while it can be a reaction to icy temperatures, chattering teeth can also be an expression of pain or even a response to a specific smell in the environment.

Perhaps even stranger opens in a new tab : Your dog’s teeth might be chattering because they’re… happy? Dogs tend to use body language to express emotion to their human caretakers, and sometimes they show excitement in rather strange ways.

Dogs express excitement in a variety of ways, including teeth chattering, jumping, and even coughing and sneezing.

Understanding your dog’s body language can help you get a clearer idea of their wants and needs, as well as how they’re feeling in the moment.

If your dog often gets a little too excited, use strategies like training, positive reinforcement, and calming scents to help them settle down.

“Excited dogs often show physical signs like jumping, spinning, tail wagging, or barking,” dog behavior expert and trainer Shelby Semel opens in a new tab says. “Their eyes may appear bright, their ears perked, and their body might seem tense with energy. Teeth-chattering, though less common, is another behavior that can occur when a dog is highly stimulated, such as during play or when anticipating a treat.”

Read on to learn about seven signs of excitement in dogs and how to teach your pup to chill.

Signs of excitement in dogs

Dogs tend to have the emotional capacity of human toddlers but far fewer ways of expressing their feelings, whether fear, excitement, or anger. Because your dog can’t verbally tell you how they’re feeling, it’s important to learn how your dog expresses emotion — and excitement opens in a new tab — so you can better understand them.

Why do dogs chatter their teeth when excited?

When your dog feels excited, adrenaline floods their body, which can result in behaviors like teeth chattering. If this happens during exciting situations, your dog is likely experiencing positive emotions — they just don’t know how to express it! For a dog, chattering teeth is usually a sign of strong feelings, such as happiness or fear. Pay attention to your pup’s body language to understand what this behavior means.

“Teeth chattering during excitement is often a harmless expression of heightened emotion,” Semel says. “It can occur when dogs are thrilled to see their favorite person, smell something intriguing, or anticipate a fun activity. This behavior is linked to their sensory system, allowing them to better process scents and stimuli in their environment. If chattering happens frequently or outside of exciting moments, it’s worth discussing with your vet to rule out dental or neurological issues.”

Why does my dog cough when excited?

While we tend to associate coughing with illness, your dog’s cough isn’t always necessarily a cause for concern opens in a new tab . If your dog coughs when they are excited, but not at any other time, and they don’t seem to be in any pain or discomfort, you can probably skip a trip to the vet. Coughing in dogs can be a result of anxiety or excitement. If you’re concerned about this behavior, work on training your dog to remain calm or talk to a veterinary behaviorist about dealing with overexcitement.

Why do dogs jump when excited?

If your dog gets excited and jumps on people who come into your home, this may simply be their way of expressing their joy at seeing a new or favorite person. A dog jumps when excited or bounces to express their happiness. They may even wag their tail or cheerfully bark as well. Cute as this behavior can be, it can also quickly turn overwhelming, especially for your guests. Fortunately, there are steps you can take, like teaching self-control, to train your dog not to jump opens in a new tab .

Why do dogs smile when excited?

Dogs often seem to smile when they’re happy, softly opening and turning up the corners of their mouths. In some cases, they even show teeth (non-aggressively, of course) or let their tongue hang out. Many experts believe that dogs ��“smile” to mimic human behavior opens in a new tab — and to appease their human parents.

Why does my dog pee when excited?

Some dogs, especially puppies, pee when they’re excited opens in a new tab or hyper. Many outgrow this behavior as they age out of the puppy stage and calm down. However, if your dog pees when excited, you may need to work on controlling this habit before it becomes a bigger problem. If you’re looking for how to stop a dog from peeing when excited, start with more frequent walks to help encourage them to go outside. You can also work on training your dog to relax and remain calm when exciting things happen.

Why does my dog sneeze when excited?

If your dog sneezes when excited opens in a new tab , it likely isn’t a cause for concern. Dogs may exhale forcefully in a shallow sneeze in the middle of playtime or just when they’re having fun. Think of this noise as your dog’s version of laughter. You only need to worry about your dog’s sneezing if it’s accompanied by other symptoms, such as shortness of breath or a bloody nose.

Why does my dog nip when excited?

Small bites are more common in puppies than adult dogs, but it’s still a behavior you want to avoid, especially if your dog nips at guests or other animals. Because dogs don’t have hands, they often use their mouths to interact with others, which can include your dog nipping when excited. If your puppy doesn’t grow out of this behavior, consider enlisting the help of a certified dog behaviorist.

How to teach a dog not to get so excited

Managing your reactions to your dog’s overexcited behavior opens in a new tab is the first step in helping them to stay calm. Ignore the unwanted behavior and don’t give your dog any attention when they jump, bark, and act too excited.

“Consistency is key!” Semel emphasizes. “Ignoring unwanted behaviors, like jumping, and redirecting your dog’s energy toward more desirable actions — such as sitting or staying — can help. Reinforce calm behavior with praise or treats.

Providing ample mental and physical exercise also reduces pent-up energy that can lead to overexcitement. In more challenging cases, working with a professional trainer can provide a structured approach to managing your dog’s excitement levels.”

Control greetings

Have a plan for when someone arrives opens in a new tab at your home. Make sure to stay calm yourself and keep your dog on a leash until they’ve learned to stay calm when someone visits. Move slowly and calmly and set clear expectations for your dog’s behavior. Remember, patience and consistency are key.

Basic cues

Obedience training is essential for every dog and can even help avoid overexcitement. Work with your dog to learn commands like “sit,” “stay,“ and “down“ and practice on a daily basis. Once your dog knows these basic commands in a calm environment, work on obedience in environments and situations that might excite them.

Reinforce calm behavior

Whenever your dog behaves calmly, make sure to reward them. While a high-value treat can work, the reward doesn’t have to be food. Praise, petting, playtime, or even a favorite toy can all serve as rewards for your dog when they’re on their best (and calmest) behavior.

Use calming scents

Just as certain aromas can be calming to humans, scents like vanilla opens in a new tab and lavender can have a potentially soothing effect opens in a new tab on your dog. Ask your veterinarian about what scents may work best for helping to calm your pup down.

Desensitize to exciting situations

Take time to familiarize your dog with a variety of environments and people. Eventually, they’ll become accustomed to situations that would normally make them feel overexcited. Don’t forget to reward your dog for exhibiting calm behavior!

