Dogs and backyards go together like peanut butter and jelly…except when your dog starts creating holes that make your yard look like Swiss cheese. Digging is one of the most common problem behaviors dog parents face, but it can be challenging to prevent, or to stop once it’s started.

“Dogs dig for a number of reasons,” Chelsea Kronick, senior trainer at Shelby Semel Dog Training opens in new tab , says. “Digging gives them an activity to focus on, and provides an outlet for boredom or stress. Digging can also be related to predatory behavior, and dogs may dig because there are insects or animals underground that they want to investigate.”

So, how can you stop your dog from landscaping your yard into their own messy design? Fortunately, there are steps you can take to keep your pup occupied and out of the dirt.

Main takeaways Dogs may dig out of boredom, stress, curiosity, or even their natural prey drive.

To keep your dog from digging up your yard, provide more appropriate outlets for their energy, like puzzle toys.

Make sure your dog gets plenty of exercise so they don’t dig out of boredom.

Consider creating a designated space for your dog to dig in the yard, like a sandbox or pit.

How can I prevent a dog from digging?

If you’re wondering how to stop a dog from digging, the best place to start is to figure out why they’re exhibiting this behavior. A bored dog will need more exercise and mental stimulation, while an anxious dog needs more confidence.

Make sure your dog gets plenty of physical exercise every day to reduce boredom and the impulse to entertain themselves with potentially destructive behaviors. You can even have training sessions opens in new tab in the backyard to help your dog associate their time outside with interacting with you.

“Supervise your dog outside,” Kronick says. “Be proactive about giving them appropriate outlets for their energy. Make sure that their exercise, enrichment, and socialization needs are met and that they have lots of opportunities to engage in constructive activities. Spontaneously reward them for doing good things like lying calmly, chewing a toy, or napping.”

If you can’t keep your dog from digging entirely, consider designating an area in the yard just for digging, like a sandbox. Use positive reinforcement to encourage your dog to dig only in this spot.

Why do dogs dig holes?

So, why do dogs dig? This behavior goes all the way back to your dog’s wolf ancestors, and their drive to hunt prey. Some breeds, like terriers, have an especially strong prey drive and may dig to try to reach small animals they can smell and hear underground. They may even get overexcited while they dig.

“I think it’s easy to forget that our beloved companions are, at the end of the day, animals with baser instincts,” dog trainer Douglas Damico opens in new tab says. “Many dogs were originally bred to hunt small critters or burrow after prey, and while most of us aren’t using our dogs for those purposes anymore (especially in the city), generations of selective breeding have left some dogs with a deep-rooted need to dig, with or without actual prey in sight.”

In warm weather, dogs may dig a space in the earth to stay cool. This behavior is especially common among breeds with thick coats, like Alaskan Malamutes and Siberian Huskies. If your dog is digging to avoid the heat, you may want to consider whether it’s too hot for your pet to be outside. On the opposite end of the spectrum, dogs may dig in cold weather to stay warm, so always monitor the temperature before letting your pup spend extended time outdoors.

Just like in cartoons, dogs that dig may do so to bury a favorite toy or bone. Even though you have no plans to steal their half-chewed toy, burying it is your dog’s way of keeping their favorite thing safe. And for dogs, digging is simply fun, and they may do it to entertain themselves when they’re bored or have nothing else to do.

Dogs who are anxious or stressed may try to dig in order to escape from the yard, particularly if something nearby is causing their anxiety. Or your dog may simply be curious about what’s on the other side of the fence and dig a tunnel straight into your neighbor’s yard.

If you have a female dog who’s expecting puppies, she may dig as part of her nesting behaviors. You may notice a pregnant dog digging in bed or on the furniture, but some may dig outside as well.

How to prevent a dog from digging

Digging is an instinctual behavior for dogs, so you may not be able to stop your pup from digging completely. However, there are steps you can take to encourage your dog to engage in this behavior productively and without damaging your yard. If you’re wondering how to stop a dog from digging in the yard, consider these ideas.

Provide your dog with more appropriate outlets opens in new tab for their zoomies, like puzzle toys. You may even want to designate an area in your yard for digging, like a sandbox opens in new tab , where you can hide toys and treats for your dog to find.

“My favorite strategy, though it takes a little effort, is to create a designated digging zone,” Damico says. “Hide toys or treats in it to encourage them to use that space. It’s a perfect compromise: you’re letting your dog be a dog, but without sacrificing your yard in the process.”

Another method of dog digging prevention is making your yard less inviting for rodents. Since many dogs dig to find moles or mice hiding underground, try planting fragrant herbs and plants like mint and basil to make your yard less enticing for these small animals.

