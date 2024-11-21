Dogs scratching bed sheets is a behavior that can stem from various instincts, often rooted in their wild ancestors’ habits of creating comfortable resting spots. However, this action can indicate other issues, like boredom, anxiety, and frustration. Here’s how to identify the root cause.

Why does my dog dig in my bed? Common reasons

Marking their territory

Dogs have scent glands in their paws, scratching allows them to move their scent around. Your dog may mark your bed by scratching at the sheets. You may notice that your dog does this more frequently after a set of clean sheets. Since the clean sheets will smell like laundry detergent, they may want to mark them with their scent.

Natural instinct

Even though dogs have evolved from their ancestors into household pets, there are still some habits and behaviors that they continue to do. Wolves and wild dogs will scratch and dig at an area to get comfortable before laying down for the night. You may notice your dog digs and scratches at your sheets and blankets before lying down to go to sleep. They are doing this to get comfortable and make a spot to rest.

Boredom

When dogs are bored there is a higher chance of them getting in trouble or becoming destructive. When a dog has no outlet for their energy or no way for them to occupy their time, then they may dig at your sheets. When a dog does this for boredom, it may scratch a hole in your sheets.

Curiosity

Some dogs are curious by nature and enjoy investigating, especially when something new is around. Did you get a new blanket? Is the texture different? Are there different smells on your sheets? You may find your dog shows interest in the new items and wants to investigate them. They may do this by scratching the blanket or sheets to move them around and discover more about them.

Stress relief

Scratching and digging are stress-relieving behaviors for dogs. They are calming behaviors. When a dog scratches, it can help relieve stress. If you notice that your dog is doing this consistently and you cannot interrupt the scratching, then you may need to reach out to your veterinarian to help understand why your dog is stressed and how to get them relief.

Breed-specific tendencies

Certain dog breeds LOVE to dig; it’s in their nature. It is always important to research dog breeds before purchasing or adopting a dog. Make sure the breed characteristics are what you are looking for and that their traits are something you are interested in living with for the rest of their life. Some breeds that are known for digging are beagles, terriers, dachshunds, and huskies, to name a few.

Health-related reasons for bed scratching

Parasites

Parasites can cause your dog to be uncomfortable and require a vet visit. Many parasites require medical treatment. When dogs are uncomfortable, they may display unusual behaviors, such as digging your sheets. If you notice your dog acting out of the ordinary, it is time to schedule a vet appointment to better understand what is wrong.

Anxiety

An anxious dog may scratch because scratching is a calming behavior. If you notice the scratching and anxiety are causing difficulty in your dog's life and making everyday activities difficult for them, seek help from your veterinarian. If you cannot interrupt your dog when they are scratching, or if your dog is scratching so much that they are injuring their nails to the point of bleeding, this may be a red flag.

Overgrown nails

The length of your dog’s nails is extremely important to your dog’s health. When dogs have long nails, it causes complications with their gate. When your dog’s nails are too long, it can prevent their paw pads from touching the ground properly, which can cause issues with their posture and improper weight distribution that can affect their joint health. Long nails can get caught and pulled unnecessarily, causing pain, bleeding, and a possible vet visit. Your dog may scratch at your bed sheets or other items to try to deal with how uncomfortable they are feeling.

Skin infections

If your dog is scratching your bed and it seems out of the ordinary, it may be a good idea to get them checked by the vet. There could be an underlying skin condition.

How to manage your dog’s scratching

If your dog is scratching due to medical reasons, stress, or anxiety, it is best to involve your veterinarian. Your dog’s quality of life may be affected if they are suffering from certain medical complications causing them to scratch your sheets.

If your dog is scratching for comfort, this is a normal behavior and it is okay to allow your dog to engage in this behavior as long as you do not mind. If it bothers you, ask your dog to stop or remove them from your bed.

Depending on how rough your dog is when scratching, you may want to teach them appropriate outlets to dig in, like the dirt or sand, so they do not dig in your things. You can start by burying a treat deep enough that your dog can smell it but would have to dig for it. When they start digging, you can name the behavior “dig,” and continue to say dig as your dog digs for treats. Over time, your dog will understand what it means to dig. Next, say the command, and when your dog digs, you can reward them with a treat directly from your hand (no longer bury them in the ground). Over time, this behavior should be reinforcing enough that your dog is rewarded by the act of digging (rather than a treat), and it should help curb your dog’s want to dig inappropriate items.

FAQs

Why does my dog burrow under the covers?

Your dog may burrow opens in a new tab to get cozy or feel safe. Just like humans love to get cozy under their favorite blanket your dog may enjoy that too. Small or short-haired dogs may burrow to get warm.

How do I entertain my dog while I’m away?

Treat-dispensing toys or frozen snacks or toys can be helpful to entertain your dog opens in a new tab while you are away. If you will be away for long periods of time and your dog finds that difficult, it may be good to enlist the help of a dog walker.

Why does my dog dig on my bed when excited?

Your dog may dig in your bed when they are excited because they are using digging as a displacement behavior. A displacement behavior is when your dog does a normal behavior that is out of context for a situation. So instead of running around and getting zoomies, or mouthing your arm or clothing, they may dig in excitement.

