Dogs scratch their beds as a natural instinct to create a comfortable, secure spot. This behavior harks back to their wild ancestors, who scratched to clear debris and create a nesting area. It also helps mark territory with scent glands in their paws, making the space feel safe and familiar.

Why do dogs scratch their beds?

Natural instinct

The adorable pup living in your home has evolved from wolves and wild dogs. Because of this, they may still act upon some of the traits and behaviors of their ancestors. You may notice your dog scratching their bed which helps them get comfortable. Wild dogs and wolves will scratch to make a cozy nest for resting or to settle down for the night just like your dog may do. Another instinctual reason a mother dog may dig an area or bed is that they are going into labor, and they are preparing the area to have their litter of puppies.

To mark their territory

Dogs love to leave their mark. Dog scent can relay many messages to other dogs. Scent can tell another dog about gender, health status, if they are fixed, and age. Dogs can gather a lot of information about other dogs just from their scent. Dog paws have scent glands in them, these glands allow them to leave a trail of their scent wherever they go. Scratching is a way to spread that scent in an area, while the dog is scratching debris may go flying through the air spreading their scent even further. Your dog may scratch to leave a message that tells other dogs they were there.

Anxiety and stress

Scratching may be a way your dog de-stresses; it is a self-soothing behavior. Similar to how a human may take deep breaths or use other methods to help destress, your dog may find relief from scratching. Depending on the amount your dog does this, it may be important to take your dog to the vet to help treat them for their anxiety or stress. When a behavior is interfering in your dog's life, it is important to have the issues addressed by a professional.

To get comfortable and regulate temperature

Most dogs understand the assignment when it comes to getting comfortable. Your dog may scratch to make a cozy spot for themselves. This can mean scratching to move the pillows or the blankets or just scratching at the area they want to lay on to help make their bed extra comfy. A dog may also use scratching to help them make a comfortable spot on a hot day. Dogs will dig to get to cooler ground where the dirt may feel damp, to help them cool off on a hot day.

How to protect your dog’s bed from scratching

Trim your dog’s nails

Trimming your dog’s nails to an appropriate length is important for many reasons. When dogs have nails that are too long, it can be a hazard to their health. If your dog loves scratching their bed, having long nails can also be a hazard to their bed. Trimming your dog’s nails often can help keep them comfortable with getting their nails trimmed opens in a new tab , and may save their bed from unnecessary holes. Using positive reinforcement and treats while trimming your dog’s nails can also help them tolerate their manicures. Scratch boards exist that can help you file your dog’s nails while fulfilling their want to dig.

Decrease your dog’s stress and anxiety

Living with stress and anxiety can be detrimental to your dog’s health. If your dog’s stress and anxiety opens in a new tab are affecting their daily life, you should seek the assistance of a veterinarian to help treat your dog so that they can live a comfortable life. You may also want to enlist the help of a trainer to work with you and your dog to help over come any fears that may be causing the anxiety or stress.

Buy a more scratch-proof bed

Scratch-proof beds are a great resource for dog parents who have dogs that love to scratch and, over time, wear away at their beds, causing holes. Scratch-proof beds are available for purchase and may help you extend the life of your dog’s bed. They may prevent you from having to replace the bed over and over due to holes from your dog’s scratching. Depending on the size and strength of your dog and how hard they move their little paws and nails against the fabric, you can save yourself time and money by purchasing a scratch-proof bed. These beds may be more expensive, but many also have a lifetime guarantee, preventing you from having to buy a dog bed over and over.

Is it bad for dogs to scratch their beds?

Normal scratching behavior for dogs

This is a normal behavior that dogs do. If your dog does this behavior to get comfortable, cool off, mark an area, or while they are in labor, this is perfectly fine.

When should you see a vet?

As with all behaviors, there is normal and then there is abnormal. If you find that this is a compulsive behavior that happens over and over to the point of obsession, and you cannot distract or stop your dog from the behavior, this is a cause for alarm. If your dog is scratching to the point of making themselves bleed, this would be another cause for alarm. In this case, contact your vet immediately.

FAQs (People also ask):

Why do dogs scratch and dig in their beds?

There are many reasons dogs may scratch and dig in their beds. Normal reasons your dog may scratch or dig at their bed include for their comfort, to mark their scent, to regulate their body temperature, or if they are in labor. Some reasons your dog may scratch that are a cause for concern include anxiety, stress, or a compulsive behavior.

How do you stop your dog from scratching their bed?

Interrupting your dog by calling their name or gently asking them to stop can prevent your dog from scratching their bed. You can also give your dog appropriate outlets to dig, like in a sandbox that you make for them. Sometimes, fulfilling a behavior appropriately may prevent it from happening somewhere that you do not want it to happen. If you cannot interrupt your dog from doing this behavior, or if it is affecting their daily life, it is important to contact your vet.

How to choose a bed for my dog?

Choosing the right bed for your dog opens in a new tab that is a scratcher could help prevent you from having to replace the bed due to damage. It may be worth spending the extra money upfront to buy a bed labeled as “indestructible.” It’s important to do your research when purchasing these beds.

