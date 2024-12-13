Because no one wants those little devils to stick around any longer than they already have.

If you’ve been a pet parent for any length of time, you’re likely familiar with the annoyance and frustration of fleas. Finding out your pet has brought in these tiny, hopping pests can be maddening. They’re challenging to get rid of, transmit disease, and can cause a host of health issues for your pet. How can you get rid of fleas instantly?

While you may worry about the cleanliness of your pet and home (and even yourself) when you spy a flea, remember that these pests are very common and not an indication of how thoroughly you scrubbed your kitchen. But just like other kinds of parasites and pests, fleas must be dealt with immediately to avoid longer-term issues. Fortunately, there are plenty of things you can do to eliminate fleas from your home — and your life.

What kills fleas fast?

An over-the-counter flea medication that contains nitenpyram can kill fleas on pets within thirty minutes. However, no medication will solve the problem permanently, which is why it’s best to give your cat a regular dose of oral or topical flea preventative opens in a new tab . Talk to your vet opens in a new tab to determine which flea treatment is best for your pet.

Flea collars opens in a new tab are an older method of flea treatment that have fallen out of favor now that more effective options are available. However, they are still an option for pet parents eager to get rid of fleas quickly.

Giving your pet regular baths won’t eliminate fleas but can help wash off dead fleas and eggs that may remain in your pet’s fur. Be sure to use a gentle shampoo designed for your pet’s species, as well as warm water.

How to kill fleas on dogs

The best way to treat dogs for fleas is with a prescription from a veterinarian who has assessed the severity of your dog’s case and knows your pet’s medical history. Oral medications opens in a new tab , like NexGard opens in a new tab , Simparica, and Sentinel can help eliminate fleas and protect your dog for up to a month. Topical opens in a new tab , or spot-on, solutions can also kill fleas on dogs fast.

For minor cases of fleas on dogs, use a treatment paired with regular checks opens in a new tab to see if the infestation is clearing up. You can also bathe your dog with lukewarm water and mild soap or use a fine-tooth flea comb opens in a new tab to pick through your pet’s fur. Some natural remedies, such as essential oils opens in a new tab , may also be beneficial.

In more severe cases, you’ll need to take your dog to the vet immediately. Look for signs like lethargy, weight loss, or gums changing color, which could be signs of a more serious health issue.

How to kill fleas on cats

What kills fleas fast? The short answer is that getting rid of fleas can take days, weeks, or even months, and cat fleas can present potential health problems for your pet. While it can be tempting to look for a quick solution, never opens in a new tab unless the directions specify that use on cats is safe. Products that contain amitraz or permethrin can be deadly to cats, so steer clear of those ingredients or check with your vet before treating your cat with any product.

Most cases of fleas on cats can be resolved with oral treatments opens in a new tab like CAPSTAR opens in a new tab , topical treatments, or shampoos or sprays opens in a new tab in minor cases. You may have a more serious issue on your hands if your cat shows signs of a flea-related illness or parasite, or if their scratching becomes severe and causes skin problems. Flea-related health issues in cats include flea allergy dermatitis, tapeworms, and flea-bite anemia.

How to kill fleas in the house

Ridding your life of fleas goes beyond just treating your pet. You also need to focus on flea house treatment to eradicate fleas from your home — and keep them out long-term.

“Keep in mind that fleas live more in the environment than on the pet,” Dr. Katie Kangas says opens in a new tab . “So if you are finding them on your pet, you will want to address your home environment as well.”

Vacuuming is one of the best options for how to kill fleas in carpet, but it can also help remove fleas from furniture, tile, and even wood floors. Studies show that a thorough vacuuming session can remove 15 to 30 percent of larvae and 30 to 60 percent of flea eggs opens in a new tab from carpets.

Along with vacuuming, it’s important to clean any fabric surfaces in your house, so anything that’s washable needs to go through the washer and dryer. This includes your bed linens, towels, and your pet’s bedding. Make sure to use hot water and the hot setting on your dryer.

For more intense infestations, steam cleaning in addition to vacuuming can help kill fleas in all stages of life. Make sure to pay close attention to any areas where your pet hangs out, such as favorite chairs or couches. You can also use over-the-counter sprays and foggers to eliminate a serious flea infestation. Heat treatment can also be helpful for severe cat flea infestations because these larvae die after exposure to temperatures of 103 degrees Fahrenheit opens in a new tab or higher in just an hour.

For a more natural option to repel fleas, sprinkle diatomaceous earth opens in a new tab around your yard to get rid of these pests. And when all else fails, don’t hesitate to contact a professional pest control service. Just be sure to ask about their products and whether they’re safe for your pets to be around.

When to seek expert help

In most cases, fleas aren’t a medical issue that requires a vet visit. But if you notice your pet has other symptoms, like severe skin irritation, lethargy, or pale gums, contact your veterinarian ASAP. These symptoms may point to a larger issue that needs immediate treatment. And if you can’t get rid of the fleas in your home, it may be time to contact a pest control company.

