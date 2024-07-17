Best Dogs for Seniors: What Characteristics Match Your Lifestyle?

Dogs, regardless of age or breed, are cute and cuddly, fantastic companions, and rays of sunshine in just about anyone’s life. Even better, a dog can be good for your physical and mental health opens in a new tab , and can even slow down cognitive decline opens in a new tab in senior citizens and reduce anxiety symptoms opens in a new tab . What can’t dogs do?

If you’re looking to add a little liveliness and companionship to your life as a senior, you often can’t go wrong with a dog. They can get you outside more and encourage you to interact with other people in your community. One study opens in a new tab even found that having a pet can help seniors enjoy life and find a sense of purpose.

“Adopting a dog brings joy to one’s life,” Alexa Jones, marketing and PR director at the Baltimore Humane Society opens in a new tab , says. “Owning a dog can help reduce stress and can help with feelings of loneliness.”

So, what are you waiting for? Take some time to think about what type of dog would be right for you and your lifestyle before visiting your local shelter or rescue to find that perfect new best friend opens in a new tab .

Characteristics to consider when adopting as a senior

Before leaping into the world of dog parenthood, take time to think about your lifestyle opens in a new tab and how a new pet will fit into your day-to-day life. While any dog will require some adjustments to your routine, it’s important to consider how much of a commitment you’re willing and able to make to ensure your new pet has the best possible life.

Size

Small and medium-sized dogs tend to be better fits for seniors, especially those with less active lifestyles or smaller homes opens in a new tab . But if you have your heart set on a large dog, don’t be afraid to meet some potential new best friends at your local shelter or rescue. A senior Labrador or Retriever may be the perfect fit.

Temperament

It’s always a good idea to choose a dog who matches your own personality opens in a new tab and temperament. For example, an active human and a low-energy dog likely won’t be happy with one another. Think about what sort of personality you’re looking for in a new pet, such as whether you’d prefer a dog who’s a little less vocal opens in a new tab and look for calm dogs for seniors.

“Seniors should consider adopting a pet that fits their own personal lifestyle, whether that is a more easy-going, relaxed pet for someone who enjoys staying home or an outgoing, active dog for those who are on the move more often,” Jones says.

Energy level

While each individual dog has their own personality opens in a new tab , breed categories are often a helpful way to determine a dog’s likely characteristics. For example, sporting and herding dogs tend to be more energetic and enjoy playtime. Consider any potential new dog’s energy level before adopting and try to match their level of activity to your own.

Grooming needs

Some dogs can get by with just a bath and nail trim, while others need extensive grooming to keep their coats healthy and clean. Think about how much time, money, and energy you can invest in grooming opens in a new tab . If your funds are limited, you may want to consider a low-maintenance dog for seniors.

Living accommodations

A smaller dog will do better in an apartment or condo with limited space than a large dog or one with a lot of energy. The best apartment dogs and best condo dogs are often more relaxed and require less space for exercise and playtime.

Age

An older dog can be the perfect fit for a senior. Many of the best senior dogs opens in a new tab are already house-trained, spayed or neutered, and up-to-date on their vaccinations, which means less work for you. Plus, these dogs are less likely to be adopted from shelters and often desperately in need of loving homes.

Best dogs for seniors

Choosing the right dog for your home and lifestyle can be a challenge, so it’s important to do your research and spend time with any dog you’re considering adopting. Consider these breeds, which are some of the best small dogs for seniors.

Cocker Spaniel

Naturally gentle and sweet, the Cocker Spaniel is a smaller breed known for its easy-going nature and disposition.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

This toy breed can range in size from small to medium and boasts fewer grooming needs than other Spaniels. The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel requires less exercise than many breeds and is often content to snuggle up to their human parent, making them one of the best dogs for elderly women.

Retrievers and Labradors

For more active seniors, a Retriever or Labrador may be a great fit. These dogs love spending time outside, whether that’s a leisurely walk or lounging beside you as you garden.

Shih Tzu, Maltese, and Bichon Frisé

These three smaller breeds tend to be more low energy, making them ideal for the relaxed lifestyle and homes with more limited space. However, they do require regular grooming.

Toy Poodle

Unlike the larger Standard Poodle, the Toy breed tends to be less active but still requires frequent visits to the groomer to maintain their unique coat.

Worst dog breeds for seniors

Each dog is different opens in a new tab and may not be right for every person. Take your lifestyle, living space, and budget into consideration when looking for the right dog to bring into your home and life.

High-energy breeds

Many seniors don’t have the energy themselves for dogs desperate for constant physical stimulation. Working dog breeds, like Border Collies and Australian Shepherds, may require a bit more activity than you are willing or able to provide. Instead, look for a dog with a moderate energy level. You may even want to adopt a senior dog, many of which are less likely to get adopted because of their age.

Large, physically demanding breeds

If you live in a smaller home or apartment, a large dog is probably not the best fit. While a Siberian Husky or Great Dane can be a wonderful companion, they often require extra space and a fenced backyard that you may not be able to provide.

Breeds or mixes with a strong prey drive

A dog with a passion for hunting or trouble with aggression opens in a new tab may be more difficult to train or control in public settings. Reducing unwanted behaviors can be done through extensive training, but it’s a huge time and financial commitment.

Dogs with extensive grooming needs

Speaking of money and time commitments, some dogs, such as Poodles, need regular grooming to keep their coats healthy. If you have a more relaxed lifestyle, you may want to choose a lower-maintenance pet.

FAQs (People also ask):

What is the best small breed for a senior to adopt?

Many small dog breeds opens in a new tab are easy to care for, as well as highly intelligent, often making training simpler. The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Maltese, Toy Poodle, and Bichon Frisé are all small breeds that may work well for the senior lifestyle.

Which dogs are easiest for older individuals to train?

Training a dog opens in a new tab can be challenging, so you may want to adopt a quick learner opens in a new tab , such as a Poodle or Labrador. Working dog breeds can also be easier to train opens in a new tab . Just keep in mind that every dog’s personality is different, and patience in training is key.

What are the best lap dogs?

Some of the best lap dogs include the Maltese, Bichon Frise, and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, all of which may be more apt to snuggle than play. It’s important to take time to consider your lifestyle opens in a new tab to determine which dog breed may be best for you.

Adopt a dog today

Adopting a canine companion can be beneficial not just to your new pet, but to you as well. From increased social interactions to getting out and about more often, a dog can provide significant benefits to a senior’s physical and mental health.

“The relationship between a dog and an owner can impact both because they can look to each other for comfort, companionship, and love,” Jones says. “In fact, all seniors, whether they are animals or humans, deserve a loving companion.”

